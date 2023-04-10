Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market to Reach $81.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies
Global Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment estimated at US$61.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -
3M Purification Inc.
BWT AG
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Culligan International
Dow Water & Process Solutions
Ecolab Inc.
H2O Innovation Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Hyflux Ltd.
Koch Membrane Systems Inc.
Kurita Water Industries
Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
Nitto Denko Corp.
Pall Corporation
Suez Environnement S.A.
Toray Industries Inc.
Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies
Xylem Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
233
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$61.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$81.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global Perspective
Water Resources - A Global Perspective
Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies
Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse
Wastewater Recycling on Rise
Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies
Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems
Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology
Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise
Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential
Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market
Ozonation: An Emerging Technology
Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum
Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination
Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination
Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge
Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs
Growing Market for Water Disinfection
Ultraviolet Disinfection
Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach
Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth
Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market Expansion
Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water
Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies
Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies
EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse
Rise of Nanofiltration
Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability
Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth
Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth
Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msjhv6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900