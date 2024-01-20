Water woes won't hinder Arizona strong 2024 outlook, economist says

After faring better than most markets coming out of the pandemic, Phoenix is expected to continue its strong economic growth in 2024, with one Phoenix economist saying worries about water shortages will not be a hindrance.

“We have so much water and it's really just a political issue at this point and that will be resolved,” Danny Court, partner and senior economist at Elliott D. Pollack and Co., said. “It has to be resolved. It just makes too much sense to work through this supposed groundwater shortage.”

Court was the keynote speaker at the Phoenix IREM CCIM Economic Forecast, which focused on commercial real estate and economic outlooks for 2024.

Water availability has already had an impact on some residential development. Over the summer, Arizona leaders announced they would no longer approve new residential projects relying solely on groundwater in some places.

Despite the change, Gov. Katie Hobbs said at the time that development in the state would continue, with diverse sources of water.

“We are not out of water and we will not be running out of water,” Hobbs said at the time.

On Thursday, Court said Arizona has made a name for itself in economic development by attracting major companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and LG.

“Once you make the short list you are on it,” he said, adding that a lot of smaller companies trust in the due diligence done by larger companies when choosing a location, and often follow major companies to new cities and states.

In the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the Arizona Commerce Authority had attracted business investment into Arizona totaling $1.4 billion, Court said.

“We are on the shortlist of every major employer,” he said.

Affordability no longer a selling point

However, affordable housing used to be one of Arizona’s major pitches in economic development, which is no longer the case, Court said.

“We are not a very affordable market in terms of housing,” he said, adding that a household needs to earn at least six figures to afford the median home price in the market. At the end of 2023, only 25% of the housing supply was affordable to families earning the median income, he said.

Another barrier to home ownership, which affects buyers nationwide, was rising interest rates, Court said. When the interest rate on a mortgage increases by 1%, between 5 million and 6 million households nationwide are priced out of buying a house.

No 2023 recession, 2024 could be slow but positive

Despite predictions from a wide range of economists, 2023 did not bring a recession, Court said, and while 2024 might bring comparatively slower economic growth, economic indicators remain strong in the new year for the country and Arizona.

“We have experienced the pain of really high inflation, but it’s trending down in a really good range,” he said.

Both nationally and in Arizona, there are more jobs open than unemployed people looking for jobs, he said.

Nationally, Court said, labor force participation is up to the level it was before the pandemic, which had already been the case in Arizona.

The number of people quitting jobs is still elevated but has dropped since the “great resignation” following the pandemic, and the country has seen “historically low” levels of layoffs, Court said.

Commercial real estate: Industrial strong, office still slow

For commercial real estate, Phoenix is on the cusp of becoming a top market for industrial development, industry experts said.

The metro has about 400 million square feet of existing industrial buildings, and about 50 million square feet under construction, Danny Swancey, partner at ViaWest Group said.

Swancey said about 13 million square feet of the space that is under construction has already been leased by companies.

For office properties, many of the large, call center-style buildings have remained vacant, George Getz, co-CEO of Globe Corp. said. But higher quality, newer offices with amenities have continued to attract companies to lease them.

“There is very little good product out there for a small business user,” Andrea Davis, principal of Davis Commercial AZ, said.

However, the Phoenix market continues to see more companies are moving out or downsizing their office space than leasing new space or expanding.

