Water Ways Technologies Strengthens its Board of Directors

Water Ways Technologies Inc.
·3 min read
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces that it has appointed two new board members to its Board of Directors, Mr. Nitin Kaushal and Mr. Daniel Bloch.

Mr. Kaushal, member of the board and audit committee. Mr. Kaushal has served on various audit, governance and compensation committees for NASDAQ and TSX Exchange listed companies, is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and has over 30 years experience in the finance and investment industries. He has the ability to bridge the financial and scientific arenas, is a very effective negotiator, with proven leadership, motivational and relationship skills. He has participated in capital market transactions ranging from private placements to initial public offerings to bought deal underwritings in excess of $2B. Mr. Kaushal sits on a number of public and private company boards, including Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., High Tide Inc., VieMed Healthcare Inc., Starton Therapeutics Inc., Flower One Holdings Inc., PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. FSD Pharma. Mr. Kaushal has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Mr. Bloch has a been a Member of the Law Society of Ontario since 1998. He is currently the owner of Bloch Legal (www.blochlegal.com) a firm that specializes in all aspects of Canadian corporate and securities law as well as international commercial transactions. In appointing Mr. Bloch to the Board, we took into account Daniel’s in depth experience in dealing with multinational companies and his listed securities transaction experience. Legal process and governance forms an integral aspect of Daniels' Board and legal advisory role within the Company, drawing on his 23 years of transactional and securities law experience.

"We are excited to welcome Nitin and Daniel as new members of our Board of Directors" said Ohad Haber, CEO and Chairman of Water Ways Technologies. "Nitin brings to our Board more than 30 years of expertise in International business and Mergers and Acquisitions. He also has served on the audit, governance and compensation committees for more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian-listed public companies. His wealth of experience in extensive capital raising expertise, and strong relationships with key industry leaders and institutional investors will bring significant value to Water Ways Technologies. Daniel has been our legal advisor for two years and assisted the company in corporate governance and regulatory matters. His experience will serve the board in future transactions including possible acquisitions."

About Water Ways Technologies
Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

For more information, please contact

Ronnie Jaegermann

Dor Sneh

Dr. Eva Reuter

Director

CFO

Investor Relations - Germany

T: +972-54-4202054

T: +972-54-6512500

+49 69 1532 5857

E: ronnie@waterwt.com

E: dor@irri-altal.com

E: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

Twitter: @WaterWaysTechn1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways' results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.


