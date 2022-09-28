The wave energy converter market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 20 million in 2022 to USD 28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include rising demand for energy production through renewable sources accompanies by the increasing investments in the renewables sector.

The power generation segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The wave energy converter market, by application, is bifurcated into power generation, desalination and environmental protection. The power generation segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the rising demand from various end use industries due to rapid industrialization.



The offshore segment, by location, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The wave energy converter market by location is segmented into shoreline, nearshore and offshore.The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, followed by the nearshore segment.



The high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing number of installations for the purpose of R&D across various countries.



The wave energy converter market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the wave energy converter market Ocean Power Technologies (US), Eco Wave Power (Israel), CorPower Ocean (Sweden), Wello Oy (Finland), CalWave (US) and others.



