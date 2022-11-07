U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,788.00
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,490.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,926.25
    +36.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    -0.58 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.50
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1465
    +0.0088 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6310
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,751.46
    -495.97 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +8.48 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,331.17
    -3.67 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Wave Energy Converter Market size is Projected to Reach $28 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·3 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Energy Converter Market is projected to grow from USD 20 million in 2022 to USD 28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Wave Energy Converter Market has promising growth potential due to the rising global energy demand, increasing demand to maximize the energy production from renewable and green energy sources.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Wave Energy Converter Market”   
174 – Tables
51 – Figures
206 – Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=217091216

The oscillating water column segment is expected to dominate the Wave Energy Converter Market, by technology, during the forecast period.

The oscillating water column segment holds the largest share of the Wave Energy Converter Market. The high market share can be attributed to the characteristics of the technology which is its high efficiency and ease of installation.

The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing Wave Energy Converter Market, by location, during the forecast period.

The Wave Energy Converter Market, by location, is divided into shoreline, nearshore and offshore, wherein the offshore segment accounts for the largest share. The offshore segment is also expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, owing to the vast installations of wave energy converters happening in various countries near shore for research and development purposes. The installations are mostly happening in the European region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=217091216

The European region is the fastest growing Wave Energy Converter Market

In this report, the Wave Energy Converter Market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. Europe is a significant contributor to the Wave Energy Converter Market in the current scenario owing to the rapid industrialization of various end-use industries in countries such as UK, Portugal, Denmark and France.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Wave Energy Converter Market.

Some of the key players include Ocean Power Technologies (US), Eco Wave Power (Israel), CorPower Ocean (Sweden), Wello Oy (Finland) and CalWave (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Wave Energy Converter Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Offshore Wind Market

Fuel Cell Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Billions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The private market is coming to collect -- and it threatens to wreak havoc across global stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteAs financial conditions tighten around the world, private-marke

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Artificial intelligence (AI) advances continue to transform the technology industry. Its ability to take on tasks that previously required human intervention holds the potential to change the world while it benefits the stocks that put it to effective use.

  • Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

    According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers'

    The online used car retailer fell almost 39% in one session on Wall Street, after disastrous quarterly results.

  • October CPI may solidify case for a terminal rate above 5%: What to know this week

    A fresh government inflation reading and U.S. midterm elections are the most highly anticipated events on Wall Street’s radar this week.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is Intel a Buying Opportunity Now?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings and explain how investors could determine when the PC consumer market might bottom. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.