WattBridge Closes on $265 Million in Financing Led by EIG; Supports Expansion of Power Generation Platform by 480 MW

·3 min read

Investment to Further Support Energy Security in ERCOT, Increase Carbon-Negative Support Beyond Current 1,824 MW in Texas

As a global independent power producer, the WattBridge platform is transferrable to any power market, delivering reliable power in support of baseload renewable installations.

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WattBridge Energy announced closing on a HoldCo financing of $265 million in secured notes, which will fund the continued expansion of its fast-start peaking platform. EIG led the investment, with Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt (Fiera) and affiliates also investing in the notes. This latest financial close brings capital investments in the global independent power producer in just 30 months to more than $1.5 billion.

The funds will support the development of an additional 480 MW for the Texas grid. When completed, WattBridge capabilities in ERCOT will increase to 2,304 MW, placing the company nearly two-thirds of the way to its planned goal for 4 GW of power generation in ERCOT by 2025.

As one of the most prolific owners of LM6000 aeroderivative engines in the world, WattBridge has created a global platform, transferrable to any power market, that delivers reliable power in support of baseload renewable installations. An investment in these plants is an investment in renewable growth and energy security, says WattBridge President, Mike Alvarado.

"WattBridge has developed facilities that are valuable beyond simple economics," he says. "Our partners at EIG and Fiera recognize the importance of energy security in our target markets. Because of that, we are able to capitalize on project equity and accelerate the construction of subsequent projects that bolster grid resilience and enhance dispatchable energy beyond our previous accomplishments."

As with all WattBridge projects, PROENERGY will construct, operate and maintain each plant as a true turnkey power solution, including the engine, package, and complete balance-of-plant systems.

"These facilities are essential for the energy transition," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "As the world's energy mix changes, plants like those from WattBridge are key to transitioning away from legacy, high-carbon-footprint assets and toward developing and maintaining safe, reliable energy production."

About WattBridge

WattBridge Energy is a Houston, Texas-based global independent power producer. Serving as a bridge between emissions-intensive power generation and a fully renewable future, WattBridge operates under the vision of enabling wind and solar-energy growth. With 1,824 MW operating or under construction in ERCOT and a further 2,176 MW in advanced development—all driven by reliable LM6000 engines—WattBridge is among the largest owners and operators of this technology in the world. For more on WattBridge, visit www.wattbridge.info.

About PROENERGY

Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peaking-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey power generation facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $25.0 billion under management as of March 31, 2022. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 40-year history, EIG has committed over $40.0 billion to the energy sector through more than 380 projects or companies in 38 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at www.eigpartners.com.

Cision

SOURCE WattBridge

  • Sundial Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Details of the Share Consolidation

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the reconvened annual and special meeting held virtually today (the "Meeting") were passed. The Meeting was originally held on July 21, 2022, and was adjourned, without any business being considered, due to a lack of quorum. Under the by-laws of the Company and the interim order granted by the C

  • Redbox stock skyrockets amid acquisition short squeeze speculation

    Redbox shares are surging amid speculation of a continued short squeeze after the company agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.&nbsp;

  • Walmart, Target, and tech stocks decline in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre examines the movements in retail and tech stocks in after-hours trading, in additional to looking at the U.S. dollar.

  • General Electric Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Cautious Outlook

    "We continue to trend toward the low end of our 2022 outlook on all metrics," said CEO Larry Culp after a surprisingly solid second quarter.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbas

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • GE posts higher earnings on recovery in aviation industry

    The pressure will see about $1 billion of free cash flow pushed "into the future", GE added. In January, it projected adjusted profit in 2022 to be in the range of $2.80 to $3.50 per share and expected to generate $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion in free cash flow.

  • Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is not letting go of despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been in hot water so far […]

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 38.33% and 59.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • GE stock jumps after profit more than doubles expectations, surprise positive free cash flow

    Shares of General Electric Co. climbed 2.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate, which is planning to split into three independent companies, reported big second-quarter profit and revenue beats and surprise positive free cash flow, while continuing to provide a somewhat downbeat full-year outlook. The net loss narrowed to 78 cents a share from $1.08 a year ago, while adjusted earnings per share, which excludes nonrecurring items, more than tripled to 78 cents from 22

  • Here comes a 'flurry' of retail bankruptcies, former retail CEO warns

    It could be about to get real ugly for struggling retailers, warns one industry veteran.

  • Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

    The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Reasons Why Devon Energy (DVN) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (DVN) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.82% and 1.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alibaba Prepares for Its U.S. Divorce

    The company’s move to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong is the latest sign that large-scale U.S. delistings of Chinese firms are getting closer.

  • GM Misses Profit Estimates as Chip Shortage Crimps Output

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. reported weaker second quarter profit than analysts’ estimates as semiconductor shortages kept production volumes in check. The automaker also warned it is bracing for tougher times ahead.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Inve

  • Walmart Tumbles as Discounts Spur New Cut to Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. cut its profit outlook again in a surprise warning weeks ahead of its earnings report, sending retailer shares tumbling and raising new questions about US consumers’ ability to sustain their voracious spending habits with inflation at a four-decade high. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected,