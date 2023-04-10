Waterco's (ASX:WAT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Waterco Limited's (ASX:WAT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.05 on 15th of June. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.5%.

Waterco's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Waterco is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 24.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.07 total annually to A$0.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.6% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Waterco has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Waterco's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Waterco is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Waterco is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Waterco that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

