Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global waterproof breathable textiles market size is expected to reach about USD 1,982. 17 million in 2022 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2022- 2027).

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)"


The COVID-19 pandemic affected the waterproof breathable textile market owing to disruption in the supply chain globally. During the pandemic, many factories responsible for raw material supply, mainly textiles and fabrics were shut down. However, with the resumption of operations in major end-user industries, the market recovered significantly in 2021.

Key Highlights
Over the short term, growing demand from the sportswear and activewear industry is expected to boost the market growth of waterproof breathable textiles.
On the flip side, increasing usage of PTFE-free and PFAS-free raw materials is hindering the growth of the market studied.
Potential usage in the healthcare industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the forecast period.
North America region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Key Market Trends

Sportswear and Activewear Segment Witnessing High Growth Rate

By application type, the sportswear and activewear segment is expected to dominate the global market, and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Polytetrafluoroethylene-based waterproof breathable textiles are used in various sportswear and activewear applications, including trekking boots, running shoes, sports jackets, work shoes, caps, gloves, backpacks, other sports clothing, and workwear.
Also, polyurethane and polyester-based waterproof breathable polyester fabrics are used in the manufacturing of various jackets, outerwear, outdoor clothing, and workwear.
Waterproof breathable textiles are used to design sportswear and activewear like joggers and hikers as they help to provide dryness to clothes and manage sweat.
The global sportswear industry is projected to grow by up to EUR 395 billion in 2025, with a growth rate of around 10% from USD 295 billion in 2021, which is likely to increase the demand for waterproof breathable textiles over the forecast period.
Moreover, the global athleisure market is expected to grow up to USD 381 billion in 2026 with a growth rate of 7%, from USD 277 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to enhance the demand for waterproof-breathable fabrics, and, in turn, fuel the growth of the market studied in future.
In India, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the expenditure on sports by the Indian government in FY 2021-22 accounted for INR 8.39 billion through the Khelo India scheme. Such expenditures and sports schemes are likely to support the growth of the studied market.
Hence, with the increasing awareness about the benefits of waterproof breathable textiles in the sports industry shall further boost the waterproof breathable textiles market over the forecast period.

North America Region to Register the Highest Growth

In North America, the United States is one of the prominent economies in the North American region, with a significant share in regional development.
The waterproof breathable textile market in the United States is a significant consumer across the globe. High demand for activewear and sportswear in the country, supported by rising trends for performance clothing, is driving the growth of the market.
According to the report by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, in 2021, the United States witnessed high participation in outdoor activities, including running and jogging. The association predicts that participation in such events is likely to rise in the upcoming future and register participation of over 60 million.
The medical textiles market in the country is majorly driven by the rising rate of hospitalization and an increasing number of treatments at dedicated facilities. As per government data, the increasing rate of cancer in Canada is likely to ascend.
In 2021, an estimated 229,200 Canadians were diagnosed with cancer which increased the rate of hospitalization in the country. Further increase in hospitalizations is likely to ascend the demand for medical-grade textiles, thus benefitting the market.
Mexico has a coastline of over 10,000 kilometers, thus giving rise to watersports, including scuba-diving, sailing, snorkeling, fishing, surfing, white water rafting, and water skiing. Increasing participation in the above-stated sports is likely to create growth opportunities for the waterproof breathable textiles market.
The aforementioned points suggest that the waterproof breathable textiles market is expected to experience huge market demand in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global waterproof breathable textile market is partly fragmented. The major players in the market studied include W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Polartec, The North face, and SympaTex Technologies GmbH among others ( not in any particular order).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311654/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


