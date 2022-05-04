Water Ways' Mexican Blueberries Project Increases to CAD$1M

Water Ways Technologies Inc.

Smart Irrigation - Blueberries

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces that the value of its previously announced (see press release dated April 21, 2022) order to install a smart turnkey blueberries irrigation project in Mexico increased to approximately CAD$1M from the original amount announced of CAD$425,000. The project is expected to be delivered and installed during Q3 of 2022. The Company expects to recognize revenues from the project during Q2 and Q3 of 2022.

About Water Ways Technologies Inc.

WWT through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. WWT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, WWT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. WWT is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. WWT’s irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis growers, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.

