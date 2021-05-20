WaterSong's Resort-Style Amenities Set for Completion in Late 2021

WaterSong Club and features tailored for today's active adults in Mattamy Homes Northeast Florida community in St John's County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Resort-style amenities, including the WaterSong Club clubhouse, swimming pool and Biergarten, are expected to be completed later this year in WaterSong, Mattamy Homes' first 55+ community in Florida's booming active-adult market, the homebuilder has announced.

"We're very excited about our progress on these amenities, and their completion will be another significant milestone for the community. WaterSong provides a picturesque setting for our residents to bring to life what 55+ means for them, and these new features will enhance that opportunity," said Cliff Nelson, Mattamy Homes' Jacksonville Division President.

Palmetto trees and live oaks draped with Spanish moss evoke Old Florida, which is reflected in the classic architecture of the WaterSong Club, WaterSong's impressive 6,000-square-foot clubhouse. Sun-filled windows overlook the pool and spa. A fountain and shade sail canopies enhance the resort pool's appeal.

While the community's existing features already include a lake pavilion, firepit and interactive paw park, the additional amenities will be completed in two phases.

The first phase will include the Biergarten and a bar, and, in keeping with the desires of today's active adults, multiple pickleball courts. An interim fitness center is underway.

Phase I will also add a social room and event lawn, providing even more settings tailored for connecting with neighbors — a hallmark of WaterSong's vibrant community ambiance. A full-time Lifestyle Director, part of the community's staff, oversees WaterSong's abundant array of monthly activities.

Phase II will bring additional pickleball courts and lap pool, as well as the fully equipped fitness facility.

"Every aspect of WaterSong, from the striking and welcoming entry to our nine floorplans and each amenity, has been thoughtfully designed with our homebuyers in mind," Nelson said. "Providing a dynamic, active lifestyle and in a more connected and laid-back way — all of that is what we like to call, '55+ Mattamy Style.'"

Amenities within the community are only available to residents of WaterSong, which showcases 775 villas and single-family homes priced from the upper $200,000s to the upper $500,000s, Homebuyers here also enjoy all the amenities and benefits of RiverTown, the master-planned development nestled along the St. Johns River.

RiverTown's marquee amenities include Olympic-size and zero-entry pools, a fitness center and yoga studio, tennis courts, pocket parks, a soccer field, paw park and miles of multi-use nature trails. RiverTown also boasts riverfront dining, an amphitheater, a serene boardwalk along the scenic St. Johns River, a kayak launch and fishing pier.

WaterSong's northeast Florida location near Jacksonville benefits 55+ homebuyers in many ways, notably no state income tax. The community's proximity to major roadways provides close access to the best of St. Johns County and beyond, including top-ranked health care, golf courses, fine dining, top-shelf shopping and cultural choices.

A wealth of conveniences is just around the corner, including the recently opened Publix grocery with pharmacy services. WaterSong also sits just 23 miles from Florida's breathtaking Atlantic beaches and 45 miles from Jacksonville International Airport. Orlando's popular entertainment parks are within a three-hour drive.

For more information about Mattamy's WaterSong at RiverTown community, see:

www.watersongfl.com

www.rivertownfl.com

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

