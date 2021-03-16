U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $242.6 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research® Covering Emerging Growth Factors, Latest Trends & Forecasts, and Pre and Post COVID-19 Estimates

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·14 min read

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product and Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027

Redding,  California, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product & Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Activated Sludge, Membrane Bioreactor), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027,’ the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to reach $242.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020.

Water resources across the globe are running scarce. The availability of safe drinking water and inefficient water and wastewater treatment systems are some of the greatest challenges the world is facing currently. The groundwater withdrawal rate is extremely high compared to available supplies due to rapid industrialization and population growth. The combined effect of the increasing population and growing urbanization is expected to boost the demand for freshwater supply exponentially. There is an urgent need to develop adequate and quality water infrastructure to meet the demand for water from both domestic and industrial applications. In agricultural countries like China and India, the demand for water is being managed against the backdrop of the increasing population pressure, industrial growth, and agricultural needs. Besides water scarcity, problems related to the poor quality of the available freshwater exacerbate the situation. Implementation of good water treatment technologies and approaches would help to manage and augment the demand for water.

The growth of this market is supported by the rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, and rising focus on water quality and public health. The increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, growth in the industrial demand for water, and stringent government regulations on treating wastewater also aid the growth of this market. Moreover, the growing focus on sewage treatment in countries such as the U.S., China, and India and the rising need for potable water are expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high costs of equipment, operations, and disposal, obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, aging water infrastructure, excess energy consumption, and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are the major challenges for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. To control the spread of this disease and avoid the related consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdowns, significantly impacting most markets, including the water and wastewater treatment market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to slow down investments in the water sector worldwide. It has also highlighted the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large water users have downscaled or reduced their activities resulting in a decline in industrial demand. The decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users due to lockdowns and travel restrictions is expected to reduce the revenues of water utilities significantly. A survey by the Global Water Leaders Group estimates that the industrial demand for water will fall by an average of 27% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Greater revenue losses are projected across the whole water supply chain, including operators, technology companies, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

Moreover, operations could be affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Operational continuity and flexibility are key to keeping essential water and sanitation services running while also pushing forward ongoing construction projects. Many governments have recognized people working in the water and sewerage industry as essential workers, enabling utilities to maintain service continuity. However, social distancing protocols mean that utilities can only retain operationally critical staff onsite. Supply chain and logistic disruptions have also been reported. This scenario has impacted the demand for water and wastewater treatment.

Rising Population and Urbanization to Boost the Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment

The global population is growing rapidly. For instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau (P.R.B.), the global human population is expected to grow by 75 million annually or at a rate of 1.1% per year. With this, the world population is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, an increase of 33% from an estimated 7.4 billion in 2017. The increasing global population, especially the urban population, remains a central factor for industrial expansion and increasing agriculture, which, in turn, builds pressure on water sources as individuals become more concentrated in one area. According to the United Nations Population Division, agriculture accounts for around 70% of the global water use, wherein as much as 95% of the water is predominantly used in agriculture-based countries. The growing population requires more food, and thus, more water is required to produce that food. Agricultural productivity is a crucial component of global food security, and therefore, water scarcity and hunger are closely interrelated.

Quality water is essential for human health, social and economic development, and the ecosystem. Thus, the continual growth in population and urbanization, rapid industrialization, and expanding and intensifying food production build pressure on water resources. The increasing unregulated or illegal discharge of contaminated water within and beyond national borders presents a global threat to human health and wellbeing. Thus, the demand for water cannot be met unless water and wastewater treatments are revolutionized.

For efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on product & service (services, delivery equipment {pipes and fittings, pumps, filters, valves and controls, blowers, and others}, treatment chemicals {coagulants & flocculants, disinfectants & general biocidal products, scale & corrosion inhibitors, antifoam chemicals, Ph conditioners, and other chemicals}, and instrumentation {anaerobic digestion sensors, activated sludge instrumentation, nutrient removal instrumentation, sedimentation sensors, and others}), treatment technologies (membrane separation {Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes, Ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, Micro-filtration (MF) membranes, Nano-filtration (NF) membranes, and other membrane separation technologies}, activated sludge, clarification, sludge thickening & dewatering, wastewater pre-treatment, chlorination, industrial demineralization, sludge drying, Membrane Bioreactor (MBR), sludge digestion, electrochemical water treatment (EEC/EEO), Electrochemical Scale Treatment (EST) system, and other treatment technologies), application (municipal and industrial {manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, power, energy, pulp and paper, mining, petrochemical, semiconductors, and other industrial applications}), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on product & service, the services segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the growing demand for low-cost sanitation and environmental protection. Moreover, the growth of water and wastewater infrastructure in the water utilities and wastewater treatment market is likely to be low. In developing countries, there is a great unmet demand for such services. Thus, the water and wastewater treatment market in such countries may experience relatively rapid growth if funding for water and wastewater infrastructure becomes available. However, the instrumentation segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is mainly attributed to the growing need for meeting government standards for drinking water and wastewater quality and factors such as cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring.

