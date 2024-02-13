Waterfront Aurora home with unique design features sells for $700K. Take a look inside
Seven properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Dec. 13, 2023.
One property here in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $5,110,720.
1645 Maplewood Dr, Streetsboro, $5,110,720
441 White Tail Dr, Aurora, $712,500
According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on White Tail Drive was built in 1992 on a .62-acre lot. At 7,462 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, and a three-car garage. There's a fourth garage door that the listing suggests could be used for a golf cart, a walk-in pantry or a breezeway.
Located on an "exclusive street" in Walden of Aurora on Walden Lake, every room has views of the lake and surrounding woods, the listing notes, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room. That also means the home gets lot of natural light.
From photos, the large great room showcases this best, accented by a fireplace with a distressed brick façade and light wood flooring that leads into the formal dining room. The home's triangular-shaped architecture lends to its unique design.
The kitchen is also spacious featuring high ceilings, a large tiled island and a row of cabinets down the center of the room creating designated areas for cooking and eating.
Also on the main floor is a four-season porch, an office/library with built-ins and a laundry room. The only bedroom on this level is the primary suite, which has two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub.
On the walk-out lower level, there's another living room with a fireplace (with the same façade as the upstairs one), the remaining three bedrooms, two full bathrooms as well as a second kitchen and second laundry room.
Something the listing also notes is that all of the living areas and bedrooms have sliding doors that lead out to the deck that goes the length of the back of the house on the main level or the patio on the lower level. Each bedroom has a water view as well.
See photos of the home here.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
1851 Industry, Halliburton Daniel & Patricia (J&S) to Congleton Russell E, $315,000
2354 New Milford, Gibson Trent Jacob & Triniti Shade (J&S) to Campbell John M & Hannah M (J&S), $203,500
1312 Aberagg, Walker Kallie to Cooley Sean, $179,000
Aurora
512 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Gratto Steve & Deborah K (J&S), $215,000
441 White Tail Dr, Friedman Allyn M (Trustee) to Pestino Joseph A & Wendy A (J&S), $712,500
Garrettsville
8165 Clover Ln, Ferrell Lawrence Dwaine & Judy G (J&S) to Jones Kenneth E, $185,000
7894 Shawnee Tl, Walstad Angela M to Adelman Cody & Amanda (J&S), $310,000
10552 Parkman, Lipstreu Daniel R & Kathleen L Wood (J&S) to Root Travis & Danielle S Griffith (J&S), $185,000
Kent
505 Sunrise BV, Newman Barbara J to Fhaner Michael L & Witney E (J&S), $193,000
133 Elm W, Ferry Michael R & Linda A to Roberts William Maston @3, $55,000
1156 Garth, Gray James D @4 to Jackson Johnathan & Cynthia D (J&S), $235,000
528 Lincoln, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO William A Lews Jr Ira to Golden Flash Rentals 2 LLC, $220,000
485 Carthage, Mendiola Fred M to West John & Torrie (J&S), $155,000
613 Vine, Naini Kambiz Ghazinour & Ashley Campbell-Ghazinour to 613 Vine LLC, $196,400
1000 Erin, Trivigno Alyssa to Murphy Ethan Charles Scott & Kelsey E (J&S), $217,000
201 Sherman, Apseloff Stanford S (Trustee) to Riverbend Investments LLC, $190,000
1484 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
parcel 12-076-20-00-057-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
parcel 12-076-20-00-060-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
2618 Old Forge, Reed Lawrence Daniel to Reed Brandon Christopher, $130,000
parcel 12-076-20-00-059-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
1471 Cherrywood, Coduto David T & Daniel (J&S) to Biltz Shawn & Maria Fernanda Gonzalez (J&S), $165,000
2135 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Harrison Josha T & Courtney L (J&S), $426,778
parcel 23-022-00-00-026-013 Timber Pointe TR, JCJ Properties Inc to Timber Point Flex LLC, $90,000
Mogadore
3975 Eleanor, Diorio Cynthia G to Anthony Sean N & Danielle R (J&S), $185,000
203 Pontius, Riddle Michelle to Stine Jacqueline N, $249,900
2555 Spring Valley, Gaadt Tammy Talbott to Adkins James Ronald III & Emily Callahan (J&S), $360,100
4484 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Mcmahon Patricia R & Michael W, $292,000
1704 Congress Lake, Global Rental Property LLC to Payne Trey X & Chelsi A Hoffmeier (J&S), $215,000
Ravenna
148 Freedom, Summers Laurie & Tammie Wunderle & Christine Waller to Schweikert James A & Michelle L (J&S), $166,500
parcel 11-317-10-00-021-005 St Andrews Wy, 2715 Wise Avenue Ltd to Wilke Douglas J & Rachael (J&S), $49,000
2855 Denny, Gall Audrey M to Ritts Logan I & Olivia A (J&S), $158,000
5344 Camp Rd, Morris Betsy A to Dicarlo Mackenzie, $195,000
8537 St Rt 44, Onchak Albert F & Barbara A (J&S) to Coleman Glen D & Lisa M (J&S), $350,000
6268 Peck Rd, Edwards Dwayne C to Knapp Richard K, $230,000
Rootstown
3061 Stroup, Want to Sell Now LLC to Lange Kirk E & Lisa D, $196,000
3061 Stroup, Schiraldi Meghan E to Want to Sell Now LLC, $150,000
Streetsboro
760 Stewart, Kontura Sandra (Trustee) to Garcia Filadelfo IV, $211,000
1525 Evergreen, Dunlap William R & Ruth A (Co-Trustees) to Boling David Lee, $239,900
8084 Diagonal, Dryhurst Marc E & Stefanie D (J&S) to Anderson Benjamin & Jamie (J&S), $302,500
9433 Steffner, Reinhart Karen S to Limbu Roman & Mon Maya Monger, $220,000
802 Heath Ln, Lantz Lawrence O Jr to Largent Heather A, $196,000
1645 Maplewood Dr, NHF Maple Wood Re LLC to Streetsboro 1645 Property Holdings LLC, $5,110,720
Tallmadge
1464 Timbertop Dr, Tung Wor Sing to Khadka Nandu R & Chandra M, $270,000
1558 Newton, Sokira Walter J to Sokira Kevin D & Caitlin T (J&S), $325,000
Uniontown
936 Martin Rd, Istenes John & Patricia A to Miller Eugene C & Victoria L (J&S), $115,000
Windham
8908 School, Renewing Properties LLC to Kurtz James & Miriam Gingerich (J&S), $187,000
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Waterfront Aurora home with unique design elements sells for $700K