Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report by Product (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, and Polytetrafluoroethylene), by Application (Architectural and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05911908/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from USD 58.15 Billion in 2019 to USD 79.63 Billion by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from EUR 51.92 Billion in 2019 to EUR 69.82 Billion by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from GBP 45.57 Billion in 2019 to GBP 62.07 Billion by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from JPY 6,339.81 Billion in 2019 to JPY 8,499.50 Billion by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow from AUD 83.67 Billion in 2019 to AUD 115.64 Billion by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Waterborne Coatings to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

"The Epoxy is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Product, the Waterborne Coatings Market studied across Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinylidene Chloride, and Polyvinylidene Fluoride. The Acrylic commanded the largest size in the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Epoxy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Architectural is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Application, the Waterborne Coatings Market studied across Architectural and Industrial. The Architectural further studied across Non-Residential and Residential. The Industrial further studied across Automotive, Coil, General Industrial, Marine, Packaging, Protective, and Wood. The Industrial commanded the largest size in the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Architectural is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Geography, the Waterborne Coatings Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market including Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co. by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Cromology, Diamond Vogel Paint Company, Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paints, Lanco Paints, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co.,ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Stahl Holdings B.V., Teknos Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Tikkurila Oyj.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Waterborne Coatings Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:
The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Waterborne Coatings Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
  • Biden administration sharpens focus on climate risks to financial system

    This week is providing fresh hints of the Biden's administration's efforts on both climate funding and climate-related risks to the financial system.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the board of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) that its work will be "front and center" at the global climate summit the White House is holding April 22.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Development finance is a powerful tool for addressing the climate crisis," he said.Blinken said he and climate envoy John Kerry are "very interested in how the DFC can help drive investment toward climate solutions, innovation in climate resilience, renewable energy, and decarbonization technologies."What we're watching: The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and China will co-chair a "G-20 study group focusing on climate-related financial risks."And yesterday National Economic Council director Brian Deese and Gina McCarthy, Biden's top domestic climate official, met virtually with "leaders and advocates focused on climate-related financial risks," the White House said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A look at Detroit Lions' salary cap situation after Jamie Collins' restructure

    Detroit Lions turned $5 million of Jamie Collins' base salary into a signing bonus and added 3 voidable years, reducing his cap number by $4 million

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Peloton to Expand in Australia in Second Half of 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will launch in Australia, entering the Asia Pacific region for the first time and expanding beyond existing U.S., Canada, Germany and U.K. markets. The stock rose about 1% in extended trading.The fitness technology company will begin by selling its regular Bike, pricier Bike+ and digital app in the second half of 2021. The company didn’t say when other products, including its treadmills, would launch in the country. The company said it will sell its products online and open retail stores in cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Peloton has been slow to expand its product offerings globally, and it has been dealing with supply shortages in recent quarters.Peloton didn’t say how much supply would be available in Australia, but the company is investing millions of dollars to boost production.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bayer predicts mid-term earnings growth on agriculture, consumer health

    Germany's Bayer on Wednesday pledged to revive growth in adjusted earnings by 2024, helped by the launch of products such as digital farming services, soy seeds and non-prescription remedies. The agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement it was aiming for core earnings per share of between 7 euros ($8.3) and 7.50 euros by 2024, based on foreign exchange rates at end-2020, up from 6.39 euros in 2020. Bayer last month said that core EPS would drop 5.60 to 5.80 euros in 2021, falling short of investors' expectations and raising questions about the strength of the agriculture business it boosted with the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto.

  • Can I retire? Not before you know the answer to this big question

    Here is a simple six-step process to figure out roughly what you spend now, how much income you need in retirement and whether you need to save more now so you can maintain your lifestyle. If you are 10 years from retirement, you can use your current spending less the large savings you accumulate as your starting point. It includes your salary (less any 401(k) contributions) as well as dividends, capital gains, alimony, and other income sources.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffet should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?

