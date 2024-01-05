Watsco's (NYSE:WSO) Dividend Will Be $2.45

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will pay a dividend of $2.45 on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment is 2.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Watsco's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Watsco was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Watsco Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $9.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Watsco has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Watsco's Dividend

Overall, we think Watsco is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Watsco that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

