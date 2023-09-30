Water view. Pool. Cocktail deck. Private beach. South Shore homes that have it all

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's that included a home with an outdoor area to envy − it includes a fireplace and pizza oven. Or how about a 1920s home set on nearly 3 acres with a huge guest house. All in this story.)

This week, there is much to love in the Top 5 home sales. But as the weather cools, that outdoor area on with a fireplace and pizza oven is sounding awful good. But check them all out for yourself!

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

This home at 186 Otis St., Hingham, sold for $3,750,000.

$3,750,000, 186 Otis St., Hingham, Robert H Mcmenimon Lt and Catherine C. Mcmenimon to Mark Silva 2019 RET and Mark J. Silva, Aug. 29, 2023, single family.

Harbor views from nearly every room: Sauna, private beach and dock, too

$3,100,000, 13 King Caesar Lane, Duxbury, 13 King Caesar Lane, Nt and Daniel J. Haas to David J. and Alma A. Kelly, Sept. 1, 2023, single family.

Contemporary home with nearly 6,000 sf: Saltwater pool, screen porch and open concept living

$2,399,000, 25 Summit Drive, Hingham, Raymond A. and Erin L. Childs to Douglas and Kimberly D. Soviero, Aug. 31, 2023, single family.

More: Glimpses of Hingham Harbor and even catch a distant view of the iconic Boston skyline

4. Dolan Lane − Cohasset

$2,200,000, 18 Dolan Lane Lot C, Cohasset, Dolan Lane Rt and Barbara L. Opray to Matthew R. and Pamela D. Arias, Aug. 29, 2023, single family.

$2,200,000, 3 Clapp Brook Road, Norwell, Timothy J. and Karen C. Driscoll to Michael J. and Rebecca Degrazia, Aug. 31, 2023, single family.

Smart home on 6 acres: Plus a pool, home gym and five bedrooms

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023

Abington

290 Walnut St., Denny Philips to Dstp (nominal trust) and Theresa Pino, $620,000, Aug. 31, single family.

77 Summer St., Ann M. Hallagan to Shelley Blair and Nicholas M. Manolaski, $520,000, Aug. 30, single family.

35 Allen St., Russell A. and Hyon S. Scoggins to Jaques Parent and Paulette Paul, $622,500, Aug. 31, single family.

9 Bank St., Jared S. and Nathan Cass to Freedom Foundation Corp., $215,000, Sept. 1, single family.

85 Ekstrom Circle, Nancy Guerrier and Jimmy Pacombe to Roman Kafle, $555,000, Aug. 30, single family.

1106 Bedford St., Robert E. Staples and Catherine E. Jones to Aaron M. and Sarah V. Gray, $485,000, Aug. 30, single family.

923 Hancock St., Laica E. Ormil and Dieudane Gedeon to Kelly and Kyle Mcneill, $475,000, Aug. 30, single family.

144 Leonard Farm Road, Emilie V. Fantasia to Matthew Conway, $749,000, Aug. 30, single family.

635 Hancock St., Henrikson Realty Corp. to Zachary Littman and Brittany Ainslie, $705,000, Sept. 1.

Braintree

38 Watson St., Shawn and Heidi Christmas to Yung Lin, $820,000, Aug. 30, single family.

87 Mayflower Road, Frank J. Bocchino (irrevocable trust) and Pamela J. Calapa to Andrew and Jessica Nugent, $778,500, Aug. 31, single family.

42 Old Carriage Lane, Wfc (irrevocable trust) and Lynn E. Riley to Peter L. Curto and Rosa C. Formisano, $800,000, Aug. 31, single family.

21 May Ave., Brian and Amie L. Gemelli to James and Amy Hodge, $685,000, Sept. 1, single family.

66 Division St., Patrick F. Farrell T. and Ken W. Shulman to Jenny Yu, $660,000, Aug. 28, single family.

486 West St., Mckenzie (nominal trust) and Joseph Oliveira to Vu V. and Tung Q. Huynh, $900,000, Aug. 31, single family.

57 Plymouth Ave., Jeffrey A. and Erin M. Mahoney to Benjamin S. and Samantha Dibble, $705,000, Sept. 1, single family.

11 Butler Road, Walter A. Wunder to Erdis Qajalliu and Matilta Berdufi, $1,050,000, Aug. 31, single family.

298 Commercial St. Unit 13, Bruce B. and Kathryn B. Macritchie to Luis O. Rodriguez and Yaire D. Oliva, $285,000, Aug. 31, condo.

