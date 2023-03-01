Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the 5 Year Anniversary of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This February at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake the residents and associates not only enjoyed the sweet traditions of Valentine's Day, but also celebrated the five year anniversary of the opening of their luxury senior living community located near Tampa, Florida.

In February, Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, a Watercrest Senior Living community, celebrated the five-year anniversary of their community opening and the Valentine's Day holiday.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is an innovative and artfully designed memory care community meeting the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, the purposeful design of Market Street East Lake connects the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories.

This month's celebration included sweet treats, festive drinks, colorful décor, photo opportunities and a special musical performance by students from J.W. Mitchell High School under the leadership of Mr. Josh Hobbs.

Market Street Memory Care recognizes the importance of honoring traditions associated with holidays and special events. When sharing a classic dish or a familiar tune, residents are connecting cherished memories to their daily activities. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy and purpose amongst residents, associates, and family members.

"We are overjoyed to celebrate the five year anniversary of this spectacular Watercrest community we call home," says Sheila Kynion, Executive Director of Market Street East Lake. "Thanks to our dedicated associates, outstanding community partners, and our fabulous residents and their families, Market Street East Lake is an award-winning and highly respected senior living community where our seniors are honored with the fulfilling lifestyle they deserve."

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community, earned by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care.

Market Street East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends. The community is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

