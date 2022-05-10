U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.98
    -4.26 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,173.75
    -71.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,644.25
    +21.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.34
    -13.74 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.12
    -1.97 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.70
    -10.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.1210 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1400
    -0.2230 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,235.78
    -983.42 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    729.05
    +11.85 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.45
    +47.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

WattEV, Port of Long Beach teaming up to build electric-truck charging station at one of USA’s busiest ocean ports

WattEV
·5 min read

POLB site would be southern hub of ‘Electric Highway’ e-truck charging network connecting Southern California ports to interstate freeways and Sacramento

Rendering of WattEV electric truck charging station at Port of Long Beach

Rendering of WattEV electric truck charging station at Port of Long Beach
Rendering of WattEV electric truck charging station at Port of Long Beach

Rendering of WattEV electric truck charging station at Port of Long Beach

Rendering of WattEV electric truck charging station at Port of Long Beach
Rendering of WattEV electric truck charging station at Port of Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV and the Port of Long Beach today announced plans for WattEV to build a charging plaza for heavy-duty electric trucks inside the port complex.

Salim Youssefzadeh, chief executive officer of WattEV – alongside Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero – announced the project during the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo industry conference at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“This project is an exciting opportunity in WattEV’s near-term plans to build an electric-truck charging ‘highway’ from the Port of Long Beach to Sacramento by the end of 2023,” Youssefzadeh said.

The charging facility would serve WattEV’s fleet of electric trucks as well other carriers committed to electrifying trucking operations to and from the combined ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which receive some 40 percent of the nation’s imported goods.

Combined, the ports have 20,000 trucks in their registries using combustion engines, more than 25 percent of which are older than 10 years. Both ports have been setting clean air goals for nearly two decades.

“WattEV’s electric charging facility at the Port of Long Beach would be a major step towards encouraging transporters to transition to zero emission trucking,” Youssefzadeh said.

“This charging station represents the southern anchor of our ‘Electric Highway,’ serving heavy transport corridors in Southern California as well as north-bound freight through the San Joaquin Valley. Sacramento is the northern anchor for our infrastructure development. We’re planning two more e-truck charging plazas between there and Long Beach,” Youssefzadeh said.

Cordero of the Port of Long Beach said, WattEV’s charging plaza – located on Pier A Way in one of the port’s main area of operations – would serve as “visible testimony” to the Port of Long Beach’s commitment to electric mobility and clean air.

“Our Clean Air Action Plan calls for bold, aggressive measures to reduce port emissions and their impact on neighboring communities,” Cordero said, “without sacrificing economic efficiency and jobs. Our quest is not about ‘reducing’ emissions, but about ‘eliminating’ emissions. Projects such as this are an important part of the Port of Long Beach achieving its clean-air goals and honors our commitment to be a good neighbor and environmental steward.”

WattEV is actively working with Southern California Edison (SCE) to power its charging stations throughout SCE’s service area, including those under construction in Gardena, San Bernardino and the planned Port of Long Beach charging plaza.

WattEV’s POLB e-truck charging plaza – designed for everyday use by drayage operators and longer-haul fleets – will initially feature 26 charging bays using Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors to provide power at up to 360 kilowatts. The CCS system is the current charging standard for heavy-duty e-trucks, while faster charging systems are under development.

With the availability of trucks with Megawatt charging capability, eight more e-truck bays are planned at the POLB charging plaza, featuring the faster, higher-power Megawatt Charging System (MCS), rated for charging at up to 1.2 megawatts. The MCS is expected to become the worldwide standard for fast-charging of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

While WattEV welcomes fleets and individual operators to charge up at its e-truck charging network, the company also will be operating its own fleet of branded electric trucks for its Trucks-as-a-Service (TaaS) program. WattEV is expecting initial deliveries to begin by the end of this year for 50 Volvo VNR electric trucks on order, and several hundred more from various manufacturers thereafter.

Under WattEV’s TaaS system, large and small feet operators that join WattEV’s service platform can electrify their freight operations on a pay-as-you-go basis without the unknowns in charging and range, and without the large, up-front capital investment.

WattEV has set a goal of putting 12,000 electric heavy-duty trucks on the road with a supporting infrastructure by 2030. To that end, WattEV is actively building additional electric truck charging stations in Bakersfield, Gardena, San Bernardino, and expects to break ground in Sacramento at a solar powered facility on U.S. Interstate 5 across from the Sacramento International Airport air freight hub.

The charging network and WattEV’s heavy-duty e-fleet will facilitate the zero-emission transport of goods to and from air and ocean ports and large warehouses in the Inland Empire, the Sacramento region, and the agricultural sectors of the vast San Joaquin Valley.

“We’re on schedule to build out electric truck stops from the ports to Southern California warehouses and up I-5 and Highway 99 to Sacramento, and east along the I-10 to Barstow, Blythe and neighboring states, and beyond,” said Youssefzadeh.

“The Port of Long Beach site would add impetus to fulfilling our vision of leading the transition to electric trucking. As WattEV moves toward revenue generation in 2023, we’ll be scaling up our operations for expansion over the next several years,” he said.

###

About WattEV
WattEV’s mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero emissions. It uses a combination of business and technology innovations to create charging infrastructure and data-driven workflow that provide truckers and fleet operators the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to get 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by the end of 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. More information is available online at www.WattEV.com.

About the Port of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. As the second-busiest container seaport in the United States, the Port handles trade valued at more than $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million trade-related jobs across the nation, including 575,000 in Southern California.

Media Contact:
Michael Coates
(408) 399-9081, media@wattev.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Lawren Markle Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, host of ACT Expo 424-224-5364 lawren.markle@gladstein.org


Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicles: The ‘entire industry’ is transitioning to silicon batteries, Group14 CEO says

    Group14 CEO & Co-Founder Rick Luebbe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss electric vehicle adoption, raising $400 miliion in funding led by Porsche, and the outlook for lithium-silicon batteries.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • Why Tesla Stock Finally Popped Today

    Stock markets bounced back broadly on Tuesday morning, with the S&P 500 gaining back 1.5% after losing money for three straight days, and the Nasdaq popping 2.2%. Electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is riding the rally and up 3.4% as of 10:10 a.m. ET -- but beware! As Reuters reported late last night, the situation with Tesla's gigafactory in China has gone from bad to worse.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Could Rally After April Fall

    The market dumped NextEra Energy shares on probe fears but paid no heed to the company's growth potential.

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Cathie Wood Sells Some Tesla Stock and Buys Some GM Shares

    It may sound like sacrilege, but ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood sold some Tesla stock and bought some General Motors shares. It's a bit of a surprise, but the devil is in the details.

  • Cummins, Love's and Trillium To Collaborate To Help Customers Use Alternative Technologies To Reduce Emissions

    The Love’s Family of Companies, including Trillium, a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling, and global power leader Cummins Inc. recently agreed to work together to help cust...

  • What's Going On With CGX, Frontera Energy Shares Today

    CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) (OTC: CGXEF) and Frontera Energy Corp (TSX: FEC) (OTC: FECCF) have successfully discovered light oil in the Santonian and Coniacian and gas condensate in the Maastrichtian and Campanian at the Kawa-1 exploration well, offshore Guyana. The JV encountered hydrocarbons in multiple zones extending from 4,638 metres in the Maastrichtian to 6,568 metres in the Coniacian. The findings were consistent with discovery wells reported by other operators surrounding the northern p

  • Blackstone Buys Geosyntec in Wager on Global Energy Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying a majority stake in Geosyntec Consultants, an engineering and consulting firm that shapes waterways, coastlines, dams and power grids. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, G

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped by Double-Digits Today

    Shareholders of solar tech provider Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) felt good for most of last week, but the gains they saw have disappeared in the last two trading days. In the last week of April, Enphase reported record quarterly revenue for the first quarter. One factor that could have added to the slide in Enphase and other solar stocks Monday was the drop in oil prices, which fell nearly 7%.

  • Boeing’s Max 10 Regulatory Delays Threaten $16 Billion Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. may be moving to Washington, but right now it needs Washington to move.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsRegulatory delays are bogging down the launch of a new jet model with an es

  • How Anglo American Developed the World’s Biggest Hydrogen-Fueled Truck

    (Bloomberg) -- Four years ago, Anglo American Plc couldn’t find any industry partners to support its idea of replacing open-pit mining’s monster diesel trucks with climate-friendly, green hydrogen-fueled vehicles. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks

  • Could Tesla Overtake Ford and GM in Sales by 2025?

    While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been compared to legacy automakers for years, many people thought the company would never catch up to them. Just two years ago, in the first quarter of 2020, Tesla produced a mere $5.1 billion in automotive revenue, far behind General Motors' (NYSE: GM) $32.7 billion and Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) $34.3 billion. In Q1 2022, Tesla began closing the gap and generated $16.9 billion in automotive sales versus GM's $36 billion and Ford's $34.5 billion.

  • Ford E-Transit Custom Is a New Electric Commercial Van For Europe

    While it's not U.S.-bound, the E-Transit Custom boasts a distinctive mug and a 236-mile range estimate.

  • NJ bear with chicken feeder stuck around its head is trapped, helped and released

    The young bear with a chicken feeder around its head is now free thanks to biologists from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife.

  • Lufthansa Orders For Boeing's New 777-8 Freighters, Additional 787s

    Lufthansa Group (OTC: DLAKY) plans to continue its strategic decision to strengthen Lufthansa Cargo with an order for seven Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777-8 Freighters, the fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter. Lufthansa also placed a new order for two 777 Freighters to add to its cargo fleet, providing extra cargo capacity in the near term until the delivery of its first 777-8 Freighter. Additionally, the Lufthansa Group continues to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul passenger fleet with

  • “Aliens” have cost the Indian economy $127 billion over 60 years

    As many as 10 invasive alien species (IAS) out of 330, that are known to be invasive in India, have cost the economy $127.3 billion in the last 60 years, according to a recent analysis that points to glaring knowledge gaps in costs incurred by these species to the Indian economy. As many as 330 species are declared invasive out of more than 2,000 alien species in India and the costs of $127.3 billion as documented in the study comes from only 10 of these 330 species, making India the second topmost invasion-cost bearing country after the United States.

  • Colorado electric vehicle maker partners to offer autonomous passenger vans

    A Colorado maker of electric passenger vans strikes a partnership to offer autonomous versions, too.

  • Lufthansa places order for Boeing cargo and Dreamliner jets

    The German airline will purchase seven 777X jets, which are expected to begin deliveries in 2027, with an interim order two new standard 777 freighters.

  • Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

    Mighty predator Ironbound last spotted off surfacing off New Jersey coast