144 Robert St., Peter F. Rogerson Jr. to Daniel C. and Kristin N. Razulis, $850,000, Aug. 30, single family.

36 Andersen Road, Raphael J. and Linda Greenberg to Kevin Z. Fok, $780,000, Aug. 30, single family.

42 Oak St. E., 42 Oak St Limited Liability Co. to Phuoc T. and Kim D. Nguyen, $1,075,000, Aug. 30, single family.

1216 Matthew Woods Drive Unit 1216, Rachanee Daranuwat to Piotr Wisniewski and Henryk Darmetko, $738,000, Aug. 31, condo.

78 Bickford Road, Aimee A. and Louis W. Cheney to Catherine E. and Todd J. Fisher, $776,000, Aug. 30.

45 Hollis Ave., Stephen M. and Catherine A. Ward to Yongfu Liu and Huichai Li, $978,000, Sept. 1.

96 Eleanor Drive, Matthew and Jennifer A. Dolan to Rahul S. Pereira and Maria C. Vaz, $1,100,000, Aug. 31, single family.

32 Doris Road, Nora Mazzeo to Fanny E. Villareal and Leandro Montoya, $735,000, Aug. 28, single family.

Canton

85 John Road, Wcv-85 John Limited Liability Co. to 43 Bpaz Holdings Limited Liability Co., $22,750,000, Aug. 29.

50 Randolph St., Karen E. Peters to Robert Daly Jr., $615,000, Aug. 31, single family.

30 Raven Road, David and Jill Mieczkowski to Albert and Alyssa Alphin, $1,472,000, Aug. 31, single family.

8 Shore Drive, Ryan and Nicole Jordan to Tyler J. Bascom and Marykate Yetman, $813,000, Aug. 31, single family.

24 Mohawk Road, Richard J. and Amy H. Barrett to Timothy and Alexandria Lund, $1,150,000, Aug. 30, single family.

124 Norfolk St., Zachary and Jennifer Pearlstein to Matthew and Kaitlin Mcsweeney, $630,000, Aug. 31, single family.

Carver

18 Indian St., Harleyphil Limited Liability Co. to Matthew and Michael Sears, $848,500, Aug. 30.

13 Priscilla Mullins Way, Deborah M. Myers T. and Deborah M. Myers to David Parnaby and Stephen Davis, $575,000, Aug. 28, single family.

3 Cherry Hill Drive, Matthew E. Sears and Michelle L. Sarette to Brooke M. Shea and Guilmond J. Torres, $581,500, Aug. 30, single family.

Cohasset

17 Church St., 17 Church St Realty Trust and Christopher T. Norris to Ryan and Kristin L. Ennis, $1,575,000, Aug. 31, single family.

12 Ledgewood Farm Drive, Jean C. Patterson to Michael J. and Colleen Rubbelke, $1,475,000, Aug. 30, single family.

20 Tad Lane, Caroline B. Hart to Michael Gangemi and Julia Geller, $1,065,000, Aug. 28, single family.

230 S. Main St., Robert L. and Logan D. Bernstein to Benjamin and Meaghan Woodruff, $2,100,000, Aug. 29, single family.

15 Wood Way, Michael and Colleen Rubbelke to Zachary M. and Jennifer M. Lombardi, $1,210,000, Aug. 30, single family.

478 Beechwood St., Francis X. and Kelly J. Kelley to Thomas M. and Stephanie Rand, $1,474,000, Aug. 31, single family.

258 N. Main St., Bow Street Limited Liability Co. to Jean C. Patterson, $1,375,000, Sept. 1.

18 Dolan Lane, Lot C. Dolan Lane Realty Trust and Barbara L. Opray to Matthew R. and Pamela D. Arias, $2,200,000, Aug. 29, single family.

Duxbury

2 Harveys Lane, David J. and Alma A. Kelly to Robert J. Uvello, $1,276,000, Aug. 31, single family.

34 Tinkertown Lane, Shelley S. Beeby T. and Kenneth J. Beeby to Robert M. and Christine M. Knapp, $1,220,000, Aug. 31, single family.

406 Tremont St., Mcbain Family Trust and William H. Mcbain Jr. to Richard A. and Michelle M. Kelly, $819,000, Aug. 31, single family.

15 Union Hall Road, Profile Union T. and David A. Wyllie to Anthony Bernasconi and Rachael Goodick, $1,450,000, Aug. 31, single family.

13 King Caesar Lane, 13 King Caesar Lane (nominal trust) and Daniel J. Haas to David J. and Alma A. Kelly, $3,100,000, Sept. 1, single family.

102 Tussock Brook Road Unit 102, John P. and Catherine E. Bear to Laura Doherty, $795,000, Aug. 31, condo.

90 Stoney Brook Circle, John J. Doherty T. and Laura J. Doherty to 22 Bay Farm (nominal trust) and Julia B. Adams, $962,500, Aug. 30, single family.

Halifax

174 Twin Lakes Drive Unit 174, Emily N. Wigmore to Nicholas A. Burton and Haley M. Lawnsby, $363,100, Aug. 31, condo.

9 7th Ave., Ricardo Re Solutions Inc. to John D. Barber 3rd, $445,000, Sept. 1, single family.

