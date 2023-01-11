Waterproof Fabrics Market will grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.39 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Waterproof Fabrics Market Size By Raw Material (ePTFE, Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others), By Fabric (Densely Woven, Membrane, and Coated), By Application (General Clothing & Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Waterproof Fabrics Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Waterproof Fabrics market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Raw Material, Fabric, Application, and Region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Waterproof Fabrics market are Nye Lubricants, Total S.A, Kluber Lubrication, The Chemours Company, Vickers Oils, Bruckner Textile Machinery, Eni Oil Products, Matrix Specialty Lubricants, Carl Bechem GmbH, Eldons Lubricants Industry, Caltex, MORESCO Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Waterproof Fabrics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Consumers nowadays are more concerned with their health, which has increased end-user awareness and created a high demand for sports gear with breathable features from manufacturers of waterproof breathable textiles. The need for sweat-absorbing solutions is rising due to the expanding usage of waterproof-breathable fabrics derived from bio-based raw materials including nylon, wool, silk, and others. The market for waterproof breathable textiles is now increasing internationally as a result of the expansion of the sports industries in industrialized countries, expanding use of gender-specific game outfits, and rising tear-resistant material demand. The expansion of the market is impacted by fluctuating raw material prices. The cost and accessibility of the raw materials used to make fabric by manufacturers have a big impact on the cost of their finished goods. Changes in the price of other commodities have an impact on the cost of these raw materials since the vast majority of them are derivatives of the textile sector, which causes a decline in the market.

Scope of Waterproof Fabrics Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Raw Material, Fabric, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Nye Lubricants, Total S.A, Kluber Lubrication, The Chemours Company, Vickers Oils, Bruckner Textile Machinery, Eni Oil Products, Matrix Specialty Lubricants, Carl Bechem GmbH, Eldons Lubricants Industry, Caltex, MORESCO Corporation among others

Segmentation Analysis

Polyurethane are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Raw Material segment includes ePTFE, Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others. Polyurethane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Due to its exceptional waterproofing properties and ecologically friendly attributes, the polyurethane industry is growing. Additionally, it is projected that rising marketing, production, and R&D costs for waterproofing textiles based of polyurethane would accelerate market growth.

Membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Fabric segment includes Densely Woven, Membrane, and Coated. Membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The market's fastest-growing sector is the fabric one. The textiles made of membranes are quite good at maintaining the correct body temperature, giving users greater degrees of comfort.

Protective Clothing is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Application segment includes General Clothing & Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothing, and Others. Protective Clothing is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Growing concern for workplace safety is driving up demand for a variety of protective clothing items, including coveralls, boots, shoes, masks, and industrial gowns and jackets. This is positively impacting market growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Waterproof Fabrics include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The region's demand for fitness studios and at-home workouts is rising as consumers' disposable income and fitness expertise rise. These factors are expected to increase the demand for activewear. Due to the growth of the sportswear industry and the increased presence of modern retail in small cities, demand for sportswear and sports lifestyle products is developing in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Waterproof Fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Germany is growing in the international market for waterproof fabrics as a result of rising consumer demand for sports-related fitness equipment driven by a rise in health consciousness.

China

China’s Waterproof Fabrics market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region. The market in China is primarily being driven by consumer demand for sports-related fitness products as a result of increased health consciousness. As a result, China has seen an upsurge in the production of sportswear.

India

India's Waterproof Fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

India's increased per capita disposable income has contributed to the growth of waterproof textiles. The key factor driving the market, increased capacity for the production of fabric products, has increased the need for high-quality textiles that can withstand extreme weather conditions.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven by a rise in the demand for waterproof fabrics for various outdoor activities.

