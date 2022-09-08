Waterloo Brewing announces second quarter results.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue of $29.5 million, decreased from $34.2 million in the prior year.

Gross profit of $6.8M, decrease from $11.2 million in the prior year.

Selling, marketing and administration expenses of $4.0 million, reduced from $4.9 million in the prior year.

EBITDA* of $5.1 million, decreased from $8.0 million in the prior year.

First Half Year Highlights:

Net revenue of $50.7 million, decreased from $56.7 million in the prior year.

Gross profit of $10.8 million, decreased from $16.2 million in the prior year.

Selling, marketing and administration expenses of $7.6 million, reduced from $8.5 million the prior year.

EBITDA* of $7.7 million, decreased from $11.2 million in the prior year.

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ – Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 which ended on July 31, 2022. Waterloo Brewing reported EBITDA* for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $5.1 million, on net revenue of $29.5 million.

Owner brand sales volume in the quarter grew by 1.4%, while the industry, as a whole, was down by 0.9%. Volumes of the domestic mainstream Laker brand increased by 9.3% versus the prior year, signalling trade-down behaviours within the category as a result of inflationary pressures. The Company expects consumers to continue to trade-down, which will benefit the Laker brand, as they continue to feel inflationary pressures. LandShark® also grew by 7.2% which maintained the performance trend in the first quarter and significantly out paced the domestic premium category. Owner brands continued to gain market share at The Beer Store and grocery stores in Ontario.

A few large co-manufacturing customers that supply their own raw materials were impacted by ongoing supply chain delays in the quarter, which resulted in contract volumes either partially lost or shifted to upcoming months. Service revenue decreased by $4.4 million in the quarter versus the prior representing 93.6% of the overall decline in net revenue.

Gross profit performance declined in the quarter due to lower co-manufacturing volumes, inflationary cost pressures, supply chain challenges and increased operational fixed costs. Waterloo Brewing will continue to evaluate and implement selective product price increases that are expected to partially offset some of the inflationary pressures. Further, Waterloo Brewing expects to gain improved operating efficiencies and labour cost efficiencies as the co-manufacturing volumes increase during the balance of the fiscal year.

"We know our customers are facing significant financial pressures right now. We feel it too, as we continue to experience inflationary cost escalation of our own, and encounter supply chain delays which affects both our co-manufacturing and owner brand manufacturing," said George Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Brewing. "We want to ensure our customers feel heard and supported, which is why we continue to offer great tasting beer at great prices, continuing to produce the beer of choice for so many Ontarians."

Moving forward, Waterloo Brewing has secured partnerships with Bingemans Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest at Concordia Club and Wilfrid Laurier University Athletics and Recreation. These partnerships will help increase local visibility and align with Waterloo Brewing's commitment to growing its business in its home market. Additionally, the Company is preparing for the release of the newest installment of the Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection, featuring three new fall-inspired beers that will be hitting the LCBO, The Beer Store and select grocery stores this September.

"We have a strong and experienced team that is focused on reaching our goals. I am confident that we will finish this fiscal year strong despite the ongoing challenges," Croft said.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0304/share, payable November 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 19, 2022. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (loss) to EBITDA*





Quarter ended (unaudited) Fiscal year-to-date ended (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021









Net income (loss) $ 730 $ 4,155 $ (254) $ 4,054









Add (deduct):







Income tax recovery (provision) 254 1,450 (111) 1,414 Gain on misappropriated funds - (900) - (900) Depreciation and amortization 2,963 2,634 5,968 4,984 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets (3) (5) (3) (22) Share-based payments 302 270 508 409 Finance costs 746 662 1,451 1,334 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange contracts 86 (265) 135 (26) Subtotal 4,348 3,846 7,948 7,193









EBITDA * 5,078 8,001 7,694 11,247

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022

(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)





July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022







ASSETS





Current assets





Accounts receivable and contract assets

$ 15,652,911 $ 15,526,799 Inventories

18,684,118 15,841,135 Prepaid expenses

1,209,878 754,088



35,546,907 32,122,022 Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment

51,077,825 51,930,553 Right-of-use assets

31,264,860 32,067,772 Intangible assets

15,214,583 14,846,687 Construction deposits

62,939 466,818



97,620,207 99,311,830 TOTAL ASSETS

133,167,114 131,433,852







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Bank indebtedness

14,674,424 16,861,218 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,930,970 14,062,415 Dividends payable