Hanover

312 Broadway, Kimball T. and Eleanor M. Kimball to Grady Hunt, $600,000, Aug. 28, single family.

221 Plain St., 1st Landing Invs Limited Liability Co. to Solsen Investment Limited Liability Co., $440,000, Sept. 1, single family.

5 Assinippi Ave., Hingham Instn For Savings to 5 Assinippi Limited Liability Co., $1,600,000, Aug. 30.

164 Manns Drive, Devine Family Trust and Stephen G. Devine to Mark J. and Ann F. Miller, $1,000,000, Aug. 28, single family.

221 Plain St., Roland P. and Mary A. Lacey Jr. to First Landing Invs Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Sept. 1, single family.

74 Old Town Way, Mette Ravn-Larsen RET and Mette Ravn-Larsen to Timothy and Heather S., condon, $693,000, Aug. 30, single family.

269 Water St., Lauren A. Lacara to John A. and Kathryn R. May, $650,000, Aug. 29, single family.

132 Old Farm Road, Thomas J. and Danielle Errico to Ryan G. and Mary K. Healey, $540,000, Aug. 29, single family.

Hanson

209 Main St., Joseph and Justin Cotton to Christopher G. and Collen M. Pratt, $470,000, Aug. 28, single family.

4 White St., James J. and Patricia L. Maloney 3rd to Jan Lucarelli and Lynn Stafford, $401,000, Aug. 31, single family.

Hingham

11 Patriots Way, William J. and Margaret C. Fitzgerald 3rd to Alfred A. and Kathleen L. Minahan 3rd, $1,527,000, Sept. 1, single family.

9 Roc Fall Road, Jennie M. Delmonaco RET and Donna M. Reis to Kyle Deluca and Cathering Manning, $624,000, Aug. 31, single family.

25 Summit Drive, Raymond A. and Erin L. Childs to Douglas and Kimberly D. Soviero, $2,399,000, Aug. 31, single family.

14 Winthrop Road, Marcus RET and Barbara R. Marcus to David and Reed Brady, $1,015,000, Aug. 28, single family.

186 Otis St., Robert H. Mcmenimon Lt and Catherine C. Mcmenimon to Mark Silva 2019 RET and Mark J. Silva, $3,750,000, Aug. 28, single family.

17 Forest Lane, Sullivan Irene F. Est and William J. Leone to Joseph C. and Lella Amrhein Jr., $771,000, Aug. 30, single family.

10 Shipyard Drive Unit 514, Carr Family Limited Liability Co. to Alla and Sergey Imennova, $625,000, Sept. 1, condo.

1402 Tuckers Lane Unit 1402, Vcd (irrevocable trust) and Carolyn Brewer to 1402 Tuckers Ln 4 Bro Realty Trust and Vincent A. Murray Jr., $475,000, Aug. 30, condo.

Hull

4 Marina Drive Unit 4, Phuong Khanh K. Est and Tri M. Phuong to Riad and Nabila Riskalla, $450,000, Sept. 1, condo.

165 Samoset Ave., Neil G. Buckley Jr. to Joseph J. and Mary A. Keegan, $800,000, Aug. 31, single family.

11 Seaview Ave., 11 Seaview Avenue Realty Trust and Michael H. Domina to Mccarthy Lt and Kara A. Mccarthy, $850,000, Aug. 29, single family.

132 Bay St. Unit 5, Andrew E. Rice to Thomas V. Finnerty, $310,000, Aug. 31, condo.

1181 Nantasket Ave. Unit 3, Booth Realty Trust Of 2021 and Richard H. Booth to Rose K. Murray, $407,000, Sept. 1, condo.

Kingston

1 Thomas St., Ryan Realty Group Limited Liability Co. to Neal Stangel, $385,000, Aug. 31, single family.

19 Charles Drive, Briarwood Const Corp. to Keith Haroutunian, $784,900, Aug. 31.

164 Wapping Road, Patricia M. Bergeron and John G. Maurer to Paul A. and Michelle B. Curran, $1,260,000, Aug. 29, single family.

34 Maple St., 34 Maple St Limited Liability Co. to Dan T. Ton and Truong D. Tran, $490,000, Aug. 31, single family.

257 Elm St., Emerick Sara Est and Stacey Emerick to Amy H. and Jorge A. Mercado, $625,000, Aug. 31, single family.

306 Country Club Way, Jeffrey D. and Charlene Lang to Ryan and Katie Dwyer, $1,115,000, Aug. 31, single family.

7 Pine Ridge Lane, Deborah J. and John J. Fuller to John W. Powell and Katherine S. Mackirdy, $705,000, Aug. 31, single family.

