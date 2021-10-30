Waterproof Women’s Parka Canada – Best Sustainable Winter Coats Jackets Launched

Canada's top sustainable clothing brand has launched the new Alpine women’s parka collection made for the enduring cold. The new women’s outerwear collection is made for modern Canadian consumers who need coats that combine fashion and heavy-duty practicality for harsh winters.

Frank And Oak have released the Alpine mock neck parka. The latest addition to the store’s collection of women’s outerwear is a fashionable and functional everyday piece that is perfect for cold winters in the city.

This launch will help women in the US and across the world find practical, yet flattering outdoor apparel for the upcoming winter season.

Frank And Oak was founded nearly 10 years ago by a group of passionate creatives, dedicated to designing clothing with the future in mind. The group was also inspired by the Canadian lifestyle, and how the people’s relationship to the beautiful outdoors and harsh climate impacts their relationship with style. The store balances these two interests by using sustainable materials in all their products, without sacrificing style or functionality.

The Alpine mock neck parka is a mid-length coat with an animal-free shearling-lined mock neck to protect the wearer against bitter winds. The coat is equipped with several outside pockets and an adjustable inner waist for a form-flattering look.

Besides being fashionable, the coat is also designed with enduring cold in mind and can withstand temperatures between -20 and -25 degrees C. The coat is water-repellent and filled with featherless PrimaLoft® insulation for added warmth.

The parka is made using sustainable materials, including organic and recycled fabrics. The PrimaLoft® fill, for example, is made of a soft and silky fibre made from 100% recycled polyester that mimics the feel and outperforms natural down while remaining entirely animal-free.

The coat is available in three classic colours: true black, coffee bean, and white pepper. Prospective clients can find out more about the parka’s fit and sizing by visiting Frank And Oak’s online store.

The release of the Alpine mock neck parka is in line with Frank And Oak’s unwavering commitment to designing tasteful and functional clothing inspired by Canadian climate and lifestyles. The store has gained a strong reputation for its sustainable designs and long-lasting pieces.

A spokesperson for the company said: “While style is an expression of the individual, the common necessities of daily Canadian living shape our relationship with style in significant ways. By designing with purpose, we create innovative products that have a lighter footprint and an increased life span.”

Interested parties can learn more about Frank And Oak and view the store’s full collection of outerwear by visiting: https://ca.frankandoak.com

