U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    -7.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,136.75
    -27.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.95
    +0.67 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.47 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8410
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,734.63
    +588.45 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.08
    +14.82 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.10
    -5.82 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Water Ways' Update on the Acquisition of the Chilean Smart Irrigation Provider - Hidrotop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Water Ways Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WWT
Water Ways Technologies Inc.
Water Ways Technologies Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("WWT" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers is pleased to update that the due diligence process on the acquisition (see press release dated January 12, 2022) of Desarrollo De Sistemas Hidraulicos SA ("Hidrotop") is progressing in a positive manner and Water Ways expects to close the acquisition by mid May, 2022 or such later date as may be mutually agreed upon between the parties.

Hidrotop is a smart irrigation provider that designs, sources and installs smart irrigation and fertigation projects in Chile and Argentina. Hidrotop was founded in 1997, employs over thirty-five employees and has installed more than 30,000 hectares of irrigation and fertigation projects. Hidrotop has been a client of Water Ways for many years purchasing smart irrigation components. Hidrotop has vast experience and knowledge in the South American irrigation market as well as developing special techniques using water technologies in the mining industry.

About Water Ways Technologies Inc.
WWT through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. WWT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, WWT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. WWT is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. WWT’s irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberry, Medical Cannabis growers, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.

For more information, please contact

Ronnie Jaegermann

Dor Sneh

Dr. Eva Reuter

Director

CFO

Investor Relations - Germany

T: +972-54-4202054

T: +972-54-6512500

+49 69 1532 5857

E: ronnie@waterwt.com

E: dor@irri-altal.com

E: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

https://www.hg-wwt.com/

Twitter: @WaterWaysTechn1

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways Technologies Inc. (“Water Ways”). All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways' results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and its own share prices. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Micron Is Set to Deliver Record Revenue in Fiscal 2022

    Investors in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) must be frustrated. On March 29, the memory and storage manufacturer announced solid results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 3. Revenue surged 25% year over year while net profits more than tripled.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Carnival Corp. stock gains nearly 3% after cruise operator has busiest booking week ever

    Shares of Carnival Corp. rose nearly 3% in the extended session Monday after the cruise operator said that the week of March 28 was its busiest booking seven-day period ever. The week showed a "double-digit" increase from the previous record 7-day booking total, the company said, without further details. Twenty-two out of Carnival's 23 ships are back in year-around guest operations, Carnival said. Its final ship will return to service on May 2, and the company will have its newest ship in Novemb

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • A big shift is under way for markets, and old Warren Buffett shareholder letters point to which companies will survive

    Brace for a "wild ride" ahead and a shift that will put the most productive and innovative companies in an advantageous spot, says Saxo Bank.

  • The Metaverse Bubble Might Already Be Collapsing

    In a matter of months, the metaverse went from a hazy concept to one of the biggest buzzwords in business. Facebook's decision to rename itself Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) ignited interest in the virtual worlds that make up the metaverse, a space that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described as an "embodied internet." Along the way, sales of virtual real estate has boomed, creating a cottage industry with speculators scooping up parcels, and even big brands like Adidas and Nike are establishing their own virtual spaces.

  • Trouble Is Brewing Under the Stock Market’s Surface, BTIG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, a telltale sign that investors remain hesitant to pour money into riskier corners of the market, according to BTIG, a U.S. brokerage firm. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal

  • Why Workhorse Group, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks All Jumped Today

    The stocks of three struggling electric vehicle (EV) companies are jumping today. Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are down between 60% and 70% in the last 12 months. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Workhorse, Lordstown, and Canoo shares were up 12.7%, 17.1%, and 14.9%, respectively.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Nearly $20 Million of UiPath Stock

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF purchases 867,331 shares of UiPath, the robotic-process automation software company, on Monday.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks To Buy This Week

    Over the past few months, inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds caused many investors to dump their growth stocks and buy value stocks instead. The Trade Desk owns the world's largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) for digital ads. In other words, The Trade Desk will benefit from the slow death of linear TV platforms and the rise of streaming services.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.