1,091,709 - Current portion of lease liabilities

3,605,614 4,134,584 Current portion of long-term debt

6,445,013 5,327,821



43,747,730 40,386,038 Non-current liabilities





Provisions

1,248,978 1,211,324 Lease liabilities

24,583,353 25,535,180 Long-term debt

23,042,931 21,751,775 Deferred income tax liability

5,714,559 5,825,398



54,589,821 54,323,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES

98,337,551 94,709,715 Equity





Share capital

40,706,416 40,618,496 Share-based payments reserves

2,901,972 2,447,275 Deficit

(8,778,825) (6,341,634) TOTAL EQUITY

34,829,563 36,724,137







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 133,167,114 $ 131,433,852

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the quarters ended July 31, 2022 and August 1, 2021

(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended



July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021











Revenue

$ 29,497,602 $ 34,201,669 $ 50,742,251 $ 56,685,854 Cost of sales

22,663,144 23,042,956 39,947,871 40,530,338 Gross profit

6,834,458 11,158,713 10,794,380 16,155,516 Selling, marketing and administration expenses

4,039,900 4,938,097 7,555,532 8,534,167 Other expenses

1,068,077 859,221 2,155,973 1,741,600 Finance costs

745,903 661,549 1,451,637 1,334,207 Gain on misappropriated funds, net

- (899,647) - (899,647) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment,

and right-of-use assets

(2,977) (5,277) (3,467) (22,487) Income (loss) before tax

983,555 5,604,770 (365,295) 5,467,676 Income tax expense (recovery)

253,908 1,449,850 (110,837) 1,413,456 Net income (loss) and comprehensive

income (loss)

$ 729,647 $ 4,154,920 $ (254,458) $ 4,054,220























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ (0.01) $ 0.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ (0.01) $ 0.11

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the quarters ended July 31, 2022 and August 1, 2021

(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended



July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021











Operating activities









Net income (loss)

$ 729,647 $ 4,154,920 $ (254,458) $ 4,054,220 Adjustments for:









Income tax expense (recovery)

253,908 1,449,850 (110,837) 1,413,456 Finance costs

745,903 661,549 1,451,637 1,334,207 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles

2,963,293 2,634,216 5,967,671 4,984,194 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and

right-of-use assets

(2,977) (5,277) (3,467) (22,487) Share-based payments

302,150 270,222 507,685 409,388 Change in non-cash working capital

(7,282,387) (4,029,678) (44,416) (6,291,168) Less:









Interest paid

(686,627) (637,018) (1,358,130) (1,319,696) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(2,977,090) 4,498,784 6,155,685 4,562,114











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(588,493) (2,304,316) (1,989,720) (7,887,396) Construction deposit paid

- (70,586) - (231,236) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and

right-of-use assets, net

3,551 5,983 4,584 23,899 Purchase of intangible assets

(2,919) (3,167) (482,940) (45,464) Cash used in investing activities

(587,861) (2,372,086) (2,468,076) (8,140,197)











Financing activities









Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness

2,062,644 858,990 (2,186,794) 5,520,891 Issuance of long-term debt

5,000,000 1,173,691 5,000,000 4,536,234 Repayment of long-term debt

(1,339,502) (1,321,431) (2,591,652) (2,637,649) Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,091,951) (887,269) (2,853,071) (1,986,026) Dividends paid

(1,091,024) (1,969,800) (1,091,024) (1,969,800) Issuance of shares, net of fees

24,783 29,930 34,932 115,943 Stock option costs

- (10,809) - (10,809) Proceeds from stock option exercise, net of costs

- - - 9,299 Cash generated (used in) from financing activities

3,564,951 (2,126,698) (3,687,609) 3,578,083











Net increase in cash

- - - -











Cash, beginning of period

- - - - Cash, end of period

$ - $ - $ - $ -











Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Acquisition of assets under lease

$ 1,170,016 $ 745,025 $ 1,375,726 $ 2,277,440

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain(loss) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, gain on misappropriated funds, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

