Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Worth $40.2 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing membranes market size is likely to reach USD 40.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Growing advancement in infrastructure and construction activities coupled with a rise in demand for wastewater and water management is expected to drive the market. Biomembranes are expected to witness a high adoption trend in the coming future owing to the increasing product demand in green-building construction. In addition, government support to replace old buildings with new ones is opening new growth avenues for the construction industry, which, in turn, is adding growth to the market.

Grand View Research, Inc. Logo
Grand View Research, Inc. Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The liquid applied membranes segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, on account of its thermal-reflective properties for any exterior surface application.

  • The polyurethane liquid applied waterproofing membrane segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to seamless finish and easy and fast installation procedure.

  • The roofing application segment accounted for 2,281.1 million square meters in 2021, owing to its high exposure to changing climatic conditions and leakages across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in residential and commercial construction due to rapid industrialization and growing population.

  • The majority of the manufacturers have started emphasizing sustainable and corrosive protective raw materials for producing waterproofing membranes to increase their market presence. In addition, growing infrastructure in the developing markets of China, India, Brazil, and others are adding rapid growth to the construction sector, thereby adding growth prospects for the market.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: "Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid Applied, Sheet (PVC, EPDM)), By Application (Roofing, Building Structure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth & Trends

  • The market is highly dependent upon the dynamic of the raw material supply chain. Although all types of products including cementitious, bituminous, polyurethane, and others are used for manufacturing waterproofing membranes, cementitious liquid applied membrane and bituminous sheet membranes are the most commonly used waterproofing membrane in the market. The industry exhibits several mature players controlling the significant market share. However, increasing competition from a large number of small and local manufacturers from Asia Pacific is expected to increase the market competition. The market players put high stress on using sustainable raw materials to ensure an environmentally friendly image to their clients.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Waterproofing Membranes Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Liquid Applied Membranes

  • Sheet Membranes

Waterproofing Membranes Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Roofing

  • Walls

  • Building Structure

  • Tunnel & Landfills

  • Other

Waterproofing Membranes Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Waterproofing Membranes Market

  • BASF SE

  • Kemper System America, Inc.

  • GAF Materials Corporation

  • Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

  • CICO Technologies Ltd.

  • Fosroc Ltd.

  • DuPont

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Cross Laminated Timber Market - The global cross laminated timber market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for lightweight, durable, and sustainable construction materials in residential, institutional, and commercial applications is anticipated to benefit market growth.

  • Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market - The global ceramic and natural stone tiles market size is expected to reach USD 567.61 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Easy installation and availability in a wide range of options in terms of colour and dimensions are projected to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

  • Modular Construction Market - The global modular construction market size is expected to reach USD 138.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing emphasis on improving productivity and rising focus on workplace safety at construction sites are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Green Building Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterproofing-membranes-market-size-worth-40-2-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301508790.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