Based on technology, the membrane separation segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes, growing emphasis on reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment, and effective purification and reduced cost of operations offered by membrane filtration technology. However, the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it has emerged as an efficient, compact technology for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment.

Based on delivery equipment, the pipes and fittings segment commanded the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the need for connecting pieces of pipe used in building sewer lines, disposal sewer lines, drain field lines, and cleanout and standpipe applications. Also, the growing need for water and the industrial disposal of wastewater in water bodies are expected to boost the demand for pipes and fittings in the next few years.

Based on treatment chemical, the coagulants & flocculants segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to the coagulants’ & flocculants’ low costs, their high efficiency over a wide range of pH and raw water temperatures, and lower dosage requirements to achieve water treatment goals. Moreover, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment and the growing use of water treatment chemicals in industrial water treatment processes further support the segment’s growth and dominance.

Based on instrumentation, the anaerobic digester segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The segment’s large share is mainly attributed to the anaerobic digesters’ accurate, high-quality, and reliable measurement of CH4, CO, and CO2 gas concentrations and their capacity to be easily integrated with various gas detection systems. Also, the major advantage of anaerobic digesters is that they help in the combined treatment of different organic wastes and wastewaters, reduce the volume of waste, generate renewable energy, and require limited space. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the municipal applications segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The segment’s large share is mainly attributed to the governments’ growing focus on water quality and public health, the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging existing water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in developed countries. However, the industrial applications segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is mainly attributed to the growth of the industrial sector globally and the growing demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, the development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investments in water infrastructure, and increasing research & development expenditures. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2027, mainly due to its large population base and industrialization, rising volumes of untreated sludge, and significant wastewater discharge. Also, pollution is one of the main serious issues China is facing at the moment. For certain industries in China, it`s cheaper to pollute than to clean up. One of the important problems is water pollution. From a business perspective, China`s great potential is attributed to the continued economic expansion in the country, which is currently unparalleled globally and has boosted the demand for water and wastewater treatment technologies, chemicals, and other products.

The key players operating in the global water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environment S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group P.L.C. (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, L.L.C. (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), and Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada) among others.

Scope of the Report

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product and Service

  • Services

  • Delivery Equipment

    • Pipes and Fittings

    • Pumps

    • Filters

    • Valves and Controls

    • Blowers

    • Others

  • Treatment Chemicals

    • Coagulants & Flocculants

    • Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

    • Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

    • Antifoam Chemicals

    • Ph Conditioners

    • Other Chemicals

  • Instrumentation

    • Anaerobic Digestors

    • Activated Sludge Instrumentation

    • Nutrient Removal Instrumentation

    • Sedimentation Tank

    • Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Technology Type

  • Membrane Separation

    • Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

    • Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

    • Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

    • Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

    • Others

  • Activated Sludge

  • Clarification

  • Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

  • Wastewater Pre-Treatment

  • Chlorination

  • Industrial Demineralization

  • Sludge Drying

  • Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

  • Sludge Digestion

  • Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

  • Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T)

  • Other Treatments/Technologies

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

  • Municipal

  • Industrial

    • Manufacturing

    • Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

    • Power

    • Energy

    • Pulp and Paper

    • Mining

    • Petrochemical

    • Semiconductors

    • Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • France

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Poland

    • Belgium

    • Sweden

    • Denmark

    • Switzerland

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Indonesia

    • Australia

    • South Korea

    • Malaysia

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Taiwan

    • New Zealand

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

  • Rest of the World

    • Latin America

      • Brazil

      • Chile

      • Argentina

      • Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

    • Middle East & Africa

      • Saudi Arabia

      • UAE (United Arab Emirates)

      • Kuwait

      • South Africa

      • Iran

      • Rest of Middle East (RoME)

Key Questions Answered in the Report-

  • Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product and service, technology, application, and geography?

  • What is the historical market size for water and wastewater treatment across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the water and wastewater treatment market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the water and wastewater treatment market?

  • What are the recent developments in the global water and wastewater treatment market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the global water and wastewater treatment market, and how do they compete with other players?

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com


