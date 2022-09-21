U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.50
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,866.00
    +65.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,922.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.00
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.93
    +1.99 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.90
    +11.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.35 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9927
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    +1.37 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9000
    +0.1970 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,004.20
    -260.66 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.76
    -6.27 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.31
    +54.65 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Wave Energy Converter Market worth $28 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

0
·4 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Energy Converter Market is projected to grow from USD 20 million in 2022 to USD 28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Wave Energy Converter Market has promising growth potential due to the rising global energy demand, increasing demand to maximize the energy production from renewable and green energy sources.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wave Energy Converter Market"      

174 – Tables
51 – Figures
206 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217091216

The oscillating water column segment is expected to dominate the Wave Energy Converter Market, by technology, during the forecast period.

The oscillating water column segment holds the largest share of the Wave Energy Converter Market. The high market share can be attributed to the characteristics of the technology which is its high efficiency and ease of installation.

The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing Wave Energy Converter Market, by location, during the forecast period.

The Wave Energy Converter Market, by location, is divided into shoreline, nearshore and offshore, wherein the offshore segment accounts for the largest share. The offshore segment is also expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, owing to the vast installations of wave energy converters happening in various countries near shore for research and development purposes. The installations are mostly happening in the European region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=217091216

The European region is the fastest growing Wave Energy Converter Market

In this report, the Wave Energy Converter Market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. Europe is a significant contributor to the Wave Energy Converter Market in the current scenario owing to the rapid industrialization of various end-use industries in countries such as UK, Portugal, Denmark and France.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Wave Energy Converter Market.

Some of the key players include Ocean Power Technologies (US), Eco Wave Power (Israel), CorPower Ocean (Sweden), Wello Oy (Finland) and CalWave (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Wave Energy Converter Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=217091216

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fuel Cell Market by Type (PEMFC, SOFC, PAFC, MFC, DMFC, AFC), Application (Portable, Stationary, Vehicles (FCV)), Size (Small & Large), End User (Residential, C&l, Transportation, Data Center, Military & Defense, Utility), Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra 
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wave-energy-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wave-energy.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wave-energy-converter-market-worth-28-million-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301629298.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company. As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

  • Duke Energy aims to merge Carolinas utilities by 2027 as it confronts SC objections to carbon plan

    Witnesses outlined plans to merge Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress into a single utility, perhaps by 2027, as the most efficient way to achieve the long-range carbon-reduction requirements set by North Carolina.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks

    Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022 for Under $45,000

    Electric vehicles are still more expensive than traditional gas-powered vehicles, but even if you're on a budget, you can likely find an EV within your price range. To find the best affordable EVs for...

  • Enact Systems connects solar installers and customers for more efficient energy use

    There are about three million solar installations in the United States per year, but that process is costly and often lacks transparency. Pleasanton, California–based Enact Systems wants to increase collaboration between installers and end users with two-sided software. One side lets salespeople remotely design, price and sell solar systems, and the other enables their customers to manage their new systems and track energy and financial outcomes.

  • Citizens Bank signs power purchase agreement

    New deal supports construction of Sunflower Wind Project, which will match 100% of Citizens’ power consumption across its entire operational footprint with renewable energy credits.

  • Amazon Signs a Deal to Cut Its Carbon Footprint With Electrofuel

    Retail and cloud giant Amazon will source electrofuels from privately held Infinium for its truck fleet.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Buy as Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Prospects

    Increased solar installations and production tax credits made available to U.S. solar industry, thanks to IRA, should boost solar stocks amid supply chain challenges. You may buy Zacks Solar Industry players like ENPH, CSIQ and SUNW.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Mining Giant Fortescue to Spend Billions in Bid to Eliminate Fossil Fuels by 2030

    Australian iron-ore producer says clean-energy spending will lower long-term costs and push the industry toward making green steel for car makers and other customers.

  • Electric planes are coming: Short-hop regional flights could be running on batteries in a few years

    Small planes are easier to electrify, but larger ones aren't far behind. Chalabala/istock via Getty ImagesElectric planes might seem futuristic, but they aren’t that far off, at least for short hops. Two-seater Velis Electros are already quietly buzzing around Europe, electric sea planes are being tested in British Columbia, and larger planes are coming. Air Canada announced on Sept. 15, 2022, that it would buy 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace, which expects to

  • Government funding bill creates rift over Manchin ‘side deal’

    Some climate change action advocates believe that changes to the permitting processes are needed to ramp up U.S. production, transmission and capacity of clean energy, opening up a rift with their usual allies in the environmental movement.

  • Stellantis invests in Turin in push to boost low emission vehicle production

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -Stellantis has chosen Italy's historic carmaking city of Turin for an investment to boost its role in low emission vehicle production and as a centre for the recycling of cars and their parts. The Franco-Italian group signed an agreement with its Belgian partner Punch Powertrain to increase production of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Producing and selling more electric and hybrid vehicles is a key plank in plans set out in March by Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares to double revenue to 300 billion euros ($300 billion) a year by 2030.

  • Southern Company Named One of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022

    We are honored to be named one of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022. This recognition speaks to our continued commitment to creating an equitable work environment where everyone feels welcomed, ...

  • Would You Fly on a Battery-Operated Plane?

    Frank Hammerschmidt/picture alliance via GettyElectric planes might seem futuristic, but they aren’t that far off, at least for short hops.Two-seater Velis Electros are already quietly buzzing around Europe, electric sea planes are being tested in British Columbia, and larger planes are coming. Air Canada announced on Sept. 15, 2022, that it would buy 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace, which expects to have its 30-seat plane in service by 2028. Analysts at the U.

  • National Grid Unveils Its Northeast Clean Energy Vision During Climate Week NYC

    Company develops first of many clean energy hubs across the Northeast

  • Can EVs help power the grid? This experiment may find the answer.

    Can millions of electric cars help back up America’s energy grids? A North Carolina energy company is looking for volunteers to experiment with the idea now.

  • Ameren (AEE) Starts Building Maryland Heights Solar Arrays

    Ameren (AEE) collaborates with Maryland Heights Community Center to develop a solar project to install 1,335 solar modules in the community center.

  • NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Renewable Energy Solutions

    NRG Energy: Our journey to a greener tomorrow

  • Bank of Canada says inflation still too high, but moving in right direction

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains "too high" but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. Adding to the pinch for consumers, grocery prices rose at their fastest pace in 41-years.