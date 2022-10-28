U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.73 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The increasing preference for an environment-friendly cutting process within industries like electronics, automotive, construction, packaging, textile, and mining is one of the key factors for market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Waterjet Cutting Machine Market" By Product (3D Waterjet Cutting Machines, Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines), By Application (Ceramic/Stone Cutting, Glass/Metal Art, Gasket Cutting), By Industry (Electronics, Metal Fabrication, Automotive, Aerospace), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market size was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=22010

Browse in-depth TOC on "Waterjet Cutting Machine Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Overview

The changing preference for adopting environment-friendly cutting processes and practices within industries like automotive, mining, electronics, construction, packaging, and textile is one of the key factors attributing to plug growth. Furthermore, a rise in process automation among the industries has led to the adoption of advanced machines over the forecast period. The waterjet cutting technology is gaining dependency among the industries due to its versatility in cutting different materials like metals, composites, glass, and flammable materials.

The demand for WCMs is anticipated to witness a big rise per annum, with a rise in demand for upgraded equipment. These have positively anticipated propelling the growth of the Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market. There are certain challenges and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as the high total cost of ownership and requirement of technical know-how are limiting the market growth.

Key Developments

  • On January 2020, OMAX Corp came into an agreement with Capital Machine Technologies, a machinery company. Under this agreement, Capital Machine Technologies would represent OMAX waterjets in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida. Moreover, all the four product lines i.e. OMAX, ProtoMAX, GlobalMAX, and MAXIEM, are resold by Capital Machine. These OMAX-built abrasive waterjets would come up with improved material handling technology for general machines and architectural shops.

  • On October 2021, Bystronic Inc. has introduced three robotic welding cells powered by Cloos. Each has a specific scope of application based on the size and weight of the parts to be welded, and each comes with a two-station workpiece positioner.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Dardi International, Flow International, OMAX, Anjani Technoplast, Bystronic, ESAB Welding & Cutting Systems, Huffman, Jet Edge, KMT Waterjet Systems, PowerJet Systems, Resato International, Waterjet,Waterjet Sweden.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market On the basis of Product, Application, Industry, and Geography.

  • Waterjet Cutting Machine Market, By Product

  • Waterjet Cutting Machine Market, By Application

  • Waterjet Cutting Machine Market, By Industry

  • Waterjet Cutting Machine Market, by Geography

Visualize Waterjet Cutting Machine Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

