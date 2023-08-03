Watts Water (WTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Watts Water (WTS) reported revenue of $532.8 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $529.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05, the EPS surprise was +14.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- EMEA : $135.60 million versus $128 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $366.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $372.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Geographic Revenue- Asia: $30.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.

Shares of Watts Water have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

