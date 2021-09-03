U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

Waterdrop Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 8, 2021

·2 min read
BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on September 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-580-81995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Elite Entry Number:

5215739 #

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

A telephone replay will be accessible through September 15, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1- 877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

10160009 #

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact

Waterdrop Inc.
Xiaojiao CUI
IR@shuidi-inc.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-1380-111-0739
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-september-8-2021-301368912.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

