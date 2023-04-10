Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market to Reach $81.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies

Company Logo

Global Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Global Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment estimated at US$61.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -

3M Purification Inc.

BWT AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Ecolab Inc.

H2O Innovation Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

Kurita Water Industries

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Pall Corporation

Suez Environnement S.A.

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Story continues

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $61.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global Perspective

Water Resources - A Global Perspective

Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies

Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Wastewater Recycling on Rise

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies

Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems

Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology

Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise

Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market

Ozonation: An Emerging Technology

Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum

Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination

Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge

Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

Growing Market for Water Disinfection

Ultraviolet Disinfection

Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach

Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth

Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market Expansion

Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Rise of Nanofiltration

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability

Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msjhv6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