30 West Ave., Bthw Realty Trust and William J. Arrowsmith to Taylor M. Leininger, $450,000, Aug. 30, single family.

30 Sequoia Drive, 34 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Kristine Shuley, $304,200, Aug. 30.

Marshfield

1 Autumn Lane Unit 1, Doherty T. and Carol A. Doherty to Robert E. and Susan M. Sticco, $751,000, Aug. 31, condo.

50 Cove St., Arsenault Family Trust and Michelle Arsenault to Rayer Family Trust and Gordon L. Rayner, $1,850,000, Aug. 31, single family.

10 Schooner Way Unit 10, Lembo Family Trust and Danielle M. Lembo to Peter W. and Nancy Radigan, $668,000, Aug. 28, condo.

94 West St., Jane L. Aiello to Arsenault Family Trust and Michelle Arsenault, $501,100, Sept. 1, single family.

304 Ocean St. Unit 15, Robert W. Fletcher and Karen J. Chaput to Brian D. and Carol A. Solov, $585,000, Aug. 30, condo.

Lincoln Ave., Bell Point Limited Liability Co. to Annmarie Russo, $23,100, Aug. 28.

9 Crane Road, Norman F. and Deborah W. Gwynn to Nicole and Brian F. Mason, $697,000, Sept. 1, single family.

89 Indiana St., Alexander James N. Est and James M. Anderson to Anna Osgood and Robert Wilson, $330,000, Aug. 30, single family.

36 Shepherds Path, 36 Shepherds Path Realty Trust and Thomas F. Ryan to Micaela C. and Ryan P. Duffy, $675,000, Aug. 31.

133 Tower Ave., Nicholas Tranfaglia to Tina Defina and Brien Macisaac, $470,000, Aug. 31, single family.

45 Columbia Road, Maria T. Hebert to Jason Zahn and Joanen Grant, $78,500, Aug. 31, single family.

23 Elliot St., Maryellen Clifford to Charlene Lang, $580,000, Aug. 31, single family.

Milton

60 Valley Road, Nicholas R. Black and Sara A. Garland to Gordon and Shana Breidenbach, $865,000, Aug. 29, single family.

771 Brush Hill Road, Andrew L. and Heather M. Sideman to Sara A. Garland and Nicholas R. Black, $1,440,000, Aug. 31, single family.

18 Chesterfield Road, Sean M. and Patrice E. Beecroft to Matthew J. and Allison M. Delaney, $1,300,000, Aug. 28, single family.

Norwell

5 Assinippi Ave., Hingham Instn For Savings to 5 Assinippi Limited Liability Co., $1,600,000, Aug. 30.

369 Grove St., James and Elizabeth Moore to Joseph and Laura Caporoso, $999,000, Aug. 30, single family.

738 Grove St., Jon J. and Vanessa R. Oleary to Kenneth J. and Chrysanthy N. Meyers, $810,000, Aug. 30, single family.

3 Clapp Brook Road, Timothy J. and Karen C. Driscoll to Michael J. and Rebecca Degrazia, $2,200,000, Aug. 31, single family.

380 Washington St. Unit 1, Pdl Realty Limited Liability Co. to New Leaf Realty Limited Liability Co., $3,400,000, Sept. 1.

185 Central St., William and Anne Acerra to Jeffrey and Deanna Varitimos, $1,300,000, Aug. 30, single family.

Pembroke

48 Hobomock St., Peter J. Venti and Bank Of America to 4 Girls Properties Limited Liability Co., $302,000, Sept. 1, single family.

68 Chapel St., David P. and Amy J. Lynch to Appleton Grove Limited Liability Co., $386,000, Sept. 1, single family.

3 Plymouth St., Michael Vickery to Andrew V. Narciso and Letticia M. Garcia, $400,000, Aug. 30, single family.

2 Columbia Road Unit 6, R. William Gilbert RET and R. W. Gilbert to Loced Realty Trust and Christopher E. Demars, $80,000, Aug. 29.

599 Washington St. Unit 18, Edna Ferrino to Robert and Suzanne Nethercote, $415,000, Aug. 30, condo.

Plymouth

611 White Cliff Drive Unit 611, Patrick B. and Lara J. Forde to Gwyn Mahoney, $425,000, Aug. 29, condo.

50 Pebble Beach Drive, Ridder Building Corp. to Michael E. and Heather S. Cruz, $275,000, Aug. 28.

15 Silver Birch Ave., Martin Avila and Robin Flounders to John Field, $330,000, Aug. 31, single family.

16 Matthews Trail, Asset Mtg Inv II T. and Wilmington TNa Tr to John Dragoo and Mary Myford, $357,000, Aug. 30, single family.

