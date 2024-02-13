Waterfront Aurora home with unique design features sells for $700K. Take a look inside

House for sale.

Seven properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Dec. 13, 2023.

One property here in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $5,110,720.

1645 Maplewood Dr, Streetsboro, $5,110,720

441 White Tail Dr, Aurora, $712,500

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on White Tail Drive was built in 1992 on a .62-acre lot. At 7,462 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, and a three-car garage. There's a fourth garage door that the listing suggests could be used for a golf cart, a walk-in pantry or a breezeway.

Located on an "exclusive street" in Walden of Aurora on Walden Lake, every room has views of the lake and surrounding woods, the listing notes, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room. That also means the home gets lot of natural light.

From photos, the large great room showcases this best, accented by a fireplace with a distressed brick façade and light wood flooring that leads into the formal dining room. The home's triangular-shaped architecture lends to its unique design.

The kitchen is also spacious featuring high ceilings, a large tiled island and a row of cabinets down the center of the room creating designated areas for cooking and eating.

Also on the main floor is a four-season porch, an office/library with built-ins and a laundry room. The only bedroom on this level is the primary suite, which has two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub.

On the walk-out lower level, there's another living room with a fireplace (with the same façade as the upstairs one), the remaining three bedrooms, two full bathrooms as well as a second kitchen and second laundry room.

Something the listing also notes is that all of the living areas and bedrooms have sliding doors that lead out to the deck that goes the length of the back of the house on the main level or the patio on the lower level. Each bedroom has a water view as well.

See photos of the home here.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

1851 Industry, Halliburton Daniel & Patricia (J&S) to Congleton Russell E, $315,000

2354 New Milford, Gibson Trent Jacob & Triniti Shade (J&S) to Campbell John M & Hannah M (J&S), $203,500

1312 Aberagg, Walker Kallie to Cooley Sean, $179,000

Aurora

512 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Gratto Steve & Deborah K (J&S), $215,000

441 White Tail Dr, Friedman Allyn M (Trustee) to Pestino Joseph A & Wendy A (J&S), $712,500

Garrettsville

8165 Clover Ln, Ferrell Lawrence Dwaine & Judy G (J&S) to Jones Kenneth E, $185,000

7894 Shawnee Tl, Walstad Angela M to Adelman Cody & Amanda (J&S), $310,000

10552 Parkman, Lipstreu Daniel R & Kathleen L Wood (J&S) to Root Travis & Danielle S Griffith (J&S), $185,000

Kent

505 Sunrise BV, Newman Barbara J to Fhaner Michael L & Witney E (J&S), $193,000

133 Elm W, Ferry Michael R & Linda A to Roberts William Maston @3, $55,000

1156 Garth, Gray James D @4 to Jackson Johnathan & Cynthia D (J&S), $235,000

528 Lincoln, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO William A Lews Jr Ira to Golden Flash Rentals 2 LLC, $220,000

485 Carthage, Mendiola Fred M to West John & Torrie (J&S), $155,000

613 Vine, Naini Kambiz Ghazinour & Ashley Campbell-Ghazinour to 613 Vine LLC, $196,400

1000 Erin, Trivigno Alyssa to Murphy Ethan Charles Scott & Kelsey E (J&S), $217,000

201 Sherman, Apseloff Stanford S (Trustee) to Riverbend Investments LLC, $190,000

1484 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

parcel 12-076-20-00-057-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

parcel 12-076-20-00-060-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

2618 Old Forge, Reed Lawrence Daniel to Reed Brandon Christopher, $130,000

parcel 12-076-20-00-059-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

1471 Cherrywood, Coduto David T & Daniel (J&S) to Biltz Shawn & Maria Fernanda Gonzalez (J&S), $165,000

2135 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Harrison Josha T & Courtney L (J&S), $426,778

parcel 23-022-00-00-026-013 Timber Pointe TR, JCJ Properties Inc to Timber Point Flex LLC, $90,000

Mogadore

3975 Eleanor, Diorio Cynthia G to Anthony Sean N & Danielle R (J&S), $185,000

203 Pontius, Riddle Michelle to Stine Jacqueline N, $249,900

2555 Spring Valley, Gaadt Tammy Talbott to Adkins James Ronald III & Emily Callahan (J&S), $360,100

4484 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Mcmahon Patricia R & Michael W, $292,000

1704 Congress Lake, Global Rental Property LLC to Payne Trey X & Chelsi A Hoffmeier (J&S), $215,000

Ravenna

148 Freedom, Summers Laurie & Tammie Wunderle & Christine Waller to Schweikert James A & Michelle L (J&S), $166,500

parcel 11-317-10-00-021-005 St Andrews Wy, 2715 Wise Avenue Ltd to Wilke Douglas J & Rachael (J&S), $49,000

2855 Denny, Gall Audrey M to Ritts Logan I & Olivia A (J&S), $158,000

5344 Camp Rd, Morris Betsy A to Dicarlo Mackenzie, $195,000

8537 St Rt 44, Onchak Albert F & Barbara A (J&S) to Coleman Glen D & Lisa M (J&S), $350,000

6268 Peck Rd, Edwards Dwayne C to Knapp Richard K, $230,000

Rootstown

3061 Stroup, Want to Sell Now LLC to Lange Kirk E & Lisa D, $196,000

3061 Stroup, Schiraldi Meghan E to Want to Sell Now LLC, $150,000

Streetsboro

760 Stewart, Kontura Sandra (Trustee) to Garcia Filadelfo IV, $211,000

1525 Evergreen, Dunlap William R & Ruth A (Co-Trustees) to Boling David Lee, $239,900

8084 Diagonal, Dryhurst Marc E & Stefanie D (J&S) to Anderson Benjamin & Jamie (J&S), $302,500

9433 Steffner, Reinhart Karen S to Limbu Roman & Mon Maya Monger, $220,000

802 Heath Ln, Lantz Lawrence O Jr to Largent Heather A, $196,000

1645 Maplewood Dr, NHF Maple Wood Re LLC to Streetsboro 1645 Property Holdings LLC, $5,110,720

Tallmadge

1464 Timbertop Dr, Tung Wor Sing to Khadka Nandu R & Chandra M, $270,000

1558 Newton, Sokira Walter J to Sokira Kevin D & Caitlin T (J&S), $325,000

Uniontown

936 Martin Rd, Istenes John & Patricia A to Miller Eugene C & Victoria L (J&S), $115,000

Windham

8908 School, Renewing Properties LLC to Kurtz James & Miriam Gingerich (J&S), $187,000

