U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,915.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,865.25
    -39.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.00
    -11.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1241
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0100
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,357.44
    +1,352.34 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.27
    +46.09 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of Whitney Lane to Chief Operating Officer

·3 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO proudly announce the promotion of their esteemed associate Whitney Lane to Chief Operating Officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of Whitney Lane to Chief Operating Officer.

Lane joined the Watercrest team in 2018 as Vice President of Clinical Operations, utilizing fifteen years of clinical expertise to maximize Watercrest's operational efficiencies while ensuring standards of exceptional care, innovative programming, and advanced associate training. As Senior Vice President of Operations Lane's continued leadership further advanced Watercrest's mission, To Welcome, To Care, To Serve achieving impressive growth during a time of unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Under Lane's leadership, the company's senior living operations more than doubled in size, expanding throughout the Southeast.

"Whitney has proven to be an invaluable asset to the success and growth of Watercrest. As a humble champion of doing the right thing she recognizes the value in others, collaborates to find the best solutions, and purposefully engages with her team, making her a respected leader, trusted advisor, and skilled partner" says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

As Chief Operating Officer, Lane will sharpen operational efficiencies supporting Watercrest's continued growth and development, and solidifying Watercrest as a best-in-class operator in the senior living sector.

"Strong leadership is vital to our success, and I'm proud to have spent the past four years at Watercrest building a cohesive and collaborative team whose passion lies in delivering excellent experiences to our residents, families, and associates," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Building upon that success, we are spearheading a Leadership Watercrest initiative, motivating our leaders to build upon those traits of trust, engagement, appreciation, service, and stewardship. Investing in our leaders is an investment in the future of Watercrest and those we serve."

Watercrest believes wholeheartedly that a company's real value is in its people. "Be the Beacon" is a Watercrest call to action, ensuring the organization invests in each team member's career development and goal advancement, fostering a culture where associates are appreciated for their unique contributions.

As a certified Great Place to Work for four consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-senior-living-group-celebrates-the-promotion-of-whitney-lane-to-chief-operating-officer-301472304.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Dow Jones Up As Stock Market Rallies; Joe Rogan Apologizes, Spotify Spikes; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones gained as the stock market rallied. Spotify stock spiked higher after Joe Rogan apologized. Tesla stock charged higher.

  • Chipmaker NXP Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Hikes Dividend 50%

    NXP Semiconductors late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend 50%.

  • 10 High Yield REIT Dividend Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield REIT dividend stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield REIT Dividend Stocks For 2022. REIT dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income, and due to the high yields often delivered by […]

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]