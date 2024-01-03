Water views and history: The 10 most expensive Peoria County homes sold in November 2023

PEORIA - Great views dominated the list of amenities in the most expensive homes sold in Peoria County in November.

Several were built on the bluff in Peoria Heights, and another from a different era took advantage of the river view off Glen Oak Avenue. There were also a couple homes built on lakes.

Sale prices ranged from more than a $1 million to just under $475,000. Here's the list:

$1,080,000

4837 N. Grandview Drive, Peoria Heights

This home at 4837 N. Grandview Dr. in Peoria Heights was the most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 8, 4837 N. Grandview Drive has five bedrooms and five baths in 5,040 square feet of interior space. Built in 1950, the home has views of the Illinois River. The home has large rooms and an open layout. The kitchen has white cabinets and countertops, an island and access to the patio. Many of the bedrooms are beneath the sloping roof, providing interesting ceilings. The master bedroom suite has a private bath with a jacuzzi tub and a bidet, along with a walk-in closet. Outside is a large, multi-level patio and in-ground swimming pool.

$800,000

4943 N. Grandview Dr., Peoria Heights

This home at 4943 N. Grandview Dr. in Peoria Heights was the second most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 3, 4943 N. Grandview Drive has four bedrooms and four baths in 4,164 square feet of interior space. Built in 1948, the home has many windows providing a view of the Illinois River. The updated interior boasts an open layout. The master bedroom suite is on the main floor; it has a private bath and access to the screened porch. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, two with access to the rooftop deck. The fourth bedroom was built by the original owner, a judge, as an office, and has secret built-ins. The yard has extensive stone landscaping.

$790,000

5128 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

This home at 5128 N. Prospect Rd. in Peoria Heights was the third most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 1, 5128 N. Prospect Road has five bedrooms and four baths in 5,021 square feet of interior space. Built in 1928, the home looks like a storybook cottage and has views of the Illinois River from nearly every room. The home has the best of old and new, including new windows, arched doorways, beamed ceilings, two fireplaces, two staircases and extensive built-ins and decorative moldings. The kitchen has a massive range with copper trim, a marble floor and countertops and Amish cabinetry. The master bedroom suite has a large TV that lowers from the ceiling. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The home also has a steam room, three-season porch, patio, and private backyard landscaped with a circular walkway and fountain.

$632,000

20708 N. Sequoia Curve, Chillicothe

This home at 20708 N. Sequoia Curve in Chillicothe was the fourth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 2, 20708 N. Sequoia Curve has five bedrooms and seven baths in 5,020 square feet of interior space. Built in 2006, the home is situated on a lake and has its own private beach. A two-story great room has large windows overlooking the lake. The kitchen has a planning desk and is conveniently located next to the laundry room. The main floor master suit also has lake views, along with a spa bath and custom-fitted walk-in closet. The upper level has two bedroom suits plus a loft area. The finished walk-out basement has a fire-placed family room and two more bedrooms. Outside is a fire pit and a separate two-car garage with a bonus room upstairs.

$565,000

1010 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria

This home at 1010 NE Glen Oak Ave. in Peoria was the fifth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 6, 1010 NE Glen Oak Ave. has four bedrooms and five baths in 5,616 square feet of interior space. Built in 1890, the Romanesque revival home has been lovingly maintained and modernized. Built by John W. Gift, the home is on the National Register of Historic Places and has views of the Illinois River. Large windows illuminate intricate, original woodwork on all three levels of the home. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets. The third-floor ballroom has been converted into a modern entertainment venue, complete with a stage and a small kitchen. The back of the house has three levels of sunrooms overlooking the river. And if that’s not enough, there is also a spiral staircase in the turret that leads to a rooftop patio.

$550,000

11900 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap

This home at 11900 N. Hickory Grove Rd. in Dunlap was the sixth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 20, 11900 N. Hickory Grove Road has four bedrooms and six baths in 6,347 square feet of interior space. Built in 1985, the single-owner brick home sits on a 1.5-acre private, wooded lot. The home has an open floor plan, built-ins and hardwood flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops, and island and wine bar. The family room has French doors opening onto the back yard with a new hot tub. The main floor master bedroom suite has a private bath and walk-in closet. There is a second master bedroom suite on the first floor. Upstairs there are more bedrooms and an office. The basement has a theater room, kitchenette, workout room and temperature-controlled wine cellar.

$521,000

11415 N. Joseph St., Dunlap

This home at 11415 N. Joseph St. in Dunlap was the seventh most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 1, 11415 N. Joseph St. has five bedrooms and four baths in 3,822 square feet of interior space. Built in 2018, the home has an open floor plan. The kitchen has white cabinets and quartz countertops. The great room has a fireplace and can lights in the ceiling. The home has upgraded doors and light fixtures. The master bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling, a private bath with a separate whirlpool tub and shower, and a heated floor. The basement has a bedroom, full bath, and recreation room.

$485,000

13816 W. Simpson Drive, Dunlap

This home at 13816 W. Simpson Dr. in Dunlap was the eighth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 9, 13816 W. Simpson Drive has four bedrooms and four baths in 4,883 square feet of interior space. Built in 1965, the home sits on almost three acres of land with a stocked pond. The house has a two-stall attached garage with access to a climate-controlled craft room, in addition to a large three-stall detached garage with heated floors and a workshop with two skylights. The one-story house has an elevator to the basement. The master bedroom suite has a tray ceiling gas log fireplace and walk-in closet, along with a private bath with a soaker tub and separate shower. The home also has a main floor laundry, four fireplaces, cedar lined closets, hardwood floors, solid six-panel doors, three HVAC systems and two septic tanks.

$475,552

10900 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap

This home at 10900 N. Woodale Dr. in Dunlap was the ninth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 17, 10900 N. Woodale Drive In Dunlap has three bedrooms and two baths in 1,763 square feet of interior space. The brand new home sold after only one showing.

$474,900

6310 W. Crosswynd Court, Edwards

This home at 6310 W. Crosswynd Ct. in Edwards was the tenth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 28, 6310 W. Crosswynd Court has five bedrooms and four baths in 3,353 square feet of interior space. The brand new home sits on a cul-de-sac. The house has vertical siding, a large deck with steps to a patio accessed by the walk-out basement. The home has an open layout. The kitchen has an island, pantry and breakfast bar. The second floor has a master bedroom suite, three additional rooms and a laundry room.