    U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): Shares of the video game retailer gained 26.9% on Tuesday to $246.90, rising for the sixth straight day. GameStop said Monday its board has constituted a committee led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to re-evaluate its e-commerce plans. Speculation is also rife that small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY): The exchange-traded fund trades on the NYSE Arca and is the largest ETF in the world and has been a top WSB interest in the recent months. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the electric vehicle maker rebounded from a steep selloff and rose 19.6% on Tuesday to $110.58 for its biggest jump in more than a year. Tesla reported a month-over-month increase in deliveries in China for February despite the Lunar New Year holidays. In addition, Tesla and its battery supplier LG Energy Solutions are reportedly in talks to make the automaker’s latest advanced batter in the U.S. and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC): The movie theatre chain’s shares climbed more than 13% on Tuesday to $10.50, rising for the third straight day. The company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Wednesday. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): The data-analytics company’s share rose 7.7% on Tuesday. The company said it will hold the first in a series of “Double Click” software demo events on April 14 to showcase how its platforms are used across these industries and customers. Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): The real-estate services company’s shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday to $25.49, ending a four-day losing streak. While reporting its fourth-quarter results in late February, Rocket Companies declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share payable on March 23, 2021, with the record date set at the close of business on Tuesday, March 9. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating on the company and raised its price target to $24. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Shares of BlackBerry rose 7.2% on Tuesday to close at $10.45. The company announced new technology advancements to BlackBerry AtHoc that will improve how U.S. Federal agencies communicate during times of crisis and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to Federal data. The company also said it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving. NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO): Nio’s shares rose 17.4% to $41.35 after it was reported by Reuters that the company and two other U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers are planning for a secondary listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year. Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL): Shares of the iPhone maker added more than 4% to $121.08. It was reported on Tuesday that Apple could now launch the long-rumored AirTags and the new iPad Pro models at an event to be held on March 23. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS): Shares of Disney fell 3.7% to $194.51 on Tuesday despite the company saying that its Disney+ streaming service, which was launched in November 2019, passed the 100 million mark for subscribers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Adds B To Wealth In A Single Day With Tesla Stock ReversalTesla Factories And Warehouses Impacted In Massive Security-Camera Breach: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile All Have Big Events This Week. Here’s What to Expect.

    Expect plenty of 5G network-related hyperbole, big spending plans, and some new financial guidance and operating targets when Verizon Communications, AT&T, and T-Mobile US host investor days this week.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.S. Steel Faces Reckoning as Carnegie-Era Mills Boost Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- For U.S. Steel Corp., there may soon be a reckoning after the rally.Factories that date back to Andrew Carnegie need more maintenance that will drain cash, and steel prices are set to pull back from record highs as competitors’ new mills begin production. Earnings are expected to shrink across the industry later this year, and U.S. Steel shares, which have led a surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.U.S. Steel outperformed domestic peers in the past six months as steel prices more than doubled. But the outsized sway that metal prices have on the company’s stock means it likely faces a rougher road in the second half, even as the economic recovery picks up. The futures forward curve signals a pullback of as much as 32% by the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The reality is the stock, as it is for all steel stocks, is the beneficiary of the macro environment,” said Curt Woodworth, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said by phone. “Once we get to the back half of year and more capacity goes into market, the steel price could normalize fairly quickly.”New plants on the way include a Steel Dynamics Inc. mill opening this summer that will add at least 200,000 tons of steel a quarter and a Nucor Corp. plant set to start up in late 2021.Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel, said that the idea that U.S. steel faces a more difficult second half because of the new capacity is “flawed.”Reflected in Forecasting“The market has been aware of the new capacity coming on line and we would assume that is reflected in forecasting,” she said in an email. “The same is true for our planned capital expenditures, which have been public for some time.”Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has said it needs to spend $1.3 billion at its Mon Valley facility, and it will need to shell out more in Europe to maintain an old asset base, according to Credit Suisse.Steel prices rose more than 70% in 2020 as American producers, surprised by the pace of the recovery in demand from the pandemic, were slow to restart furnaces, leaving a dearth of supply. That fueled the surge in U.S. Steel shares, with steel prices more than double the company’s cash costs of around $550 a ton. To be sure, even the weaker fourth-quarter futures portend good margins.Shares of U.S. Steel rose 1.2% to $20.86 on Tuesday in New York. The Bloomberg Americas Iron/Steel Index of 12 companies advanced 0.2%.“Our view is that you’re at peak earnings for the company this year and peak free cash flow, so the market should put a pretty low multiple for a company at peak earnings,” Woodworth said. “We struggle to see how the valuation makes a lot of sense at the current price.”Capital EfficiencyWhile an increasing number of companies such as Nucor Corp. use cheaper-to-run electric-arc furnaces to recycle scrap into steel products, U.S. Steel is among those still using more costly legacy blast furnaces.U.S. Steel, which traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Carnegie, is taking steps to diversify. Last year, it bought the remainder of Big River Steel, an electric arc furnace, to remain competitive as blast furnaces lose market share.Chief Executive Officer David Burritt told analysts during the company’s earnings call in January that Big River will allow it to be less capital intensive. The producer also has $6.3 billion in pro-forma debt, after issuing bonds to weather the pandemic and purchase Big River, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The question is now, with Big River Steel can U.S. Steel become a much more capital-efficient company?” said Woodworth.For now, it still mostly operates integrated mills, making its closest domestic competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. U.S. Steel expects $675 million in capital expenditures this year, much of that going toward major upgrades of inefficient plants, whereas Cliffs -- whose 2021 revenue is forecast to be about 35% higher -- sees spending $600 million to $650 million, mostly on basic maintenance.“There are definitely risks in the second half, and as the steel price comes down it’ll be hard for steel stocks to rally in the face of that,” said Andrew Cosgrove, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.