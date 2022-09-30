U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,661.00
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,307.00
    +22.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,242.50
    +14.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9825
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1169
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6000
    +0.1570 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,467.37
    -9.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.73
    -1.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,068.89
    -353.16 (-1.34%)
     

Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Will Attain USD 62,587 Million by 2030 growing at 6.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING , Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size accounted for USD 36,213 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 62,587 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Statistics

  • Global waterproofing membranes market value was USD 36,213 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific waterproofing membranes market revenue will gather more than 32% market share in coming years

  • Europe waterproofing membranes market growth registered noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

  • Among application, building structures sub-segment collected over 28% of the overall market share in 2021

Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth Factors

  • Growth in urbanization and industrialization

  • Rapidly surging application in the mining industry

  • Increasing infrastructure development in emerging economies

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2598

Waterproofing Membranes Market Coverage:

Market

Waterproofing Membranes Market

Waterproofing Membranes Market Size 2021

USD 36,213 Million

Waterproofing Membranes Market Forecast 2030

USD 62,587 Million

Waterproofing Membranes Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.4%

 

Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Waterproofing Membranes Market Base Year

2021

 

Waterproofing Membranes Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Type, By Application, And By Geography

Waterproofing Membranes Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Alchimica Building Chemicals, BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, CICO Technologies Ltd., Fosroc Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, Isomat S.A., Kemper System America, Inc., Maris Polymers, and Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Waterproofing Membranes Market Dynamics

Waterproofing membranes are specifically designed to protect the surface from water leakage, thereby protecting the rest of the infrastructure. The growing use of advanced infrastructure practices around the world, particularly in developing and developed economies, is supporting the market's rapid growth. The major players' continuous concentration on the creation of more advanced solutions for the exceptional protection of buildings, roofs, and other infrastructure that is prone or at risk of water leakage issues.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Business Strategies

  • POLYGLASS SpA has announced a strategic alliance with AMUT SpA for 2021, specifically to increase its capacity for thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) membranes. POLYGLASS has partnered with AMUT to build a new extrusion plant with a capacity of 10,000,000 m2 per year, dedicated to producing the complete spectrum of a flexible polyolefin synthetic waterproofing membrane known as "Mapeplan T."

  • In 2021, with its plastic additives package, BASF is assisting Incheon Airport's Terminal 2. This plastic additives package includes thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) sheets manufactured by Wonpoong Corporation in South Korea under the brand name SuperGuard. TPO sheets are commonly used as roofing membranes in commercial structures and other buildings because they are a more environmentally friendly option for high-performance waterproofing.

  • A new Roberto De Silva Theater opened in March 2021 after being built in a record-breaking 23 months. Due to the high groundwater experienced at the construction site, the contractor used an efficient waterproofing system for the below-grade concrete structures.

  • In 2021, Axter, a French waterproofing specialist, will launch a new mounting process for rigid solar modules on various types of buildings. The company's research team has managed to install rigid PV modules on bituminous waterproofed buildings and roof terraces.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/waterproofing-membranes-market

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

The global waterproofing membranes market is divided into product, type, application, and geography segments. Polymers include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic olefin (TPO), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), polyurethane, and others, bitumen includes styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) and atactic polypropylene (APP), polymer modified cement, and others, make up the market. The market is divided into two types: liquid-applied membranes and sheet-based membranes. Waterproofing membranes are also used in roofing, building structures, roadways, walls, waste and water management, and other areas.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Share

As per our waterproofing membranes market forecast, polymers will account for a significant market share from 2022 to 2030. According to our waterproofing membranes market industry analysis, liquid-applied membranes type accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2021. Liquid-applied membrane (LAM) is a monolithic, fully-bonded, liquid-based coating suitable for many waterproofing and roofing applications. The liquid coating is basically formed to create a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane and may be applied over many substrates, including asphalt, bitumen, and concrete. Furthermore, in terms of application, the roofing sub-segment achieved substantial industry shares in 2021 and is expected to continue during the forecasted years.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Regional Growth

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa comprise the global waterproofing membranes industry. Asia-Pacific leads the market with the highest revenue share (%), and the region is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2030. Construction activity is rapidly increasing across the region's developing economies as a result of rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and rising populations. The growing presence of significant players in the region adds to the value of the regional market. Furthermore, the region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2598

Waterproofing Membranes Market Players

Some of the leading waterproofing membranes companies operating in the industry include Alchimica Building Chemicals, BASF SE, CICO Technologies Ltd., Bayer Material Science AG, Fosroc Ltd., Isomat S.A., GAF Materials Corporation, Maris Polymers, Kemper System America, Inc., and Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG. The major players are constantly working to develop efficient and effective solutions.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Waterproofing Membranes Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Waterproofing Membranes Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Waterproofing Membranes Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Waterproofing Membranes Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Waterproofing Membranes Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Waterproofing Membranes Market?

  • What will be the Waterproofing Membranes Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries:

The Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 23.5 Billion by 2027.

The Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 2,555.5 Million by 2027.

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 6,756.2 Million by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Stocks plunged on Thursday as Wall Street continues to worry about a potential recession in the U.S., the expanding impact of a war in Europe, and tensions between China and the West. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of the companies most closely tied to international trade, fell more than the broader markets, down as much as 5% on Thursday morning. Boeing's core business is providing the airplanes that connect the globe, but it is getting harder to make the case there will be a lot of demand for those airplanes in the quarters to come.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confi

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Down on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors lost ground to a falling market on Thursday. The wider market's slide was a factor in Scotts' decline, but investors also have some specific worries about its lawn care and indoor growing businesses. Wall Street sent shares lower across the market for that same reason on Thursday morning.

  • 10 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best chemical stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more chemical stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now. A strong demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has helped keep prices at record high levels in the chemicals sector […]

  • House Democrats have officially drafted a bill that bans politicians, judges, their spouses and children from trading stocks — but here's what they're still allowed to own and do

    Is this enough to stop conflicts of interest? To a certain extent.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.