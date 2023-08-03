U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,436.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,455.50
    -17.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.52
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.90
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.09
    +2.16 (+15.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2698
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7690
    +0.4640 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,109.15
    -524.35 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.79
    -10.56 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.63
    -104.64 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,256.32
    -451.37 (-1.38%)
     

Watts Water (WTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Watts Water (WTS) reported revenue of $532.8 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $529.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05, the EPS surprise was +14.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $135.60 million versus $128 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $366.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $372.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia: $30.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Watts Water here>>>

Shares of Watts Water have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research