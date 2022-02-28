U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community Welcomes Snowbirds for a Florida 'Play-Cation' in The Villages

·2 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The doldrums of winter may be upon us, but the residents of Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living are soaking up the sunshine and inviting their Northern friends for a sunny, resort-style stay at their beautiful senior living community in the renowned area known as 'The Villages' in Central Florida.

Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community is offering snowbirds a unique opportunity for a temporary stay or ‘play-cation' in the renowned area known as ‘The Villages’ in Central Florida.

Watercrest Buena Vista is offering snowbirds a unique opportunity for a temporary stay or 'play-cation.' Guests are welcome to visit for two to six months enjoying a purposefully designed one-bedroom apartment residence, complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as access to the communities' signature amenities and social gathering spaces.

Florida's beautiful weather allows for outdoor living and entertaining opportunities year round. Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Additionally, Watercrest's signature culinary offerings include flatbreads, charcuterie, private label wines, seasonal beers, coffees and desserts to be enjoyed in the spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas and the casual, yet classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community offering outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road. For information about booking a unique and memorable Watercrest experience, contact the community at 352-561-8450.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-buena-vista-senior-living-community-welcomes-snowbirds-for-a-florida-play-cation-in-the-villages-301491677.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

