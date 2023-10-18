Watering down CMA’s powers will undermine efforts to tackle Big Tech, Lords warn Sunak

Baroness Stowell of Beeston, the Conservative chair of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, warned against undermining regulatory efforts - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak must resist watering down powers to tackle Big Tech despite fierce opposition from industry chiefs, peers have warned.

Baroness Stowell of Beeston, the Conservative chair of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, said tech firms must not “undermine” plans for greater regulatory powers.

Her comments on behalf of the committee came as speculation grows around the upcoming Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, which will determine powers to regulate Big Tech.

As part of the bill, there have been plans to hand a so-called Digital Markets Unit, which sits within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the ability to hand out potential fines worth billions of pounds.

However, there have been reports that the Prime Minister wants to water down the agency’s powers.

In a letter seen by The Telegraph, Baroness Stowell said peers on the digital committee were “concerned at reports the Government is considering changes” that would “risk undermining the bill’s central purpose and value”.

The long-awaited bill will empower the CMA to force Big Tech to abide by a code of conduct, ordering them to deal fairly with news publishers or smaller rivals.

The CMA has previously suggested this could include “reasonable compensation” for newspapers from tech giants.

Tech companies have been pushing for alterations to the upcoming Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill that would change how they appeal decisions from the CMA.

The existing plans call for a process similar to Judicial Review, which advocates say would be quick and balanced.

The tech industry wants a more extensive and time-consuming appeals process, which would inevitably prove more costly.

Baroness Stowell said such changes would “favour those with an interest in delaying regulatory intervention” and swing the balance of power towards tech giants “with the greatest resources”.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said it was critical that the watchdog be able to ‘address competition concerns in an agile way’ - Al Drago/Bloomberg

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said earlier this week that there is “no reason” to dilute planned new powers to regulate Big Tech companies.

Story continues

She told the Telegraph: “We think it’s absolutely critical that any changes that are made retain the strength of the regime and the ability of us to address competition concerns in an agile way.”

In a separate letter, a cohort of publishing trade groups backed by Which?, the consumer campaign group, as well as tech company Skyscanner, also wrote to Mr Sunak urging him not to weaken regulatory powers.

The groups said: “Ultimately, slow and ineffective enforcement will place innovative UK challenger firms at a competitive disadvantage internationally, as the CMA will be prevented from moving quickly enough to tackle the lack of competition in key digital markets and likely slow down investment in start-ups in the UK.

“Any changes to this, as proposed by just a handful of big tech companies, risks undermining the full potential benefits of this legislation for growth and investment in the UK’s tech sector.”

In submissions to the House of Lords committee, technology companies have warned the new bill would grant significant new powers to the CMA and undermine future investment.

Apple, the $2.7 trillion tech giant, told peers the bill would give the CMA “sweeping, subjective authority without sufficient guardrails” and risked “chilling investment”.

Amazon also warned the new law could have “ramifications for investment, innovation and ultimately consumers”.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill will drive innovation, grow the economy and deliver better outcomes for consumers.

“It will increase competition to proactively drive more dynamic markets, ensuring the largest tech firms treat consumers and businesses fairly while enhancing competition rules.”

“We will continue to work closely and engage with regulators as we bring forward this Bill.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.