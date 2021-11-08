U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,703.96
    +6.43 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,430.08
    +102.13 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,002.51
    +30.92 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,440.54
    +3.46 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    +0.71 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.43 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4900
    +0.0370 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1970
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,915.41
    +3,599.58 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,628.19
    +19.96 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.40
    -3.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,507.05
    -104.52 (-0.35%)
     

Watr launches ESG-oriented blockchain for commodities, partners with Algorand

Mike Butcher
·5 min read

With COP26 negotiations in full throw this week, the climate is probably the highest up the global agenda it’s ever been. And as the world slowly emerges from the global pandemic, more people are talking about re-writing the rules of trade, not just to unblock the clear inefficiencies made manifest by the Evergreen Suez-blocking debacle, but also to help the planet escape the disaster of an increasingly warming world.

A large part of the solutions could lie in how commodities are traded. What would happen, for instance, if you created digital contracts for trade, but included a sort of a ‘nutrition label’ for every commodity that's been bought and sold, so you can track the provenance? We already have these labels for the food we eat. What if every commodity bought and sold had a label for CO2 emissions, female participation, data on whether is was involved in modern slavery, water pollution, recycled content… the list goes on. Creating such an ecosystem sounds almost impossible, but blockchain-based smart contracts might just hold the answer.

The task is enormous. One container requires typically 50 pages of documents, involves at least 30 different people and 15 different other axes’. A Smart Contract and tokenized approach would speed things up immeasurably and potentially unblock the stuttering global trade system.

If a contract didn’t meet requirements on, say, sustainability, the commodity trader simply wouldn’t buy it. If it meets additional ones, it might be bought at a premium, creating live price signals to producers upstream that said: “This is one”.

A ‘nutrition label’ on commodities would also de-politicize the choices. Operations like Fairtrade are centralized, not de-centralized. Allowing commodities traders to trade on whatever their company’s precepts were - be it be human rights or fair trade or CO2 emissions - would create a more level playing field. And consumers would also then be able to see much more of the provenance of the things they buy.

There have been some early attempts to apply blockchain technologies to commodities trading. Covantis for agriculture, Minehub for metals, to name two.

Watr Foundation is a new Swiss-registered Foundation launching today. Its idea is to use its Watr Protocol to digitize supply chains, increase transparency around sustainability, and to encourage and sponsor the development of new business models and Dapps that achieve this.

It’s first move is a partnership with Algorand, a blockchain platform founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali. Algorand’s blockchain infrastructure is tailored to DeFi for financial institutions and governments, and is already used by 700 global organizations, it claims.

Furthermore, TrustToken, the creator of the billion-dollar TUSD stablecoin, has also invested in Watr, but terms were not disclosed.

Watr will launch with Fiat currency, as well as some ‘compliant’ cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins.

The Watr Foundation, in partnership with Algorand, today launches the Watr Ecosystem: a KYC-AML-screened Layer 1 open blockchain ecosystem with verified identities designed, they say, to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) technology to commodities.

The idea, they say, is to bring Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) transparency to commodities, “empower consumer choice in procurement and investment decisions, and democratize financing in the end-to-end of commodity supply chains.”

Set to go live in early 2022, Watr says it’s ecosystem is more likely to create a “race-to-the-top” in the creation of new commodity contracts and products, because of the ‘nutrition label’ that will be able to attach to all the trades on its platform.

Maryam Ayati, President of the Watr Foundation Council said: “This is the inflection point to digital and transparency for commodity markets. With clear compliance guardrails and a pioneering cross-section of industries at the table, Watr’s mission is to drive financial inclusion, transparency, and customer choice. We believe this next iteration on resource models should be co-created in mutually-owned profit models. It is a privilege and comfort to be collaborating with the pioneers of decentralized technology, blockchain, industry, and environmental products in bringing this blockchain ecosystem to life.”

Watr certainly has the 'chops' to pull this off.

Ayati is a highly experienced energy and commodities professional who led creation of several multi-billion dollar ventures including Royal Dutch Shell’s LNG to Downstream and Marine businesses. Most recently, Ayati led Origination and Investments for Shell Trading’s Global Crude & Oil Products businesses. She is also co-founder for both KomGo and Vakt enterprise blockchains (founding Board Chairperson for the latter).

Cofounder Clint Nelsen co-founded Startup Weekend, the world’s largest grassroots community of 2M+ entrepreneurs, developers & graphic designers. The team was later tapped to run President Obama's White House initiative "Startup America", scaling entrepreneurship across the US. Nelsen also developed startup and developer engagement programs for Google, Microsoft, Amazon & Facebook. He also led ecosystem development and ICO for Blockstack, a Layer 2 DeFi platform on Bitcoin bringing in $82M of seed capital in 2017. Blockstack is now a $500M market cap company.

The Watr ecosystem will be the first public and sovereign instance of the Algorand MainNet, aiming ultimately to become a destination for sustainable commodities and applications across supply chains, shippers, buyers, financiers and producers.

