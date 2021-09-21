Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on November 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2021.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414-459-4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com



