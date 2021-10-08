U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,685.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,866.00
    -15.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.50
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.55
    +1.25 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9200
    +0.3040 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,161.46
    -585.36 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.52
    -3.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,136.13
    +457.92 (+1.65%)
     

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Worth USD 1,675.1 Million at 6.3% CAGR; Rapid Industrialization Worldwide to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Leading companies in the waterjet cutting machine market are Dardi International Corporation (China), KMT (United States), Flow International Corporation. (United States), BYSTRONIC (Switzerland), Water Jet Sweden (Sweden), WATERJET CORPORATION S.R.L. (Italy), WARDJet (AXYZ Automation Group) (United States), Resato International. (Netherlands), OMAX Corporation (United States), Koike Aronson, Inc. (United States and others

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterjet cutting machine market is set to gain momentum from the rising need for quick diagnosis of the consumer’s problems. Companies are trying to fix them in real-time. They are also focusing more on improving the service. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Micro Waterjet Cutting Machine & Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Technology (Pure & Abrasive), By Pressure Range (Less than 4200 & 4200 and above), By Pump Type (Direct Drive Pumps & Hydraulic Intensifier Pumps), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Energy & Power, Metal Fabrication, Rubber & Plastic and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1,036.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,675.1 million by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/waterjet-cutting-machines-market-102026

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

  • Dardi International Corporation (China)

  • KMT (United States)

  • Flow International Corporation. (United States)

  • BYSTRONIC (Switzerland)

  • Water Jet Sweden (Sweden)

  • WATERJET CORPORATION S.R.L. (Italy)

  • WARDJet (AXYZ Automation Group) (United States)

  • Resato International. (Netherlands)

  • OMAX Corporation (United States)

  • Koike Aronson, Inc. (United States)


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

6.3%

2027 Value Projection

USD 1675.1 Million

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 1036.9 Million

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Size, Share, Type, Geography

Growth Drivers

Adoption of Robotic Solutions across Various Industries to Spur Growth Opportunities

Owing to the Trend of 3D Cutting, Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machine Segment is Anticipated to Grow Significantly

Pure Technology Segment to Grow Rapidly in the Forecast Period

Pitfalls & Challenges

Inability to Achieve Cuts at a Specific Depth Can Hinder the Market Growth


The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is has taken a toll on the entire ecosystem. It has thereby impacted a large number of industries severely. However, with the support of the regulatory bodies, we will be able to battle this deadly scenario and come back to normalcy. Our reports will help you in receiving insights on the right paths that you need to follow to gain success in your business during such times.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/waterjet-cutting-machines-market-102026

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the market growth drivers and hindrances?

  • How will the companies keep up with the changing consumer behaviour?

  • Which segment is anticipated to lead the market in terms of share?

  • What is the competitive scenario of the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Utilization of Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machine to Propel Growth

Robotic waterjet cutting machine are experiencing high popularity at present on account of the rising number of curved part cutting and similar other complex processes. Therefore, several industries, such as energy & power, automotive, and aerospace & defense are adopting these machines as these industries undertake several cutting processes for flanges, spares, blades, and turbines. Robotic solutions provide high productivity and efficiency in real-time. These factors are expected to accelerate the waterjet cutting machines market growth in the near future. However, the difficulties faced by the operator to control the timing of the motion of these machines may obstruct the market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/waterjet-cutting-machines-market-102026

Segments-

Automotive Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by High Demand for Customized Cars

In terms of industries, the market is segregated into rubber & plastic, metal fabrication, energy & power, electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defence. Out of these, the metal fabrication segment held 26.7% waterjet cutting machine market share in 2019. This, coupled with the electronics and automotive segment are set to grow significantly owing to the rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of electronic products, and high demand for customized cars.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Automation

North America generated USD 352.5 million in terms of revenue in 2019 and would dominate in the coming years stoked by the ongoing developments in the metal fabrication, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Additionally, the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers and rising automation would propel growth in this region. Also, the emergence of medium and small enterprises in the metal industry in this region would augment growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow at a fast pace because of the rising number of research and development activities occurring in the developing nations, such as India and China.

Quick Buy - Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102026

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Machines for Consumers

The companies present in the market are infusing their products with innovative technologies to cater to the growing demand from the consumers. The governments of numerous countries are also supporting the usage of these machines. Below are two key industry developments:

  • September 2018: At the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), KMT Waterjet exhibited its new range of waterjet pumps to support the high-end and entry level waterjet cutting machine.

  • February 2018: Water Jet Sweden showcased its -model waterjet machine system at the EuroBLECH 2018 event. This new model is best suited for the educational centers and spare parts workshops for contract cutting. It can also be used for internal production.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

  • Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type (Value)

        • Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines

        • Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Pure

        • Abrasive

      • By Pressure Range (Value)

        • Less Than 4200

        • 4200 and Above

      • By Pump Type (Value)

        • Direct Drive Pump

        • Hydraulic Intensifier Pump

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Aerospace & Defence

        • Automotive

        • Electronics

        • Energy & Power

        • Metal Fabrication

        • Rubber & Plastic

        • Others (Textiles, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

  • North America Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type (Value)

        • Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines

        • Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Pure

        • Abrasive

      • By Pressure Range (Value)

        • Less Than 4200

        • 4200 and Above

      • By Pump Type (Value)

        • Direct Drive Pump

        • Hydraulic Intensifier Pump

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Aerospace & Defence

        • Automotive

        • Electronics

        • Energy & Power

        • Metal Fabrication

        • Rubber & Plastic

        • Others (Textiles, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • U.S.

        • Canada

  • Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type (Value)

        • Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines

        • Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Pure

        • Abrasive

      • By Pressure Range (Value)

        • Less Than 4200

        • 4200 and Above

      • By Pump Type (Value)

        • Direct Drive Pump

        • Hydraulic Intensifier Pump

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Aerospace & Defence

        • Automotive

        • Electronics

        • Energy & Power

        • Metal Fabrication

        • Rubber & Plastic

        • Others (Textiles, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • Germany

        • UK

        • France

        • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/waterjet-cutting-machines-market-102026

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel and Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Goods-to-person Picking Robots, Self-driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Application (Sorting, Pick & Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management and Others), By End-User (Warehouse & Distribution Centers and Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wall-mount, Ceiling-mount, Cabinet), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Conventional, CNC), By Product (Metal Cutting, Metal Forming), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/waterjet-cutting-machine-market-10045


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in

  • Tesla moving HQ to Austin, Texas, from California, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Buckle Up, Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Takeoff

    Raytheon Technologies stock is ready for takeoff to new highs. The only question is whether you want to buy it here on Thursday or higher on Friday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that the shares dipped towards the rising 200-day moving average line last month.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian

  • Oil climbs on switch from gas and few signs of an easing supply crunch

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, tracking towards a 4.5% gain for the week on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, pointing to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies. "Oil prices lifted after the U.S Energy Department said it has no plan 'at this time' to tap into U.S. strategic oil reserves to cool the rally in oil prices," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • New Chainalysis Report Reveals Who’s Leading the World in Crypto Adoption

    The blockchain data firm changed its methodology this year for ranking countries on their level of adoption, with Vietnam and India topping the list.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • European Banks Falter in Push to Avert Tougher Capital Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- European banks are falling short in their lobbying effort against oncoming stricter capital rules which would limit their ability to boost shareholder returns, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in L

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.