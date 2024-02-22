Water suppliers at risk of collapse if hit with sewage fines, MPs warn

Thames Water

Water suppliers such as Thames Water are at risk of collapsing into administration if they are fined for bad behaviour, MPs have warned, potentially landing taxpayers with a multi-billion pound bailout bill.

In a letter to Ofwat, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee indicated that the watchdog has been rendered powerless to crack down on misdemeanours because of suppliers’ financial instability.

MPs said that the situation at some water companies is now so precarious that a penalty for breaking rules on sewage or leaks would be enough to tip them over the edge.

It comes amid concerns over a long-running debt crisis at Thames Water. The Telegraph revealed on Friday that Whitehall officials are drawing up contingency plans to prepare for the possible collapse of Britain’s largest supplier, which serves 15 million customers across London and the South East.

Sir Robert Goodwill, the Conservative chairman of the committee, said MPs are concerned that it may not be in Ofwat’s interest “to use the full extent of its powers given the impact that the failure of a major business would have on the stability of the sector and the public purse”.

He said: “We have real concerns that Ofwat’s enforcement powers place it in a situation whereby enforcing regulations and issuing fines against consistently failing entities will place a further financial burden on these entities and increase the risk of corporate failure.”

If Thames, which has borrowings of nearly £19bn, is put into special administration, it is estimated that as much as £5bn of financial support would be needed to keep customers connected.

The utility giant is currently reliant on massive investment from its shareholders, which include Canadian pensions business Omers and the China Investment Corporation.

However, cash is dependent on Thames being able to hike household bills, a proposal that could be blocked by Ofwat if the supplier continues to perform poorly against sewage and leakage targets.

As a result, Ofwat holds considerable sway over Thames’ future.

Sir Robert said: “In the case of Thames Water, shareholders of the parent company have made it clear that future infrastructure funding is contingent on Ofwat taking a positive view of its proposed bill rises and taking a lighter touch on its regulatory enforcement measures.”

Specifically, he said enforcement action against Thames, such as blocking dividend payments to its parent company Kemble, could “undermine its business and require Government action through a special administrative vehicle”.

Thames previously announced that it had secured an initial £750m of new equity into the company by 2025 subject to conditions. However, in December, finance director Alastair Cochran was forced to admit that the funds were still to be confirmed.

At the time, Mr Cochran said: “Investors are looking for some comfort from Ofwat that it will support that business plan.

“They will take a pragmatic view depending on the feedback they get.”

Following the latest revelations, rockstar turned campaigner Feargal Sharkey called for the regulator’s chief executive, David Black, to resign.

He said: “Finally, the intestine of the black beast that is Ofwat has been exposed. It is incompetent, unwilling and unable to do the job it has been tasked with.

“Its cowardice and paranoia have left our rivers and seas polluted and suppliers teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.”

The committee also addressed the prospect of suppliers introducing higher bills despite poor performance.

Sir Robert said increases will “produce a justifiable perception of unfairness from consumers who are being asked to shoulder the burden of improvements by companies that have consistently and publicly failed on delivering their core obligations”.

He added: “Increase bills to fund investment regulatory leniency should only be preceded by a demonstration of a willingness to invest and a change in corporate culture that places public good at the heart of decision making.”

As well as Thames, Southern, SES and South East have also recently been singled out as the water companies with the worst financial performance in the UK.

Ofwat said the four firms were being closely monitored late last year, although it said they were all taking action “to strengthen long-term financial resilience”.

However, Ofwat has also since launched investigations into whether Thames has breached rules by paying out a £37.5m dividend to Kemble.

Prior to that, Thames was also hit with a £101m fine for “lagging” in its efforts to clean up pollution, plug leaks and improve customer service. The penalty was later reduced to £73.8m.

Ofwat did not respond to a request for comment. Thames declined to comment.

