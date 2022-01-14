U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,631.75
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,871.00
    -118.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,373.00
    -117.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.60
    -13.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.39
    +0.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.82
    +3.20 (+18.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7040
    -0.4760 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,121.42
    -1,663.34 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.35
    -34.22 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.70
    -22.15 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Watsco to Host 2021 Earnings Call February 10, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Watsco, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2021 fourth quarter and annual financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the senior management team.

The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on February 10, 2022. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163236/f0e05e92c8

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 350,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 673 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

The Company believes there is long-term opportunity to be a significant participant and contributor in efforts to address climate change. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below current government-mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards, resulting in higher energy use and costs to homeowners. Sales of higher-efficiency replacement systems have long been a fundamental opportunity in Watsco’s marketplace. Watsco plans to actively collaborate with its OEM partners and key stakeholders to lead these ongoing efforts in its marketplace. Additional information about Watsco may be found at www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan

Watsco, Inc.

Executive Vice President

2665 S. Bayshore Drive, Suite 901

(305) 714-4102

Miami, FL 33133, USA

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

(305) 714-4100

Fax: (305) 858-4492

www.watsco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Key ESS product will get a first-time test with PGE

    ESS says it deploy an Energy Center — the utility-scale energy-storage product that it’s banking on to drive growth — for the first time in a demonstration project with Portland General Electric. ESS (NYSE: GWH) raised $246 million in a SPAC IPO in October based on a promising long-duration storage technology developed over the course of 10 years, but with virtually no revenue. In filings, the company has said it would use the proceeds from going public to speed deployment of the Energy Center, which it called “core to our long-term growth plan.”

  • Investors Flee Solar ETF on Shaky Subsidies and Rate Hike Danger

    (Bloomberg) -- A one-time standard bearer for the boom in clean-energy funds is bleeding cash as solar stocks are battered by everything from rising rates to possible subsidy reductions — and President Joe Biden’s stalled infrastructure plan. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J

  • Bill cutting customers' savings from solar advances in Florida

    Florida senators on a panel were apprehensive but voted 6-2 to advance SB 1024, a bill intended to restrict the expansion of rooftop solar in Florida.SB 1024 would lower utility savings for Floridians using rooftop solar panels by reducing how much utilities pay solar users to buy back their excess energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: At least two senators who voted yes said they would vote no at full vote u

  • Battery startup QuantumScape's new move

    The energy storage heavyweight Fluence and the solid-state battery startup QuantumScape Thursday morning announced a multiyear agreement to test and deploy QuantumScape lithium-metal tech in stationary applications.Why it matters: Storage growth is important to enabling high levels of renewables penetration and also helps aid grid reliability. Solid-state battery tech holds the promise of higher energy density and other benefits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Elon Musk, Hollywood Actors Criticize California’s Plan to Cut Solar Subsidies

    The state’s public utilities commission said the proposal balances the power grid, environment and consumers’ needs; critics said it hampers environmental progress.

  • Shell-founded startup fund receives $13 million from Canadian DFI to accelerate clean energy access in Africa

    FinDev Canada has injected $13 million into Energy Entrepreneurs Growth Fund (EEGF), which invests in early and growth-stage energy startups in sub-Saharan Africa. Part of the funding that will go towards increasing access to clean energy for off-grid households and businesses in the region. The $120 million EEGF, which was founded in 2019 by the Shell Foundation -- and co-funded by UKaid and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank FMO, extends financing in the form of debt (catalytic or mezzanine) or equity to businesses in the energy sector.

  • Enbridge Gas announces the launch of the first-of-its-kind hydrogen-blending project in North America

    Enbridge Gas Inc., in partnership with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and with support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Canadian Gas Association (CGA) and NGIF Capital Corporation, is thrilled to announce that the first-of-its-kind in North America hydrogen-blending project is now fully operational and successfully serving the Markham community. Hydrogen blending refers to injecting clean hydrogen into the delivered natural gas to reduce its carbon footprint.

  • Ballard announces orders for 31 fuel cell engines to a leading global construction, electric power & off-road equipment manufacturer

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) is pleased to announce orders for 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power, to a leading global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer for testing and deployment in a variety of end-use applications. The modules are expected to be delivered in 2022 and 2023 to match planned integration, testing, and deployment schedules.

  • GreenPower Announces Plan to Manufacture Zero-Emission, All Electric School Buses in West Virginia

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today joined Governor Jim Justice in announcing that it has entered into a lease/purchase agreement for a manufacturing facility in South Charleston, West Virginia, for the purpose of manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses. As part of the agreement, the state of West Virginia has committed to purchase a mi

  • Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

    Microsoft is investing $50 million in a LanzaJet facility in Georgia that will produce jet fuel from ethanol next year, LanzaJet said. Renewable aviation fuel accounted for less than 0.1% of current global jet fuel demand of about 330 million tonnes in 2019, investment bank Jefferies said last year. Governments and investors are trying to boost incentives to produce lower-carbon emitting jet fuel.

  • Recycling solar panels to help climate crisis

    Ph.D. student, Natalie Click, shares how solar panels can be recycled to cut costs and help fight against climate change.

  • Opinion: Electric vehicle adoption, ammonia research advances mean CO2 pipelines would quickly become obsolete

    Iowa soil scientist and farmer: What seems to have been overlooked is the likelihood that those pipelines won't be useful soon after they're finished.

  • Legislature shouldn’t choose winners and losers during a climate crisis | Opinion

    The legislature needs to help all Floridians cut their carbon emissions, as quickly as possible..

  • Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

    ‘It would still be bad, but it wouldn’t be as bad,’ think tank economist says

  • LanzaJet Secures Industry-Leading, Innovative Financing with Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund to Construct the World’s First Commercial Alcohol-to-Jet Sustainable Fuel Plant

    LanzaJet partners with Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund to enable the transition towards net-zero sustainable fuels

  • Biden administration announces actions bolstering clean energy

    The Biden administration is announcing steps on Wednesday to boost clean energy - particularly through offshore wind, renewable energy on public lands and upgrades to the electric grid. Its latest moves come as the Biden administration seeks to advance clean energy deployment as a way to achieve its climate goals - and as legislation that would help deliver climate action faces uncertainty in Congress. On offshore wind, the administration...

  • White House expands clean energy push as legislation stalls

    The White House is rolling out new multi-agency initiatives to speed renewable power and transmission deployment at a time when Democrats' huge clean energy investment plan has stalled out in Congress.Why it matters: President Biden has set a goal of reaching 100% carbon-free power by 2035 and accelerating job growth in low-carbon energy. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new bipartisan infrastructure law has a suite of major

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • SAP U.S. shares tick higher after preview of fourth-quarter results

    SAP SE shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the business software company released preliminary results of its fourth-quarter results. SAP (SAP) American depositary receipts rose 1.9% after hours, following a 3% decline to close the regular session at $135.91. The company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of 1.86 euros a share, up from 1.70 euros a share in the year-ago period, on revenue of 7.98 billion, up from 7.54 billion euros.