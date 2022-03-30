U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.50
    -16.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,076.00
    -114.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,153.00
    -84.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.90
    -7.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.09
    +3.85 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    +14.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    +0.36 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4090
    +0.0090 (+0.37%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0056 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8560
    -1.0100 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,271.25
    -583.63 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.15
    +3.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.82
    +10.57 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Wave Financial Launches ADA Yield Fund to Support Cardano DeFi Ecosystem Growth

·3 min read

The ADA Yield Fund aims to provide liquidity and other resources to Cardano's rapidly expanding DeFi platform startups

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Financial LLC (Wave), a SEC regulated digital asset investment management company, is pleased to announce the launch of the Wave ADA Yield Fund. The fund is designed to provide liquidity with millions in line to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms launched in the Cardano ecosystem starting with an initial $100M.

"We're thrilled to continue breaking ground in the field of cryptocurrency through the creation of innovative new funds, and today we are launching what we believe is the first pure liquidity provisioning fund in crypto," said David Siemer, CEO of Wave Financial. "Our new fund will support the new decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, and stablecoin issuers building on Cardano. Each of these decentralized applications adds to the strong foundation of the Cardano blockchain as it realizes a fully functional and diverse ecosystem."

The new ADA Yield Fund represents the continuation of Wave's mission to support promising entrepreneurs within the crypto space beyond the early stage and foster greater innovation in the overall crypto ecosystem.

"Since the formal launch of smart contracts in 2021, the Cardano community has launched and funded hundreds of companies building on the Cardano blockchain," said Charles Hoskinson, founder of Input Output, the software technology company that has been an early supporter of Cardano. "Cardano's growing ecosystem is hosting an ever expanding universe of applications supporting significant numbers of active users – it's critical for the success of the ecosystem that Cardano-based projects thrive, and so we are pleased that the ADA Yield Fund is committing substantial financial resources to facilitate continued growth and market acceptance."

Historically, DeFi dApps are among the most popular in crypto in terms of bringing more users and applications on-chain. Specifically, decentralized exchanges (DEX) and DeFi lenders have gained the fastest popularity in terms of attracting users and capital. DEX typically are set up without market makers, but with two pools of assets that represent each side of a trading pair that serve as a source for DEX counterparties to trade against when they want to transact on either side of the pair. Wave will be using the ADA Yield Fund to provide liquidity to these pairs of pools to support Cardano DEXes. For DeFi lenders, there will also be a similar form of support to augment liquidity to facilitate lending. Also, Wave will continue to support and expand stake pools to strengthen the Cardano network.

"EMURGO is excited to support the creation of this valuable ADA Yield Fund to further drive expansion and adoption of Cardano's quickly developing DeFi ecosystem," said Ken Kodama, founder & CEO of EMURGO, a global blockchain solutions company and venture capital fund that has also been an early supporter of Cardano. "Providing strategic capital resources through the fund will help talented entrepreneurs and projects to build essential DeFi services on Cardano, ultimately delivering impactful solutions and onboarding more users to the global Cardano community."

Wave is registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

To learn more about Wave Financial, please visit wavegp.com.

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial LLC (Wave) is a Los Angeles based investment management company that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset management solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides investable funds via diverse investment strategies applied to digital assets and tokenized real assets. Wave also offers managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, and early-stage venture capital and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

W: https://www.wavegp.com

T: https://twitter.com/wave_financial

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wave-financial

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wave-financial-launches-ada-yield-fund-to-support-cardano-defi-ecosystem-growth-301512924.html

SOURCE Wave Financial LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Adagio's stock jumps as company says it will seek authorization for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. soared 53.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental COVID-19 monoclonal antibody worked as a treatment and for pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Adagio said it plans to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of this year. The drug, adintrevimab, was put into clinical trials before the emergence of the omicron variant, the company said; however, Adagio noted

  • BioNTech’s Earnings Top Estimates. It Plans a Buyback and Special Dividend.

    BioNTech says it plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion of stock over the next two years. It also will propose to pay a special dividend of €2 a share.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) shares were both briefly halted for volatility on Tuesday morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    The electric 911 could be powered by solid-state batteries QuantumScape is seeking to commercialize, according to a report.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.