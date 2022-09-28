U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,704.08
    +56.79 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,573.99
    +439.00 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,996.75
    +167.24 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.09
    +48.58 (+2.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    +3.74 (+4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    +32.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    +0.58 (+3.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9742
    +0.0144 (+1.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7390
    -0.2250 (-5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0888
    +0.0157 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0810
    -0.7100 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,498.20
    +421.96 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.15
    +16.36 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

The wave energy converter market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 20 million in 2022 to USD 28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include rising demand for energy production through renewable sources accompanies by the increasing investments in the renewables sector.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wave Energy Converter Market by Technology, Location, Application, Region - Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881826/?utm_source=GNW

The power generation segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030
The wave energy converter market, by application, is bifurcated into power generation, desalination and environmental protection. The power generation segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the rising demand from various end use industries due to rapid industrialization.

The offshore segment, by location, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030
The wave energy converter market by location is segmented into shoreline, nearshore and offshore.The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, followed by the nearshore segment.

The high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing number of installations for the purpose of R&D across various countries.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%
• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%
• By Region: Asia Pacific- 33%, Rest of The World – 20%, Europe – 20%, and North America – 27%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3:

The wave energy converter market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the wave energy converter market Ocean Power Technologies (US), Eco Wave Power (Israel), CorPower Ocean (Sweden), Wello Oy (Finland), CalWave (US) and others.

Study Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the wave energy converter market, by reactor type, connectivity, deployment, location, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the wave energy converter market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for wave energy converter operations and services, which would help equipment manufacturers and service providers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881826/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • Intel, Samsung to launch slidable screen display

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley discusses the latest news and product launches from Intel's innovation event.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sha

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Rises as Hurricane Ian Shuts Down Gulf of Mexico Production

    Hurricane Ian is strengthening after entering the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, forcing output to a halt in affected areas.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pay boosts for Oracle's Ellison, Katz move their rewards past Apple's Tim Cook

    The Oracle leaders were each given total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • American Airlines, JetBlue defend alliance against government lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss JetBlue and American Airlines defending their partnership in the Northeast U.S. as an antitrust case begins.

  • GM walks back return-to-office plans amid employee pushback

    General Motors reverses its decision on return-to-office requirements as employees argue for increased flexibility in an uncertain job market.