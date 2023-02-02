Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored as a Finalist in the 2022 Best of Winter Park Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their recognition as one of only two finalists for '2022 Best Senior Living Community' in Winter Park, Fla. The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce heads the annual competition with winners selected by the local community in over forty categories.

Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their second consecutive year as a top finalist for Best Senior Living Community in the 2022 Best of Winter Park Awards.

In just three years since Watercrest Winter Park opened their doors, the community has received multiple accolades including two-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community, Premier Assisted Living Community in Orlando Magazine's 2022 Retirement Living Awards, Excellence in Service by the Northstar Award, and U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community.

"On any given day that you step into our Watercrest community, our residents are engaged and interacting in the myriad of amenities and diverse programs we offer," says MaryAnn Howell, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "Whether it's a jazzy Mardi Gras party, a culinary demonstration or therapeutic recreation, our associates are dedicating themselves to giving our residents the individual attention and care they deserve. All of these collaborative moments make Watercrest Winter Park an award-winning senior living community."

Watercrest Winter Park is a newly-constructed Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group