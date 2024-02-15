Wausau Streetwise: Jersey Mike's sets opening, Chick-fil-A food truck returns today and a new Mexican restaurant

There has been no shortage of business news in the Wausau area.

We recently talked with local business owners about how they prepare for the busy Valentine’s Day holiday. The owners of Cup & Cake and Kreger's Bakery invited us into the store as they made both paczki and heart-shaped treats this week. "Even the week prior (to Valentine's Day), we can't keep enough pink heart cookies on the shelves," co-owner Hannah Reyes said.

We also received a news tip from a reader about some changes taking place at Wausau Window and Wall Systems. After some investigation, we learned that the 25-year-old brand would cease to exist. The business’s parent company told the Wausau Daily Herald that the Wausau Window and Wall Systems brand is being “retired” and operations in Wausau will contribute to products sold under its other brand names. The company is also planning to transfer certain production operations to its Wausau locations from a facility it recently closed in Walker, Michigan.

We have also shared news recently about a new Cousins Subs restaurant that opened at 225 S. 18th Ave. and a new downtown Jimmy John’s location that opened Wednesday.

In this edition of Streetwise, we have a second Wausau-area visit by the Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck today in Weston, a grand opening date for the new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant in Rib Mountain and a third location for Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Schofield.

Chick-fil-A food truck returns to Wausau area today

The Chick-fil-A Tri-State Food Truck will be at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, 1810 Schofield Ave. in Weston, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

Launched in January 2023, the mobile restaurant brings the Chick-fil-A sandwich, waffle fries and other menu items to local sites. The food truck visits communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin that do not have a Chick-fil-A restaurant nearby.

It made its first stop in Wausau in January at Festival Foods and has stopped three times at Fleet Farm in Stevens Point.

Customers can either travel to the food truck and order in person, or they can use the Square Mobile app and order ahead of time, and when they get to the food truck, they can go to the mobile order line, check in with a staff member and receive their order. Ordering is only available on the day the food truck is in your community.

To follow the truck’s schedule, find the Chick-fil-A Tri-State Food Truck on Facebook.

Jersey Mike's Subs announces opening date for Rib Mountain restaurant

Jersey Mike's Subs will open its new restaurant at 225434 Rib Mountain Drive in Rib Mountain on Feb. 21. The sandwich shop sits between Starbucks and Sleep Number. It had previously been home to AAA.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs will open Feb. 21 in Rib Mountain.

This will be the sandwich shop's first location in central Wisconsin. A franchise group also plans to open four other locations in northcentral Wisconsin, a company spokesperson said in July.

Restaurant hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.

Franchise owners Rusty Lewis and Wesley Tarr will hold a grand opening and fundraiser Feb. 21-25 to support the athletic departments of Horace Mann Middle School, John Muir Middle School, and Wausau East and West high schools, according to an email from the company. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to the athletic departments in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Jersey Mike's Subs has more than 3,000 locations nationwide. The nearest restaurants are currently in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Eau Claire. For more information on the sandwich shop, visit jerseymikes.com.

Casa Amigos restaurant to open third location in Schofield

Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant expects to open a third location in March or April at 508 Grand Ave. in Schofield. The building was most recently home to Rodzina Restaurant, which closed in December.

Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant announced recently that it will open a third location in Schofield.

"We are very blessed with the opportunity to expand to Marshfield, and now to Schofield," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "We are very excited for this new adventure for our little family, and we can't wait to be part of the community."

Restaurant owners said they are aiming to open in March or April, but will have a better idea once they get all of the kitchen equipment and dining room seating. They encouraged eager diners to watch for updates on the grand opening on their Facebook page.

Follow the new location's Facebook page at Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant-Schofield.

