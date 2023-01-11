U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Waterproof Fabrics Market will grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.39 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Waterproof Fabrics Market Size By Raw Material (ePTFE, Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others), By Fabric (Densely Woven, Membrane, and Coated), By Application (General Clothing & Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Waterproof Fabrics Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Waterproof Fabrics market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/waterproof-fabrics-market/291/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Raw Material, Fabric, Application, and Region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global Waterproof Fabrics market are Nye Lubricants, Total S.A, Kluber Lubrication, The Chemours Company, Vickers Oils, Bruckner Textile Machinery, Eni Oil Products, Matrix Specialty Lubricants, Carl Bechem GmbH, Eldons Lubricants Industry, Caltex, MORESCO Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Waterproof Fabrics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Consumers nowadays are more concerned with their health, which has increased end-user awareness and created a high demand for sports gear with breathable features from manufacturers of waterproof breathable textiles. The need for sweat-absorbing solutions is rising due to the expanding usage of waterproof-breathable fabrics derived from bio-based raw materials including nylon, wool, silk, and others. The market for waterproof breathable textiles is now increasing internationally as a result of the expansion of the sports industries in industrialized countries, expanding use of gender-specific game outfits, and rising tear-resistant material demand. The expansion of the market is impacted by fluctuating raw material prices. The cost and accessibility of the raw materials used to make fabric by manufacturers have a big impact on the cost of their finished goods. Changes in the price of other commodities have an impact on the cost of these raw materials since the vast majority of them are derivatives of the textile sector, which causes a decline in the market.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/291

Scope of Waterproof Fabrics Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Raw Material, Fabric, Application, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Nye Lubricants, Total S.A, Kluber Lubrication, The Chemours Company, Vickers Oils, Bruckner Textile Machinery, Eni Oil Products, Matrix Specialty Lubricants, Carl Bechem GmbH, Eldons Lubricants Industry, Caltex, MORESCO Corporation among others

Segmentation Analysis

Polyurethane are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Raw Material segment includes ePTFE, Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others. Polyurethane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022Due to its exceptional waterproofing properties and ecologically friendly attributes, the polyurethane industry is growing. Additionally, it is projected that rising marketing, production, and R&D costs for waterproofing textiles based of polyurethane would accelerate market growth.

Membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Fabric segment includes Densely Woven, Membrane, and Coated. Membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The market's fastest-growing sector is the fabric one. The textiles made of membranes are quite good at maintaining the correct body temperature, giving users greater degrees of comfort.

Protective Clothing  is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Application segment includes General Clothing & Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothing, and Others. Protective Clothing is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Growing concern for workplace safety is driving up demand for a variety of protective clothing items, including coveralls, boots, shoes, masks, and industrial gowns and jackets. This is positively impacting market growth.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Waterproof Fabrics include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The region's demand for fitness studios and at-home workouts is rising as consumers' disposable income and fitness expertise rise. These factors are expected to increase the demand for activewear. Due to the growth of the sportswear industry and the increased presence of modern retail in small cities, demand for sportswear and sports lifestyle products is developing in the region.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Waterproof Fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Germany is growing in the international market for waterproof fabrics as a result of rising consumer demand for sports-related fitness equipment driven by a rise in health consciousness.

  • China

China’s Waterproof Fabrics market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.
China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region. The market in China is primarily being driven by consumer demand for sports-related fitness products as a result of increased health consciousness. As a result, China has seen an upsurge in the production of sportswear.

  • India

India's Waterproof Fabrics market size was valued at USD 0.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.
India's increased per capita disposable income has contributed to the growth of waterproof textiles. The key factor driving the market, increased capacity for the production of fabric products, has increased the need for high-quality textiles that can withstand extreme weather conditions.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven by a rise in the demand for waterproof fabrics for various outdoor activities.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/291/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Textile Machine Lubricants Market Size By Base Oil (Mineral Oil-Based and Synthetic Oil-Based), By Application (Spinning Machine, Processing Machine, Winding Machine, Knitting Machine, Weaving Machine, Finishing Machine, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/textile-machine-lubricants-market/387

Polyester Fiber Market Size By Grade (PCDT Polyester and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyester), By Form (Solid and Hollow), By Application (Carpets and Rugs, Home textiles, Non-Woven Fabrics, Apparel, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/polyester-fiber-market/375

Compostable Paper Trays Market Size By Type (Food Trays, Plates, Utility Trays, Bowls and Cups and Others), By Application (Confectioneries, Restaurants, Bars, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/compostable-paper-trays-market/368

Footwear Sole Material Market Size By Type (Non-Athletic and Athletic), By End-User (Men, Children, and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/footwear-sole-material-market/365

Coated Abrasives Market Size By Type (Paper, Non-Woven, Cloth, and Others), By Application (Industrial, Building, Construction, Household, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/coated-abrasives-market/364

Metal Fiber Felt Market Size By Type (Inconel, Stainless Steel, and Others), By Application (Automobile, Petrochemical Industry, Manufacturing Industry, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-felt-market/360

Aluminium Composite Panels Market Size By Product (Polyester, PVDF, Laminating Coating, Oxide Films, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars), By Application (Automotive, Railways, Construction, Advertisement Board, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/aluminium-composite-panels-market/347

Metal Fiber Market Size By Type (Nickel, Copper, Steel, Aluminium, and Others), By Application (Power & Electronics, Automotive, Chemical and Materials, Textile, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-market/345

Flexible Rubber Sheets Market Size By Base Material (Synthetic Rubber, Recycled Rubber, Natural Rubber, and Reclaimed Rubber), By End-User (Construction Industry, Chemicals Industry, Military & Defense, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Marine Industry, and Mining Industry), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-rubber-sheets-market/342

Paint Cans Market Size By Material (Plastic and Metal), By Capacity (1001-2000 ml, 3001-4000ml, 1000ml and below, 2002-3000ml, and 4001 ml and above), By End-User (Consumer and Professional), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/paint-cans-market/337


