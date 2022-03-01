U.S. markets closed

Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Showcases Ingenuity in Design and Amenities for Seniors

·3 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community is elevating the standards of senior living offering ingenuity in the design and amenities available to its residents. The newly-constructed community is appealing to individuals who enter senior living as the beginning of a new chapter, an opportunity for socialization, engagement, recreation and new experiences in an innovative and resort-style environment.

"Watercrest Sarasota was purposefully designed to fulfill the individualized preferences of seniors entering the best years of their lives," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "A designated play space for your grandchildren, a lush and peaceful yoga yard, an open market for individuals on the go, these are just a few elements we believe our seniors value and desire."

Watercrest Sarasota is a luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. Featuring exquisite spaces to socialize and engage, the relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere of Watercrest Sarasota inspires enthusiasm amongst residents and guests alike.

Situated in the heart of the community with adjacent lounge seating nearby, the Watercrest Sarasota Grab & Go Market provides residents with the independence to select food and beverage items at their leisure. This unique venue allows freedom from allotted dining times while accommodating the busy lifestyles of many residents partaking in daily recreation and social activities.

For those seeking a more traditional dining experience, the aptly named 'W Room' boasts eye-catching architectural details including a double-sided glass wine display showcasing Watercrest's private label wines, a dual-sided linear fireplace nestled between inviting living and dining spaces, and the comfortably classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar with adjacent piano lounge. Each space is purposefully designed to meet the individualized needs of residents and their guests.

Some of the resident's tiniest guests are delighted to find a children's play space designed specifically for youth, with vivid primary colors, safe and durable furnishings, and engaging sensory activities.

"Children bring an energy and innocence that is uplifting. Our Watercrest Creative Kids Center provides a unique and inviting space for residents to entertain even their youngest visitors," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Recreation is not limited to the children's spaces, as Watercrest Sarasota promotes healthy aging through their signature wellness and life-enrichment offerings. On a daily basis, residents are utilizing the state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style heated spa pool, adjacent outdoor yoga yard and meditation garden, as well as the restorative, personalized treatments offered at Spa W.

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The community offers residents an exceptional living experience which includes luxurious living accommodations, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, grand balconies, multiple dining venues and signature culinary offerings. Watercrest Sarasota is ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida. For information, contact the community at 941-979-1396.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns. "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

    Can you take off your mask? It all depends on your county's risk factors and your personal risk factors

    ‘Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times,’ writes Christy Couvillier

    Hong Kong health authorities are not ruling out instituting another COVID-19 lockdown as cases in the city reach new records and mortuaries hit capacity."We are still discussing, from the perspective of public health, how to make the best use of universal testing. We must reduce the flow of people to a certain extent ... and citizens should not go out," Hong Kong Health Minister Sophia Chan said, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday."We...

    He had been morbidly obese since the age of three.

    Magnus Lygdback, the trainer and nutritionist behind Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot's superhero transformations breaks down how he eats and trains on an average day.

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

    Queen Latifah was her mom’s caregiver when she fell ill with Scleroderma-associated Interstitial Lung Disease. “I would just want to fall apart,” she said.

    The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is significantly less effective in children aged 5 to 11 than it is in older kids, a new study found, raising questions about the correct dose to give to the young. The study from researchers at the New York State Department of Health found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection among children 5 to 11 declined from 68 percent to just 12 percent over the period of Dec. 13 to Jan. 30. Effectiveness...

    Stealth omicron, what is steal omicron, how worried to be about stealth omicron, and stealth omicron symptoms.

    GuiYing Ma, the 61-year-old woman who was bashed in the head with a rock in Queens, New York, passed away weeks after waking up from a two-month coma. Ma was miraculously able to open her eyes and move parts of her body as of Feb. 8, but she later passed away on Feb. 22 due to complications from her traumatic head injury, reported New York Daily News. Ma was struck in the head with a large rock in Jackson Heights last November by 33-year-old Elisaul Perez.

    New research has shown that a vegetarian, or pescatarian, diet lowers the risk of chronic disease by as much as 14%, writes Cody Watling

    CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Louise Ensign, a Wall Street Journal reporter, have faced the unimaginable as parents. Their baby Francesca, whom they lovingly call Beans, was diagnosed with an “extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor,” known as an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (or ATRT), in September 2020. ATRT represents only 1 to 2 percent of childhood brain tumors and usually appears by 3 years old, according to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Their daughter’s “shocking” diagnosis launched Kaczynski and Ensign into the world of rare pediatric cancers. “Our daughter was totally fine, totally normal,” Kaczynski tells Yahoo Life. “One day, her eyes weren't focusing and she was vomiting and couldn't stop. So we took her to the ER and they did a scan and they said, ‘There's a mass in your daughter's brain.” After receiving the devastating diagnosis, Kaczynski and Ensign knew they had no time to waste. “You really just have to jump right into it,” he says, from investigating hospitals that specialize in treating their daughter’s rare pediatric cancer to gathering and sending out medical records and making appointments for consultations — all while knowing the clock is ticking down. “You have to do this all within a week because… you're dealing with these rare and aggressive brain cancers,” he says. “You have to figure out a treatment plan just because of how quickly these sorts of tumors are growing.” While caught up in this whirlwind, “you almost don't have time to even process it,” Kaczynski says. “You go from having a perfectly healthy, happy child to having to accept the fact that your child might die.”

    Lizzie Salemi used to be afraid of judgment in the weight room. So, she hired a coach and learned how to lift weights properly, and put on tons of muscle.

    The Stuart Police Department, who are currently investigating the case, said they believe Bijoux "intentionally" drove her car into the food market on Tuesday.

    A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are easing masking recommendations for most Americans as cases drop in many states, reporting nearly 70% of the U.S. population is living in a low-risk area. Masks should still be worn in high-risk areas, where COVID patients are still packing hospitals. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.