681 State Road Unit 8, Derek Back to Mimoza Mahmuti, $215,000, Sept. 1, condo.

36 Donna Drive, Brandon D. and Jessie L. Cardarelli to Craig W. Stevens and Brandon D. Cardarelli, $221,733, Aug. 31, single family.

5 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 9, Rebecca and Anit T. Patel to Cleidiano P. Desouza, $250,000, Aug. 31, condo.

14 Hat Trick Drive, Andrew D. Morey to Elizabeth A. Flynn RET and Elizabeth A. Flynn, $660,000, Aug. 29, single family.

32 Fairway Drive Unit 32, Baywatch Realty Trust and Peter S. Mrowka to Roberta Watts-Koch, $675,000, Aug. 29, condo.

62 Mariners Way Unit 302, Daniel H. Lunny to Marcia A. Stamm, $624,900, Aug. 31, condo.

25 Diamond St., Diamond Street Limited Liability Co. to John C. Flahive, $580,000, Aug. 28, single family.

26 Shoreline Way, Kasimir and Joanne Suski to Susanne S. and Drew P. Caliendo, $555,000, Aug. 28, single family.

54 Shore Drive, Ralph P. Amelia to Diane St Armand, $1,200,000, Aug. 28.

564 State Road, George Eli to Tyler Philbrick and Julia Rossman, $235,000, Aug. 29, single family.

46 Lake Drive, D. Development Group Limited Liability Co. to Joshua Whiting, $375,000, Aug. 28, single family.

24 N. Triangle Drive, Kurt T. and Chelsey G. Welling to Rachelle J. and Ryan C. Durgin, $680,000, Aug. 28, single family.

114 Long Pond Road Unit 6, Lily Pond Re Holdings Inc. to Hood Properties Limited Liability Co., $600,000, Aug. 30.

5 Marc Drive Unit 5A1, Lynn Van Oss to Oliver Brochu, $260,000, Aug. 30, condo.

7 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Joshua J. and Shannon M. Braarud, $760,454, Aug. 30.

10 Ardmore Lane Unit 10, Rosemary C. Healey Lt and Rosemary C. Healey to James J. Costa, $800,000, Aug. 30, condo.

7 Russell St. Unit 204, Pratyush Bharti and Padma Balasubramanian to Jan F. and Julie Jumet, $565,000, Aug. 30, condo.

21 Pretto Way, Lavoie Family Trust and Michael J. Lavoie to Stephen T. Paquin Jr., $475,000, Aug. 31, single family.

7 Daisy Lane, Whitman Homes Inc. to Hannah Poliseno, $610,828, Sept. 1.

40 Hood Drive, Timothy J. and Janet M. Guiney to Alexandra S. Provost and John M. Dineen, $520,000, Sept. 1, single family.

24 Cranberry Farm Road, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Sarah A. Celestino, $786,650, Aug. 31.

66 Carver Road, Brett D. Devincent to Hana M. Haskell and Thomas J. Souzza, $419,000, Aug. 31, single family.

65 Warren Ave., Michelle M. and Richard A. Kelly to Sheri Sibley and Christopher Conant, $1,200,000, Aug. 31, single family.

6 Black Cat Road, Ronald Oliveira to Courtney Mcbrien and Trevor Richardson, $525,000, Aug. 28, single family.

871 Long Pond Road, Andrew B. and Linda L. Cunniff to Oliveira Investment Inc., $365,000, Sept. 1, single family.

4 Lawrence Road, Bruce and Jean Norte to Denice and Kellianne Alexander, $600,000, Aug. 31, single family.

14 Island Rock, Hope S. Desimone to Thomas and Dawn P. Griffin, $1,118,000, Aug. 31, single family.

4 Marc Drive Unit 4D3, Lydon Family Trust and James E. Lydon Jr. to Abigail Gardner and Trever Dennett, $320,000, Aug. 29, condo.

Quincy

19 Surfside Lane, R. & K. Realty Trust and Joseph L. Rainville to Emily A. and Daniel L. Sheridan, $1,225,000, Aug. 31, single family.

523 Hancock St. Unit 8, Kena Limited Liability Co. to Jonathan S. Withers and Molly A. Exten, $615,000, Sept. 1, condo.

5-7 Marsh St., Ken and Harold Lim to Julie L. and Joey Q. Ngo, $837,500, Aug. 30.

89 Faxon Road, Ronald W. Brissenden RET and Robert Brissenden to Xiaoqing Li, $580,000, Aug. 31, single family.

1025 Hancock St. Unit 14E, Ardeshir Goliaei to Heneri Bajrami, $355,000, Sept. 1, condo.

15 Alton Road Unit 1, Ke X. Fang and Shui Z. Weng to Benjie Zhang, $320,000, Sept. 1, condo.

91 Edwin St., Brigido R. Espinosa and Cara M. Norris-Ramirez to James Wasley, $645,000, Sept. 1, single family.

51 Beechwood St., George E. and Valerie E. Higgins to Lynn and Nhung Tran, $650,000, Sept. 1, single family.

15 George Road, Elizabeth A. and James W. Kelley to John Ruan, $700,000, Sept. 1, single family.

139-141 Elmwood Ave., Paul H. Lee to James L. and James L. Nabstedt, $780,000, Sept. 1.

