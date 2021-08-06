U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

Waterproofing Membrane Market is Expected to Reach 42.85 Billion by 2028, Growing at 6.2% CAGR, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Pune, India, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproofing membrane market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing investments by renowned companies in the development of eco-friendly products for green buildings, as conventional membranes can cause harm to the environment by releasing toxic chemicals. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Liquid Applied and Sheet Based), By Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills & Tunnels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 27.17 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 28.05 billion in 2021 to USD 42.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.


COVID-19 Pandemic: Stoppage of Construction and Renovation Activities in China to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the building & construction industry across the globe because of the stringent norms implemented by government bodies, such as lockdowns and social distancing. Also, disturbances in trade movements and supply chains have hindered the demand for waterproofing membranes. In China, for instance, the halt of renovation, development, and construction activities is set to also affect growth.


Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the waterproofing membranes market. They are as follows:

  • Sika AG (Switzerland)

  • Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Soprema Group (France)

  • GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.)

  • Fosroc, Inc. (India)

  • Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Carlisle Company Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Johns Manville (U.S.)

  • Elmich Singapore (Singapore)

  • Other Players


Get Sample PDF Brochure (Includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis):

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-proofing-membranes-market-102393


Waterproofing Membrane Market Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

Study Period

2017-2028

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Historical Period

2017-2019

Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segmentation

By Type, By Application and By Geography

By Type

By Application

By Geography


Report Coverage-

The report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and trends. It offers detailed profiles of every key company operating in the industry to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as collaborations, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and acquisitions.


Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Government Investments in Infrastructure Projects to Boost Growth

Increasing population, rapid infrastructure development, and industrialization globally are gradually surging the demand for commercial and residential establishments. Government agencies in various countries are also spending huge sums in private and public infrastructure projects, such as schools, airports, bridges, water treatment plants, hospitals, power stations, and roads. Such initiatives are anticipated to propel the waterproofing membrane market growth in the near future. However, certain products contain numerous harmful chemicals that can result in respiratory issues, such as bronchitis and lung trauma if exposed. It may hinder growth.


Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific Stood at USD 10.56 Billion in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

In 2020, Asia Pacific generated USD 10.56 billion in terms of revenue. In India and China, the rising infrastructure development activities and rapid industrialization would aid regional growth. In North America, surging investments in the automotive, construction & infrastructure, and healthcare industries are set to spur the demand for waterproofing membranes. Europe is estimated to showcase considerable growth because of the increasing construction of apartments and residential housing in the region.


Segments-

Liquid Applied Segment Led in 2020 Backed by Cost-effectiveness and Easy Installation

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into sheet-based and liquid applied. Amongst them, the liquid applied segment generated the largest waterproofing membrane market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the surging demand for water conservation and water treatment infrastructures worldwide. Also, this type is cost-effective and can be easily installed.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/water-proofing-membranes-market-102393


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Capacity Expansions and Acquisitions to Gain Competitive Edge

The global market contains a large number of renowned companies that are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions and expansion of their production capacities to compete with their rivals.


KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

  • March 2020: Sika developed a new production facility in Switzerland for the manufacturing of SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane. It would help the company to provide better services to the growing market and bolster its manufacturing efficiency.

  • May 2018: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. acquired R.I.W. Limited, a supplier of waterproofing products based in the U.K. The total deal was worth USD 30 million. It would help GCP in adding the latter’s solutions in its portfolio.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. .

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Waterproofing Membrane Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

TOC Continued…!


Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-proofing-membranes-market-102393