Sean Ford, COO of Algorand, said: “Watr’s vision to enable a commodities market that is grounded in transparency, environmental responsibility and activism by all participants is aligned with Algorand’s leadership as a carbon-negative network.”

On Watr, smart digital contract modules will govern the pricing, trade, and financing of commodities, including metals, energy, and agriculture to the shipping and financing that underpins these industries. The identity module built into Watr enables consumers (and financiers) to define the specific footprint they want their consumption to finance.

Rafael Cosman, CEO of TrustToken said: “What Watr is doing is tremendously exciting - bringing the efficiency and transparency of blockchain to the $5 trillion commodities industry.”

Finally, Neo Holdings will be the first ecosystem developer for, the Watr Foundation. It's been convening a cross-industry coalition through a partnership with HC Group, to bring together commodities and blockchain players to build and to trade on Watr.

The jury is of course out whether Watr will succeed in its grand aims, but its vision is certainly big, and arguably right for these climate-focused times.

Recommended Stories

  • PG&E could be a ‘big beneficiary’ of $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill

    The roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday focuses on bolstering the nation's power grid, including by allocating $5 billion to preventing outages and enhancing its resilience, according to CreditSights.

  • Roblox Reports Earnings Today. The Metaverse Now Has Wall Street’s Attention.

    Roblox was talking about the metaverse long before it became a hot topic on Wall Street. Monday's earnings report could offer new clues about its success.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Rising Today

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Monday ahead of tomorrow's third-quarter earnings report. Palantir's average session volume is about 47 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume was about 8 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Palantir is set to announce its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Nov. 9. The company has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025. Palantir ma

  • He sold heroin to a man who overdosed and died. Why a NY court says it wasn't a homicide.

    A Broome County man pleaded guilty to a heroin sale in a fatal overdose case after New York's top court said he shouldn't face a manslaughter charge.

  • Cryptocurrency AML Specialist Notabene Raises $10M

    Notabene's Series A funding round was co-led by Jump Capital and F-Prime Capital.

  • How SEC Regs Will Change Cryptocurrency Markets

    A major reason for the phenomenal growth of cryptocurrency markets in recent years has been the absence of clear regulations. Increasingly, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is providing broad hints of its intent to enforce regulations on the space. Following the 2017 DAO report, the SEC warned that it regards many cryptocurrencies as investment securities, especially those issued in an initial coin offering (ICO).

  • AMD partners with Meta, seeks to 'advance semiconductor ecosystem in United States,' CEO says

    AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the semiconductor manufacturer's new partnership with Meta, formerly Facebook, and their growth within the United States' semiconductor industry.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) charged sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 27.7%. The catalyst that drove the digital advertising maven higher was third-quarter financial results  that sailed past even the most bullish expectations. The Trade Desk delivered revenue of $301.1 million, up 39% year over year, calming investor fears that its growth might be slowing.

  • Why Peloton Stock Crashed Again Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) got destroyed on Friday, plunging more than 35% in a day after beating earnings and revenues for fiscal Q1 2022 -- but giving weak guidance for the rest of this year. Peloton stock is down again this morning, falling 11% through 11:10 a.m. EST as negative reactions from Wall Street continued to roll in. Today, TheFly.com is reporting one more downgrade -- from Argus -- and one final price target reduction -- from Roth Capital -- straggling in.

  • EV stocks pop after Congress passes infrastructure bill, Tesla falls on Musk tweet

    Stocks related to electric vehicles jumped on Monday after Congress passed an infrastructure bill. Tesla fell after Elon Musk tweeted about selling 10% of his stake.

  • Chipmaker AMD just scored a big deal with Meta

    AMD lands a high-profile deal with the company formerly known as Facebook.

  • 10 Best EV Stocks for the Long Term

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV stocks for the long term. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks For The Long Term. The pandemic-ravaged 2020 was a defining year for electric vehicles in many respects. Despite the virus-related setbacks for […]

  • 4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

    Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.

  • 5 infrastructure stocks to buy now that Biden’s bill has been passed, according to Jefferies

    The big money pot for highways, bridges and other projects means these companies are expected to grow earnings at double-digit rates.

  • Is it a Good Time to Sell Your Vale S.A. (VALE) Position?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly return of -2.8% has been recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, versus the 0.9% return of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were jumping 9.4% as of 12:27 p.m. EST on Monday. The gain came after the company provided its third-quarter update earlier in the day. Editas reported revenue in the third quarter of $62.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were rising 6.8% as of 12:05 p.m. EST on Monday. The gain came after the company provided its third-quarter update earlier in the morning. So what Axsome posted a net loss of $34.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

    After taking a short breather on Friday, shares of graphics and AI semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) resumed their inexorable march higher on Monday, shooting up 2.4% through 10:40 a.m. EST. You can thank Roundhill Investments for that. Granted, you may not actually know who Roundhill Investments is -- the ETF sponsor isn't exactly a household name!

  • With Stocks at All-Time Highs, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

    The market is soaring, but this shouldn't scare away investors.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 8.4% as of 11:45 a.m. EST on Monday. The company didn't report any new developments today or over the weekend, though, that could have served as a catalyst.