18 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

68 Tyler St., Tyler Street Realty Trust and Patrick Kennedy to Yonghong Chen and Binghua Zheng, $770,000, Sept. 1, single family.

30 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

54 Marshall St., Bizhen Liu to Stephanie Salant, $617,888, Aug. 29, single family.

115 W. Squantum St. Unit 204, John Fitzpatrick to Trenton Rellin, $299,000, Aug. 31, condo.

1433 Furnace Brook Pkwy, Carolee and Robert W. Cheney to Michael P. Bina, $658,000, Aug. 31, single family.

203 Elliot Ave., Kevin M. and Jeanne M. Mcguire to Quratulain Khan, $880,000, Aug. 31, single family.

35 Bay State Road Unit 35, Beth M. Anderson to Jake Flynn, $555,000, Aug. 29, condo.

121 Spring St., Micah T. and Jannat F. Gertson to Christopher R. and Casey E. Milano, $655,000, Aug. 29, single family.

32 Lancaster St., Phuong T. La-Truong and David G. Truong to Jianzhu and Linxian Zhou, $720,000, Aug. 30, single family.

1001 Marina Drive Unit 612, Russell H. and Susan M. Aborn to Karen Player, $700,000, Aug. 30, condo.

201 Fenno St., Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

20 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

24 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

26 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

28 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

191 Fenno St., Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

25 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

5 Breck Place Unit 5, Kathleen M. Sullivan to Debra Nagle, $1,300,000, Aug. 30, condo.

53 Buckingham Road, Sweatt Family Trust and Cynthia L. Feeney to Anna and Mark Warner, $755,000, Aug. 28, single family.

15 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

21 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

12 Langley Circle, Garden Langley Limited Liability Co. to Jr. West Realty Trust and Wei D. Zeng, $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

27 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

9 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

23 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

17 Langley Circle, Victory Langley Limited Liability Co. to Fenno Langley Limited Liability Co., $4,900,000, Aug. 30.

11 Dorchester St. Unit 3, Joan W. Gallagher to Chau K. Galligan-Le, $470,000, Aug. 28, condo.

10 Herbert Road, Geraldine P. and Ronald Gamel to Rory J. Oconnor and Colleen E. Okeefe, $610,000, Aug. 28, single family.

16 Union St., Zhuo Z. Lei to Eric V. Lam, $775,000, Aug. 28.

78 Arnold St., Lillian N. and Dinora Lara to Thanh C. Nguyen and Quoc B. Le, $640,000, Aug. 28, single family.

52 Dale Ave., Alyssa A. Boscarino to Niraj Kumar and Sudha Kumari, $600,000, Aug. 28, single family.

81 Rogers St., Winifred M. Bertrand to Zou Family Re Limited Liability Co., $750,000, Aug. 31, single family.

511 Hancock St. Unit 502, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Yu H. and George R. Chiu, $700,000, Aug. 28, condo.

650 Sea St., Brian P. and Miriam T. Heneghan to Bonnie S. Mui, $600,000, Aug. 30, single family.

55 Gridley St., Morrison Paul J. Est and Denise M. Odwyer to Scott Galvin, $600,000, Sept. 1, single family.

999 Hancock St. Unit 205, Benjamin C. Stillwell to Winifred M. Bertrand, $612,000, Aug. 29, condo.

179 Presidents Lane Unit 3I, Camardo Faye E. Est and Susanne F. Swayhoover to Yi Q. Chen, $236,000, Sept. 1, condo.

133 Commander Shea Blvd Unit 821, Celia R. Geronilla to A&j Capital Invs Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Aug. 29, condo.

100 W. Squantum St. Unit 509, Wong Family Trust and Hoi S. Wong to Mo H. Lee, $359,000, Aug. 28, condo.

1025 Hancock St. Unit 11M, Iring Ng to Catherine L. Rando, $375,000, Sept. 1, condo.

Randolph

449 West St., Edmond Raphino to Maria Gonzalez and Lucy Baez, $610,000, Aug. 30, single family.

721 N. Main St., Maria L. Centeio to Anh and Huan Nguyen, $520,000, Aug. 31, single family.

41 Vesey Road, Bonnie L. Marshall and Jane Fitzgerald to Trung Q. Huynh, $450,000, Aug. 31, single family.

7 Pauline St., Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co. to Miglodys Medina, $455,000, Aug. 31, single family.

