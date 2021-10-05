U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.65
    +58.19 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,410.17
    +407.25 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.38
    +209.89 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.52
    +6.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +1.36 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4520
    +0.5340 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,067.00
    +1,614.98 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.02
    +17.65 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

WATERDROP INC. (NYSE: WDH) INVESTOR CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 15, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") from May 4, 2021 through September 14, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)
Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Waterdrop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Waterdrop Inc Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

According to the complaint, Waterdrop's IPO Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (2) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (3) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (5) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the IPO registration statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

In May 2021, Waterdrop completed its initial public offering (the "IPO"), selling 30 million ADSs at $12.00 per share.

On August 11, 2021, multiple news sources reported that China's banking and insurance watchdog, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, had issued an order directing insurance companies, including Waterdrop, to cease improper marketing and pricing practices rampant in the industry and enhance their user privacy protections.

On September 8, 2021, Waterdrop announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, noting that operating losses had continued to accelerate due to a sharp increase in the Company's costs and operating expenses. On September 13, 2021, Waterdrop ADSs dropped to a low of $3 per share, losing 75% of the value at which it was sold to the investing public.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Waterdrop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/waterdropinc-wdh-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-440/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-inc-nyse-wdh-investor-class-action-lawsuit-filing-deadline-bernstein-liebhard-llp-reminds-investors-of-the-deadline-to-file-a-lead-plaintiff-motion-in-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-waterdrop-inc-301392441.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2.4% at 10:18 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Market sentiment was more positive today, as the S&P 500 index was also trading higher, which would explain part of the bounce in Nvidia's share price after the recent pullback. As for company-specific news, the graphics specialist announced an extension of its collaboration with Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY) to include participation in VMware's (NYSE: VMW) Project Monterey early-access program, which takes advantage of networking technologies like Nvidia's BlueField data processing units.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    There are some surprisingly beefy payouts among the 100 most popular stocks on the online trading platform.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Wall Street Loves

    These are some of the hottest technology companies in the market, and analysts can't get enough of them.

  • This veteran analyst hears echoes of the 1929 crash in today’s stock market

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • Is Sunrun Inc (RUN) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.