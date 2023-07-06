Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Shares Could Be 22% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Watkin Jones is UK£0.94 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Watkin Jones is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of UK£0.74

Analyst price target for WJG is UK£1.63, which is 73% above our fair value estimate

Does the July share price for Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£20.4m UK£20.9m UK£21.3m UK£21.7m UK£22.1m UK£22.4m UK£22.8m UK£23.1m UK£23.4m UK£23.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.09% Est @ 1.84% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.44% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.31% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10% UK£18.5 UK£17.3 UK£16.0 UK£14.8 UK£13.7 UK£12.6 UK£11.7 UK£10.7 UK£9.9 UK£9.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£134m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£24m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (10%– 1.2%) = UK£273m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£273m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= UK£105m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£239m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Watkin Jones as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.260. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Watkin Jones, there are three additional factors you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Watkin Jones that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WJG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