21 Hemlock Terrace, Hung V. Trinh to Jeannot Maceus, $710,000, Aug. 28, single family.

25 Liberty St., Anthony S. and Della Gibbons to Julio Spencer and Arlinda M. Tavares, $500,000, Aug. 31, single family.

75 Johnson Drive, James A. and Kathy M. Henderson to Victor A. and Vianny Melo, $688,500, Aug. 29, single family.

Rockland

431 Salem St., Jose and Maria Ribeiro to Tamra Mccolgan and Craig Bryant, $587,500, Aug. 31, single family.

218 E. Water St., Nicholas J. and Megan J. Keough to Nicholas J. Molchan, $565,000, Aug. 31, single family.

249 Pond St., Pattie Y. Tang to Tannios Y. Habchy, $560,000, Aug. 30, single family.

66 Damon Road, Investment Group Prop Limited Liability Co. to Mark E. and Susan Botsch, $625,000, Aug. 31, single family.

Colby St. Lot 73, Boyd Fulton to Shinglemill Limited Liability Co., $10,000, Aug. 29.

Scituate

28 Lighthouse Road, Paul Principato and Tamara Chase to Paul Principato, $216,479, Sept. 1, single family.

67 Surfside Road, Stephen J. and Rita A. Pace to Matthew J. and Jennifer A. Dolan, $1,950,000, Aug. 31, single family.

5 Moorland Road, 5 Moorland Road T. and Kathleen R. Sullivan to Jon and Vanessa R. Oleary, $875,000, Aug. 30, single family.

21 Bittersweet Drive, Smith Marie T. Est and David A. Smith to Jessica Whittier and Joseph Lavingne Jr., $640,000, Aug. 31, single family.

16 Atlantic Way Unit 16, Sl Owner Limited Liability Co. to Jessica A. Lee, $298,700, Sept. 1.

123 Country Way, Dayle L. and Charles B. Wood to Douglas K. and Emma B. Berardi, $1,400,000, Sept. 1, single family.

9 Garfield St., Robert T. and Joanne M. Keogh to James E. Triglia 2nd, $699,000, Aug. 31, single family.

Sharon

14 Flintlock Road, Soyuj Tayade and Gava Shrestha to Natavan Hajily and Elchin Jafarov, $840,000, Aug. 29, single family.

23 Colburn Drive, Joseph and Licia Rando to Oleg Mandryk and Olha Stasyshyn, $900,000, Sept. 1, single family.

385 E. Foxboro St., Steven E. Stein to Matthew and Alisha Elliott, $1,025,000, Sept. 1, single family.

16 Belcher St., Beeler RET and John D. Beeler to Tewodros K. Hailu, $957,500, Aug. 29.

596 Mountain St., Paul D. and Kelly C. Geragotelis to Rocky Woods Ja Realty Limited Liability Co., $755,000, Aug. 31, single family.

32 Spring Lane, Betty E. Jacobs to Max I. Gladstone and Andrea Stein, $710,500, Sept. 1, single family.

575 Massapoag Ave., Bhaargav and Saranyaa Shivashankara to Fnu Z. Hussain and Sandhya Cetty, $740,000, Aug. 30, single family.

3 Webb Road, Meni Wanunu to Rich C. Bozzuto, $640,000, Aug. 31, single family.

6 Tisdale Road, Huma Masood and Muzakkir S. Rizvi to Soyuj Tayade and Gava Shrestha, $1,150,000, Aug. 31, single family.

4 Preserve Way Unit 16, Everett Preserve Dev Limited Liability Co. to Sayles 105080912 T. and Lily A. Wray, $2,095,000, Sept. 1, condo.

Stoughton

Washington St., Gill Constance D. Est and Stanley J. Gill Jr. to Nelson Rodrigues, $250,000, Sept. 1.

22 Parker Ave., Burns Loretta T. Est and Thomas D. Burns to Jye-Chun Chang Realty Trust and Jye-Chung Chan, $382,500, Aug. 30, single family.

66 Copperwood Drive Unit 66, Boris and Lyubov Shuster to Robert A. and Andrew S. Costantino, $500,000, Aug. 29, condo.

504 Bay Road, Anthony F. Casna and Jessica L. Foley to Renato and Isabel Pereira, $500,000, Aug. 31, single family.

16 Copperwood Drive Unit 16, Nancy Watterson-Diorio to Emily A. Russo and Justin P. Starr, $565,000, Aug. 29, condo.

81 Summer St. Unit 4, Semuel Dacaj to Mark K. Poirier, $364,000, Sept. 1, condo.

220 Greenbrook Drive Unit 220, Emma and Gennady Baskin to Chloe Segal, $405,000, Aug. 30, condo.

Weymouth

51 Green St., Gail A. Higgins to Daniel J. and Kelly T. Shaw, $750,000, Aug. 31, single family.

200 Justin Drive Unit 5, Manisa Bulsara to Jonathan Nip, $506,000, Aug. 28, condo.

38 Manchester St., Rockland Meadows Limited Liability Co. to Sreenivas Addanki and Swathi Yarlagadda, $1,060,192, Aug. 31.

26 Greentree Lane Unit 24, Alicia D. Amici to Stanislava Zvyagina, $260,000, Sept. 1, condo.

95 Neck St., Ryan M. Howland and Sarah A. Bolduc to Jacob and Elizabeth A. Vigneau, $700,000, Sept. 1, single family.

446 Pleasant St., Brady Riesgraf to Tarpeh Johnson and Mimie B. Traore-Swen, $652,500, Aug. 28.

188 Summer St. Unit 12, Malika M. Weekes to Jill A. Kamperides, $403,000, Aug. 30, condo.

26 Greentree Lane Unit 22, Alicia I. Amici to Ryan J. and Mae C. De Jesus, $340,000, Aug. 31, condo.

263 Middle St., Robinson John V. Est and Julie Fiasconaro to Richard and Julie Fiasconaro, $450,000, Aug. 29, single family.

57 Village Road, Andy Nguyen-Tran to Marie P. Louis, $510,000, Aug. 30, single family.

90 Trotter Road Unit 3404, Kenneth W. and Lou A. Ruthinoski to Thomas A. Browne, $465,000, Aug. 28, condo.

69 Vine St., Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb8 and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Frederick Kaczowka, $352,100, Aug. 31, single family.

91 Hinston Road, 91 Hinston Road Realty Trust and Peter W. Hilton to Richard and Colleen Cayonne, $585,000, Aug. 28, single family.

430 Pine St., Timothy S. Cliff to Gabrielle E. and Harrison R. Tool, $750,000, Aug. 28, single family.

West St., Rpi Finnell Drive Limited Liability Co. to Vaf I. Finnell Limited Liability Co., $51,000,000, Aug. 31.

106 Finnell Drive, Rpi Finnell Drive Limited Liability Co. to Vaf I. Finnell Limited Liability Co., $51,000,000, Aug. 31.

70 Finnell Drive, Rpi Finnell Drive Limited Liability Co. to Vaf I. Finnell Limited Liability Co., $51,000,000, Aug. 31.

86 Finnell Drive, Rpi Finnell Drive Limited Liability Co. to Vaf I. Finnell Limited Liability Co., $51,000,000, Aug. 31.

50 Finnell Drive, Rpi Finnell Drive Limited Liability Co. to Vaf I. Finnell Limited Liability Co., $51,000,000, Aug. 31.

36 Finnell Drive, Rpi Finnell Drive Limited Liability Co. to Vaf I. Finnell Limited Liability Co., $51,000,000, Aug. 31.

19 Clubhouse Drive Unit 19, Sandra Pasquale T. and Gregory Pasquale to 19 Club Dr Realty Trust and Donald Uvanitte, $1,042,000, Aug. 31, condo.

Whitman

1005 Auburn St. Unit E3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Rosimar E. Silva, $454,900, Aug. 28, condo.

637 Temple St., Anthony M. and Gina M. Paige to Berman and Maryse P. Brignolle, $490,000, Aug. 28, single family.

680 Temple St. Unit A2, John S. and Gina D. Tilton to Dina Desai, $470,000, Aug. 29, condo.

34 Belmont St., Evergrain Orchard Limited Liability Co. to Katherine Almonacid and Walter Casale, $530,000, Aug. 29, single family.

1 Paradise Lane Unit H4, Robert A. and Margaret A. Puleo to Isabelle C. Pierre-Louis and Suze Jean-Charles, $450,000, Aug. 29, condo.

82 Linden St., Linus F. and Sharon A. Mcmanus Jr. to Michael Mcdonagh and Kaitlin Moran, $508,000, Aug. 30, single family.

42 Harton Ross Drive, Ahern Realty Trust and Mark P. Ahern to Jessica M. Downes and Michael L. Wells, $470,000, Aug. 30, single family.

100 Franklin St. Unit D4, Thomas Stryjewski to Lunie and Pierre Louis, $395,000, Sept. 1, condo.

1 Paradise Lane Unit M1, Joseph Cordima to Jasmine Lafleur, $405,000, Aug. 31, condo.

1005 Auburn St. Unit J3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Elizabeth L. Fortes, $479,900, Aug. 31, condo.

679 Plymouth St., Theodora F. Casey T. and Andrew C. Culbert to Jeffrey M. Perez, $450,000, Aug. 31, single family.

60 Kendrick St., John M. Malloch to Amanda Saulnier, $460,000, Sept. 1, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Mass., real estate sales for Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023