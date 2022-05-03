U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways Protect Natural Gas Interconnection Between Poland and Lithuania

·3 min read

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and Elsis TS are pleased to announce the deployment of Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable the transfer of operational data between gas transmission system operators of Lithuania (Amber Grid) and Poland (Gaz-System S.A.). The Colonial Pipeline incident, Russian actions in the Ukraine, targeted ransomware actors and other threats have raised serious concerns about the cybersecurity of critical national infrastructures. This deployment of Unidirectional Gateways provides the world's strongest protection from online attacks to this important natural gas interconnection.

Waterfall Security Solutions
Waterfall Security Solutions

This new natural gas interconnect joins Polish, Lithuanian, Baltic and Finnish gas transmission systems with the European Union pipeline system. Lithuanian ICT and OT company Elsis TS has significantly contributed to the implementation of this strategic project by performing pipeline process management and automation at all GIPL (Gas Interconnection Poland and Lithuania) related facilities. Data security and operational data exchange is one of the most critical issues for SCADA systems controlling the gas transmission system. Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways provide hardware-enforced protection to each pipeline by unidirectionally sending operational pipeline data from the protected networks to external systems. The successful deployment of the gateways assures the safe coordination of pipeline operations for both pipeline partners, while protecting their most critical systems from physical cyber threat.

"The partnership with Waterfall Security is strategically important for the security of automation processes of the GIPL pipeline," observes Mr. Tomas Vrubliauskas General Director (CEO) at Elsis TS. "The highly innovative Waterfall Unidirectional Gateways ensure maximum cyber security for the safe exchange of operational data between the gas transmission systems of the two countries."

Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall Security Solutions adds that "Waterfall is pleased to partner with Elsis to further increase the security of the GIPL pipeline interconnect and so ensure the safe exchange of critical data to enhance operational efficiencies."

About Elsis TS

Elsis TS is a company of Elsis Group, which was established in 1991 and over the past 30 years has grown to be a leading player in the Baltic region within OT and ICT technology. Our expertise includes telemetry, industrial process automation and control, environmental monitoring, defence and security domains. We provide full range of system engineering services from design to customized application development, installation, testing, support and maintenance. Elsis aspires to grow long lasting partnerships with domestic and international partners. Company headquarters is in Vilnius (LT), with engineering office in Kaunas (LT) and representative office in Kiev (UA).

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. For more information, visit https://www.waterfall-security.com/.

For more information, please contact:
Anna Plot
info@waterfall-security.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterfalls-unidirectional-gateways-protect-natural-gas-interconnection-between-poland-and-lithuania-301537893.html

SOURCE Waterfall Security Solutions

