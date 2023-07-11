Watsco's (NYSE:WSO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of July to $2.45. This takes the dividend yield to 2.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Watsco's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Watsco's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 73%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $2.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $9.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Watsco has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Watsco has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Watsco's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Watsco that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

