Watercrest Senior Living Offers Seniors Respite Care at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

·2 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living is offering local seniors a short term stay, known as Respite Care, at their Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Respite Care is ideal for seniors recovering from a hospital stay, needing care while a caregiver is away, or simply for those individuals wishing to experience firsthand the extraordinary service and amenity-rich environment at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake.

Watercrest Senior Living is offering local seniors a short term stay, known as Respite Care, at their Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Watercrest Senior Living is offering local seniors a short term stay, known as Respite Care, at their Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

During a respite stay, individuals enjoy a private apartment with full bath, complete community amenities and services, Chef-prepared meals with dietary accommodations, scheduled transportation, laundry services and 24/7 licensed nursing care. Watercrest also offers their exclusive Live Exhilarated™ programming, a unique approach to healthy aging based on achieving personal wellness through seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"A short stay of respite care gives caregivers a much-needed break from the demands of caring for a loved one, while providing seniors the opportunity to engage in new activities in a safe environment," says Alexander Powell, Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake.

Owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-202-9314 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-senior-living-offers-seniors-respite-care-at-market-street-memory-care-residence-east-lake-301383127.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

