Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 48.5 billion by the end of 2027

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Growth, Demand, Analysis 2027

PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market added by ResearchCMFE consist of Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2027.

The global water treatment chemicals market, in 2020, was valued at around USD 31.3 billion. The effect of the pandemic has declined the market valuation by nearly USD 2.0 billion. Further on, it is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. At this rate, it is expected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 48.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Rapid growth in the water borne diseases along with increasing adoption of saline water treatment across the globe are the prominent factors driving the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. The report covers a brief overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, End-use Industry, companies (like Suez SA, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Nouryon, and more) & regions. This report describes the overall Water Treatment Chemicals Market size by analyzing historical data and future forecast.

Key Findings:

Based on Product Type, Coagulants & flocculants accounted the most lucrative growth garnered over 30% of the water treatment chemicals market share in 2020.

Based on Application, the raw water treatment segment dominated the market in 2020 by capturing around 50% of the revenue share.

Based on End-Use Industry, the power industry segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on Region, the Asia – Pacific is the fastest growing region and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Water Treatment Chemicals Market with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.researchcmfe.com/sample-request/57

Story continues

The major factor driving influencing the global water treatment chemicals market is the increasing gap between the demand and supply of water. Owing to this, there is a growing need to efficiently recycle water which can be done by treating it with water treatment chemicals. Therefore, many developing economies, socially, economically, and environmentally are preferring to recycle wastewater to cater their ongoing development process. Thereby, due to the rising demand to recycle wastewater is majorly driving the wastewater chemical market. In addition, the rapid growth in the water borne diseases is also contributing to the rising demand of water treatment chemicals. According to the WHO, waterborne diseases is the primary cause of death and accounts for more than 3.4 million deaths every year across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation of Water Treatment Chemicals Industry:

The segmentation of the Water Treatment Chemicals market has been offered based on product type, application, Major Key Players, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis.

Top Players Listed in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report are: Suez SA, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Nouryon, Kemira OYJ, Baker Hughes Company, The Dow Chemical Company, SNF Floerger Group, Cortec Corporation, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay S.A., Kurita Europe GmbH, Veolia Environment SA, Somicon ME FZC, Green Water Treatment Solutions, Johnson Matthey, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lonza Group AG, BWA Water Additives

Based on type, Water Treatment Chemicals market report split into

Coagulants & Flocculants

Biocide & Disinfectant

Defoamer & Defoaming Agent

pH Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor

Others

Based on Application Water Treatment Chemicals market is segmented into

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling Tower

Boiler

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Based on End Users Water Treatment Chemicals market is segmented into

Power, Oil & Gas,

Chemical Manufacturing

Mining & Mineral Processing

Municipal

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

For more Customization in Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report: https://www.researchcmfe.com/customization/57

Impact of COVID-19 on Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

Report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Water Treatment Chemicals industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The pandemic has resulted in lockdowns across the globe. This coerced numerous companies across various sectors to temporarily halt operations or shutdown their operations. Also, the supply chain was disrupted, which in turn affected the supply of raw materials as well as finished goods. Coupled with the supply chain disruption, the closure of manufacturing activities has resulted in the decline in production. Therefore, the growth of the water treatment chemicals market is expected to be sluggish until the second quarter of 2021.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://www.researchcmfe.com/report/57/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Regional Analysis Covered in this Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the global water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapid increase in the population and the presence of large industrial base in the region. Moreover, China is the largest manufacturing hub and is therefore one of the major water polluters in the world. The unchecked discharge of harmful effluents from the industries has deteriorated the quality of water bodies in several cities in China. Therefore, the country is widely adopting water treatment techniques which is driving the water treatment chemical industry in this region.

To Purchase this Report @ https://www.researchcmfe.com/buy-now/57

Also Visit our Recently Publish Reports:

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market By System, By Technology, By Process, By End-Use Industry and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecasts 2016 To 2026. Epoxy Resin Market By Type, By Technology, By Form, By End-User, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA) - Global Forecasts 2017 To 2027

CONTACT: ResearchCMFE, 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: sales@researchcmfe.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028



