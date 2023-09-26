Do Watts Water Technologies' (NYSE:WTS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Watts Water Technologies Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Watts Water Technologies has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Watts Water Technologies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.0% to US$2.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Watts Water Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.8b company like Watts Water Technologies. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.1b. That equates to 19% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Watts Water Technologies, the median CEO pay is around US$8.1m.

The Watts Water Technologies CEO received US$7.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Watts Water Technologies To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Watts Water Technologies has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Watts Water Technologies look rather interesting indeed. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Watts Water Technologies you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

