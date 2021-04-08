Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $61.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market size is projected to grow from USD 39.1 billion in 2021 to USD 61.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2021 and 2026.

MarketsandMarkets logo

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=342

Browse 182 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Water Treatment Chemicals Market"

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-342.html

Water treatment chemicals are chemical formulations used for the decontamination and purification of water for commercial, municipal, and industrial purposes. The type and degree of water treatment strongly depend on the source of the water and its intended use. Water for domestic use has to be thoroughly disinfected to remove microorganisms before supply to households. On the other hand, industrial water may contain microorganisms, but must be treated to a certain extent to turn the water soft and to prevent scale formation and corrosion.

In terms of value, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by type, during the forecast period.

Corrosion inhibitors is projected to be the largest type segment in Water Treatment Chemicals Market. The use of poor quality water in cooling systems and increased water recycling will boost the market for corrosion inhibitors during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand from the oil & gas industry will propel the market for this type of water treatment chemicals.

Story continues

Industrial is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications in include metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=342

The APAC region leads the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in terms of volume.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for Water Treatment Chemicals Market. The growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of water treatment chemicals, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC Water Treatment Chemicals Market.

Major players operating in the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market include BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=342

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & consulting

Related Reports:

Metal Biocides Market by Type (Silver, Copper & Alloys, Zinc), End-use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Foods & Beverages, Pesticides (Agriculture)), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metal-biocide-market-121653989.html

Flocculant And Coagulants Market By Type (Flocculant (Anionic, Cationic), Organic Coagulant, and Inorganic Coagulant), End-Use Industry (Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Oil & Gas, Mining), and Region

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flocculant-and-coagulant-market-243584994.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Roads

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/water-treatment.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/water-treatment-market.asp

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-treatment-chemicals-market-worth-61-1-billion-by-2026---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301264901.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets