Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces the Promotion of Stephanie L'Heureux to Director of Accounting

·2 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of dedicated associate Stephanie L'Heureux to Watercrest Director of Accounting, overseeing the financial systems of all Watercrest senior living communities and its associated brands.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)

Stephanie is one of the longest tenured Watercrest associates having joined owners Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, just one year after the organization's inception in Summer 2012. From her start as an accountant to her promotion to Senior Accountant, Stephanie skillfully supported Watercrest Senior Living Group during its explosive growth throughout the Southeast.

"Stephanie embodies the Watercrest culture of servant leadership through her core value of 'dedication,'" says Joanie Williams, Principal and CFO.  "She is a talented mentor and trainer for our team members in the home office and the communities.  Her contributions to our growth and success have been significant."

Stephanie's extensive experience includes a focus on senior living accounting with expertise in profit and loss analysis, construction project accounting, cash management, revenue analysis, budgeting, and internal controls. In her new role, Stephanie will lead all accounting and finance functions, and act as key trainer onboarding executive directors and business office managers on all aspects of financial systems.

"Watercrest has truly always been a part of my family. I value every connection and experience I have made and feel blessed to further serve and contribute to our purpose as I enter into this new chapter of my journey," says Stephanie L'Heureux, Director of Accounting.

As a certified Great Place to Work for five consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors.  By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-senior-living-group-announces-the-promotion-of-stephanie-lheureux-to-director-of-accounting-301634564.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

