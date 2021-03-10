Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report by Product (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, and Polytetrafluoroethylene), by Application (Architectural and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
1. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from USD 58.15 Billion in 2019 to USD 79.63 Billion by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from EUR 51.92 Billion in 2019 to EUR 69.82 Billion by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from GBP 45.57 Billion in 2019 to GBP 62.07 Billion by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from JPY 6,339.81 Billion in 2019 to JPY 8,499.50 Billion by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from AUD 83.67 Billion in 2019 to AUD 115.64 Billion by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Waterborne Coatings to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
"The Epoxy is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Product, the Waterborne Coatings Market studied across Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinylidene Chloride, and Polyvinylidene Fluoride. The Acrylic commanded the largest size in the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Epoxy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Architectural is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Application, the Waterborne Coatings Market studied across Architectural and Industrial. The Architectural further studied across Non-Residential and Residential. The Industrial further studied across Automotive, Coil, General Industrial, Marine, Packaging, Protective, and Wood. The Industrial commanded the largest size in the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Architectural is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Geography, the Waterborne Coatings Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market including Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co. by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Cromology, Diamond Vogel Paint Company, Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paints, Lanco Paints, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co.,ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Stahl Holdings B.V., Teknos Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Tikkurila Oyj.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Waterborne Coatings Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:
The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Waterborne Coatings Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
